What Kind of Headline Is This in the New York Times? (They Changed...
Sen. Ted Cruz Re-Introducing Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act
Wife and Five Children of Boulder Terrorist in Federal Custody Pending Expedited Removal
NAKED MISOGYNY! J.K. Rowling Points Out Truth That Not ONE Imane Khelif Media...
Kash Patel: Chinese Nationals Charged with Smuggling 'Agroterrorism Agent' into the United...
WaPo Deletes Post on Gaza That ‘Didn’t Meet Post Fairness Standards’ (and Was...
Elizabeth Warren Worries RFK Jr. Will 'Bankrupt' Big Pharma and No One Would...
VIP
When It Comes to LGBTQ Kids, Rich Celebs Won't Pay Their Fair Share
Kamala Harris Celebrates Pride Month by Bringing Her Famous Word Salad to the...
Just STOP: New Yorker Suggests Some 'Stealth' LGBTQ Books Leftists Can Use to...
What Are They Hiding? Milwaukee Police Refuse to Release Judge Hannah Dugan Body...
THIS Is How You Do It! Conservative Woman Gives MASTERCLASS on Explaining Gender...
JD Vance Just Needs One Short, BRUTAL Sentence to Sum Up How Pitiful...
Nice Scare Quotes! Check Out How CNN Described Pro-Israel Walk That Was Firebombed...

CBS News: Navy Is Considering Renaming Ship Named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 03, 2025
Twitter

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has declared "woke" dead in the U.S. military. The focus is back on lethality and against DEI and transgender troops. In an exclusive report, CBS News is reporting that the Navy is considering renaming ships named for civil rights leaders. We have to be honest: we didn't know there were ships named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg or Cesar Chavez, but if we had known, we'd have been pretty pissed. Isn't it enough that the Notorious RBG has a giant portrait made entirely of tampons in an upscale D.C. hotel?

Advertisement

CBS News reports:

The U.S. Navy is considering renaming multiple naval ships named after civil rights leaders and prominent American voices, CBS News has learned. Among them is the USNS Harvey Milk, a fleet replenishment oiler named after the slain gay rights leader and Navy veteran.

U.S. Navy documents obtained by CBS News and used to brief the secretary of the Navy and his chief of staff show proposed timelines for rolling out the name change of the USNS Harvey Milk to the public. While the documents do not say what the ship's new name would be, the proposal comes during Pride Month, the monthlong observance of the LGBTQ+ community that also coincides with the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising of 1969. WorldPride celebrations are being held in Washington, D.C., this year.

The proposal comes during Pride Month … gasp!

The documents obtained by CBS News also show other vessels named after prominent leaders are also on the Navy's renaming "recommended list." 

Among them are the USNS Thurgood Marshall, USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg, USNS Harriet Tubman, USNS Dolores Huerta, USNS Lucy Stone, USNS Cesar Chavez and USNS Medgar Evers.

Recommended

What Kind of Headline Is This in the New York Times? (They Changed It)
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

It still doesn't sound real that there's a ship named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. What was her great civil rights contribution?

***

Tags: CBS NEWS PETE HEGSETH WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Kind of Headline Is This in the New York Times? (They Changed It)
Brett T.
NAKED MISOGYNY! J.K. Rowling Points Out Truth That Not ONE Imane Khelif Media Cheerleader Will Be Fired
Amy Curtis
Laptop Hoaxer John Brennan Worried Trump's FBI/CIA Will Treat Deep State the Way They Treated Him (Watch)
Sam J.
Wife and Five Children of Boulder Terrorist in Federal Custody Pending Expedited Removal
Brett T.
THIS Is How You Do It! Conservative Woman Gives MASTERCLASS on Explaining Gender to a Child (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
JD Vance Just Needs One Short, BRUTAL Sentence to Sum Up How Pitiful and Pathetic Democrats Have Become
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Kind of Headline Is This in the New York Times? (They Changed It) Brett T.
Advertisement