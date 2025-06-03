CBS News: Navy Is Considering Renaming Ship Named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has declared "woke" dead in the U.S. military. The focus is back on lethality and against DEI and transgender troops. In an exclusive report, CBS News is reporting that the Navy is considering renaming ships named for civil rights leaders. We have to be honest: we didn't know there were ships named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg or Cesar Chavez, but if we had known, we'd have been pretty pissed. Isn't it enough that the Notorious RBG has a giant portrait made entirely of tampons in an upscale D.C. hotel?

EXCLUSIVE: The Navy is considering renaming naval ships named for Harriet Tubman, Harvey Milk, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and others. https://t.co/LGUd9KmioM — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 3, 2025

CBS News reports:

The U.S. Navy is considering renaming multiple naval ships named after civil rights leaders and prominent American voices, CBS News has learned. Among them is the USNS Harvey Milk, a fleet replenishment oiler named after the slain gay rights leader and Navy veteran. U.S. Navy documents obtained by CBS News and used to brief the secretary of the Navy and his chief of staff show proposed timelines for rolling out the name change of the USNS Harvey Milk to the public. While the documents do not say what the ship's new name would be, the proposal comes during Pride Month, the monthlong observance of the LGBTQ+ community that also coincides with the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising of 1969. WorldPride celebrations are being held in Washington, D.C., this year.

The proposal comes during Pride Month … gasp!

The documents obtained by CBS News also show other vessels named after prominent leaders are also on the Navy's renaming "recommended list." Among them are the USNS Thurgood Marshall, USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg, USNS Harriet Tubman, USNS Dolores Huerta, USNS Lucy Stone, USNS Cesar Chavez and USNS Medgar Evers.

USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg? Really? Like f**king really man? — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 3, 2025

No chance any of this is true — John 🇺🇸 (@JVTacoma) June 3, 2025

I’m sure this is exactly what Cesar Chavez would have wanted his name on — Virgil’s Quill (@VirgilsQuill) June 3, 2025

I VOTED FOR THIS!!! — SpinRemover (@TNMSAdventures) June 3, 2025

I am surprised the John McCain wasn't on the immediately rename list. — Mr. Fabulist (@MisterFabulist) June 3, 2025

I mean, I'm a big fan of having a big navy, but if we get a USNS Adam Kinzinger, I'm out. — needabetteralt (@needabetteralt) June 3, 2025

USNS Angela Davis



USNS Eldridge Cleaver



USNS Che Guevara



USNS Anita Dunn — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) June 3, 2025

We need to be warhammer maxxing on ship names:



USS Vengeful Spirit

USS Lance of Heaven

USS Invincible Reason

USS Iron Blood

USS Imperator Somnium



Cool shit. — Mark Collins (@mark_collins09) June 3, 2025

Names matter.

Indomitable. Hood. Arizona. Richelieu. Indefatigable. Bismarck. Constitution. Enterprise. Ark Royal. Hornet. — Sir Nathan (@SirNathan52) June 3, 2025

We’re one Dem away from a USS George Floyd — The Grand Teton (@TheGrandTeton20) June 3, 2025

Under our next Democrat POTUS you can bet a USS George Floyd will happen. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) June 3, 2025

This is what happens when people who hate and don’t understand the military are put in charge of the military. — JustReading (@VernaandHarold) June 3, 2025

Some of these names are true American heroes, and it’s unfortunate that their inclusion with obvious pandering selections might cost deserved distinction — randygilman (@randygilman8) June 3, 2025

It still doesn't sound real that there's a ship named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. What was her great civil rights contribution?

