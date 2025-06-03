What Kind of Headline Is This in the New York Times? (They Changed It)

Last month, two Israeli Embassy staffers who were set to be engaged were shot dead at a Young Diplomats event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., by a man yelling "free Palestine," even after he was apprehended. On Sunday, an Egyptian national who had overstayed his visa firebombed a group of Jews who were marching in support of the hostages in Gaza. He, too, yelled "free Palestine." And the media has recently spread false reports of Israelis firing on Gazans waiting in line for aid.

Advertisement

It would be appreciated if the media could not incite more violence against the Jewish community right now, but the New York Times decided to go with this as the headline to an opinion piece:

What an incredibly irresponsible headline.



It in no way reflects the content of the piece and paints American Jews as warmongers at a time when American Jews are being targeted by violent extremists.



Unconscionable. https://t.co/FwdTltmHr2 pic.twitter.com/jdCpbB4eHU — Judah Ari Gross (@JudahAriGross) June 3, 2025

It doesn't reflect the content of the piece and does paint American Jews as warmongers, which the pro-Hamas crowd already considers them.

Somebody or something got to the New York Times, and they updated the title of the piece.

UPDATE: The headline has been changed to something banal without any editor's note or explanation. pic.twitter.com/TUIWSekMgy — Judah Ari Gross (@JudahAriGross) June 3, 2025

It's no wonder Jews are afraid right now when the media is doing all it can to gin up violence.

In standard newspaper practice, the writer of a piece doesn't compose the headline, so it's not the opinion piece that's the problem. It's the dazzling misinterpretation of it. Was it just incompetence or maliciousness?

A reminder to us all that it pays to screencap. — CLA (@ConservativeLA) June 3, 2025

Stoking the flames. — KevinMO (@KevininMO) June 3, 2025

Purely irresponsible. At this point, there's enough evidence that words cause reactions, even if you haven't studied history. — Karina R. Tabacinic (@KariTaba) June 3, 2025

This is a very gross narrative they are pushing, and I’ve seen this a lot recently… — Sterling (@DSterling1948) June 3, 2025

Of course, Jews are afraid right now — they're being gunned down in the streets. We're sure the opinion piece, by Sheila Katz, is a little more complex than just "Jews are afraid right now," but it's a vast improvement over the first title.

***