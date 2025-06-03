CBS News: Navy Is Considering Renaming Ship Named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Sen. Ted Cruz Re-Introducing Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act
Wife and Five Children of Boulder Terrorist in Federal Custody Pending Expedited Removal
NAKED MISOGYNY! J.K. Rowling Points Out Truth That Not ONE Imane Khelif Media...
Kash Patel: Chinese Nationals Charged with Smuggling 'Agroterrorism Agent' into the United...
WaPo Deletes Post on Gaza That ‘Didn’t Meet Post Fairness Standards’ (and Was...
Elizabeth Warren Worries RFK Jr. Will 'Bankrupt' Big Pharma and No One Would...
VIP
When It Comes to LGBTQ Kids, Rich Celebs Won't Pay Their Fair Share
Kamala Harris Celebrates Pride Month by Bringing Her Famous Word Salad to the...
Just STOP: New Yorker Suggests Some 'Stealth' LGBTQ Books Leftists Can Use to...
What Are They Hiding? Milwaukee Police Refuse to Release Judge Hannah Dugan Body...
THIS Is How You Do It! Conservative Woman Gives MASTERCLASS on Explaining Gender...
JD Vance Just Needs One Short, BRUTAL Sentence to Sum Up How Pitiful...
Nice Scare Quotes! Check Out How CNN Described Pro-Israel Walk That Was Firebombed...

What Kind of Headline Is This in the New York Times? (They Changed It)

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on June 03, 2025
Twitter

Last month, two Israeli Embassy staffers who were set to be engaged were shot dead at a Young Diplomats event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., by a man yelling "free Palestine," even after he was apprehended. On Sunday, an Egyptian national who had overstayed his visa firebombed a group of Jews who were marching in support of the hostages in Gaza. He, too, yelled "free Palestine." And the media has recently spread false reports of Israelis firing on Gazans waiting in line for aid.

Advertisement

It would be appreciated if the media could not incite more violence against the Jewish community right now, but the New York Times decided to go with this as the headline to an opinion piece:

It doesn't reflect the content of the piece and does paint American Jews as warmongers, which the pro-Hamas crowd already considers them. 

Somebody or something got to the New York Times, and they updated the title of the piece.

It's no wonder Jews are afraid right now when the media is doing all it can to gin up violence.

In standard newspaper practice, the writer of a piece doesn't compose the headline, so it's not the opinion piece that's the problem. It's the dazzling misinterpretation of it. Was it just incompetence or maliciousness?

Recommended

CBS News: Navy Is Considering Renaming Ship Named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Brett T.
Advertisement

Of course, Jews are afraid right now — they're being gunned down in the streets. We're sure the opinion piece, by Sheila Katz, is a little more complex than just "Jews are afraid right now," but it's a vast improvement over the first title.

***

Tags: ANTISEMITISM MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS News: Navy Is Considering Renaming Ship Named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Brett T.
NAKED MISOGYNY! J.K. Rowling Points Out Truth That Not ONE Imane Khelif Media Cheerleader Will Be Fired
Amy Curtis
Laptop Hoaxer John Brennan Worried Trump's FBI/CIA Will Treat Deep State the Way They Treated Him (Watch)
Sam J.
JD Vance Just Needs One Short, BRUTAL Sentence to Sum Up How Pitiful and Pathetic Democrats Have Become
Sam J.
THIS Is How You Do It! Conservative Woman Gives MASTERCLASS on Explaining Gender to a Child (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Wife and Five Children of Boulder Terrorist in Federal Custody Pending Expedited Removal
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CBS News: Navy Is Considering Renaming Ship Named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg Brett T.
Advertisement