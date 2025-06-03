Just STOP: New Yorker Suggests Some 'Stealth' LGBTQ Books Leftists Can Use to...
What Are They Hiding? Milwaukee Police Refuse to Release Judge Hannah Dugan Body...
THIS Is How You Do It! Conservative Woman Gives MASTERCLASS on Explaining Gender...
Nice Scare Quotes! Check Out How CNN Described Pro-Israel Walk That Was Firebombed...
AWKWARD: Even Her Fellow MSNBC Flunkies Don't Believe Symone Sanders when She Insists...
Ted Cruz Challenged Cory Booker to Explain His Hypocrisy. Then He Melted Down.
Axios Warns the FBI Is Seeking Tips on Law Breakers Harming Kids In...
Laptop Hoaxer John Brennan Worried Trump's FBI/CIA Will Treat Deep State the Way...
Wisconsin Democrats Mark Pride Month by Giving LGBTQ People Unequal Protection Under the...
Charlamagne Puts Eric Swalwell on the SPOT About Fang Fang and HOOBOY His...
Liberals Point Blame at Trump For Colorado Attack
Margaret Brennan Desperately LIES About Sesame Street Defending PBS and Gets WORKED by...
VIP
Wow, THANKS! MSBNC (with David French) Just Accidentally Made an Argument to DEFUND...
Dude. WUT? CNN Journo FIRED for Defaming Navy Vet DRAGGED for Bidding 'Comrades'...

JD Vance Just Needs One Short, BRUTAL Sentence to Sum Up How Pitiful and Pathetic Democrats Have Become

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on June 03, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher

If you have been paying any attention to Democrats on social media, you know they've been trying to torment Trump with this lame taco thing. They claim that Trump always chickens out, aka T.A.C.O.

Advertisement

These sad, delusional, angry, thin-skinned mouth breathers have convinced themselves that this somehow bothers Trump, and so they keep trying to use it as a way to troll him or whatever. God forbid they do any work to help their constituents.

Then again, we're pretty sure their entire agenda is simply, 'ARGLE BARGLE TRUMP BAD,' so this might be all they've got.

Wow. They sure showed Trump.

We imagine he'll be completely destroyed by this whole taco thing.

Wonder what they paid for it?

JD Vance summed the current Democratic Party up perfectly:

True story.

Not to mention, Trump was shot and got back up to lift his fist and should, 'Fight fight fight.' 

Recommended

THIS Is How You Do It! Conservative Woman Gives MASTERCLASS on Explaining Gender to a Child (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Pretty sure that's not chickening out, not by a long shot.


============================================================

Related:

AWKWARD: Even Her Fellow MSNBC Flunkies Don't Believe Symone Sanders when She Insists Biden Ran the WH

Laptop Hoaxer John Brennan Worried Trump's FBI/CIA Will Treat Deep State the Way They Treated Him (Watch)

Charlamagne Puts Eric Swalwell on the SPOT About Fang Fang and HOOBOY His Response is BS on Steroids -Vid

Margaret Brennan Desperately LIES About Sesame Street Defending PBS and Gets WORKED by Rand Paul (Watch)

Wow, THANKS! MSBNC (with David French) Just Accidentally Made an Argument to DEFUND NPR

Dude. WUT? CNN Journo FIRED for Defaming Navy Vet DRAGGED for Bidding 'Comrades' an Emotional Farewell

============================================================

Tags: JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS Is How You Do It! Conservative Woman Gives MASTERCLASS on Explaining Gender to a Child (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
What Are They Hiding? Milwaukee Police Refuse to Release Judge Hannah Dugan Body Cam Video
Amy Curtis
Ted Cruz Challenged Cory Booker to Explain His Hypocrisy. Then He Melted Down.
Twitchy Video
Laptop Hoaxer John Brennan Worried Trump's FBI/CIA Will Treat Deep State the Way They Treated Him (Watch)
Sam J.
Margaret Brennan Desperately LIES About Sesame Street Defending PBS and Gets WORKED by Rand Paul (Watch)
Sam J.
Charlamagne Puts Eric Swalwell on the SPOT About Fang Fang and HOOBOY His Response Is BS on Steroids -Vid
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS Is How You Do It! Conservative Woman Gives MASTERCLASS on Explaining Gender to a Child (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement