JD Vance Just Needs One Short, BRUTAL Sentence to Sum Up How Pitiful and Pathetic Democrats Have Become

If you have been paying any attention to Democrats on social media, you know they've been trying to torment Trump with this lame taco thing. They claim that Trump always chickens out, aka T.A.C.O.

These sad, delusional, angry, thin-skinned mouth breathers have convinced themselves that this somehow bothers Trump, and so they keep trying to use it as a way to troll him or whatever. God forbid they do any work to help their constituents.

Then again, we're pretty sure their entire agenda is simply, 'ARGLE BARGLE TRUMP BAD,' so this might be all they've got.

🚨 news you can use: The DNC is serving free tacos outside the RNC building on Capitol Hill from 12-2pm today as a play on the "Trump Always Chickens Out" slogan.https://t.co/UCrGTFA7Tx — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 3, 2025

Wow. They sure showed Trump.

We imagine he'll be completely destroyed by this whole taco thing.

Wonder what they paid for it?

JD Vance summed the current Democratic Party up perfectly:

We have the lamest opposition in American history. https://t.co/KdfaXgR11Y — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 3, 2025

True story.

Everyone loves tacos. Insane attempt at an attack. — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) June 3, 2025

Not to mention, Trump was shot and got back up to lift his fist and should, 'Fight fight fight.'

Pretty sure that's not chickening out, not by a long shot.





