WaPo Deletes Post on Gaza That ‘Didn’t Meet Post Fairness Standards’ (and Was Fake News)

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on June 03, 2025
imgflip

We didn't know the Washington Post had fairness standards, but apparently they do, enough to delete a post to X on Tuesday afternoon. They even corrected the story. Remember the story about Israelis shooting Gazans waiting in line for aid that turned out not to be true, but was picked up by all of the major news outlets. CNN said 26 Palestinians were killed. The Associated Press reported that 21 were killed and 175 were injured. Fox News reported that dozens were killed and nearly 200 were wounded. The BBC reported that 150 people were injured.

As our fearless leader, Sam J., reported on Sunday, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation released video surveillance footage of the aid distribution site in question that showed that the alleged massacre didn't happen.

Some sites still have the story up, but The Washington Post deleted its post, stating that the article didn't mention that the "casualty" numbers came from the Gaza Health Ministry (i.e., Hamas) and hadn't been verified by the Post.

The post continues:

… headline attributing the action to “health officials.” 

The article failed to make clear if attributing the deaths to Israel was the position of the Gaza health ministry or a fact verified by The Post. The article and headline were updated on Sunday evening making it clear that there was no consensus about who was responsible for the shootings and that there was a dispute over that question. 

While statements from Israel that it was unaware of injuries and that an initial inquiry indicated its soldiers didn’t fire at civilians near the site were included in all versions, The Post didn’t give proper weight to Israel’s denial and gave improper certitude about what was known about any Israeli role in the shootings. The early versions fell short of Post standards of fairness and should not have been published in that form.

"The Post didn't give proper weight to Israel's denial." Why was that, we wonder?

Yeah, it's not a good time for fake news about Israeli atrocities.

We'll be seeing "According to the Gaza Health Ministry" again soon, guaranteed.

***

