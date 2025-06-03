NAKED MISOGYNY! J.K. Rowling Points Out Truth That Not ONE Imane Khelif Media Cheerleader Will Be Fired

Imane Khelif is a man. This is something many of us knew ages ago, even when the media tried to cast doubts on the reality.

And, at the end of the day, the reality is this: Khelif beat up women in Olympic boxing. And the Left cheered him on.

Advertisement

Now that World Boxing is requiring a sex test for competitors, Khelif will not be able to box at the Eindhoven Box Cup. It's not a tragedy. It's fairness.

What's a tragedy is how many people applauded the abuse of women in the name of 'equity.'

And not one of them will face consequences for it:

A raft of people in sports media publicly cheered on men beating up women in the name of entertainment and not one of them will lose their job. No demographic other than women could be treated this egregiously without consequences. Naked misogyny. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 3, 2025

Misogyny cheered on by the so-called 'party of women.'

They knew he was a dude. We knew he was a dude. Everyone knew he was a dude. But they still cheered him on to abuse women on the world stage. — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) June 3, 2025

They cheered him on.

Well said they all rushed to attack anyone who questioned Imane Khelif, and branded everyone sticking up for female athletes as ‘bigots.’



Now with the medical report being released how many of them will actually admit they were wrong? — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 3, 2025

Not one.

If men beating women in a cage match gets applause, then misogyny isn’t just tolerated...it’s sponsored. The silence from the media? That's the sound of complicity.



I’m sorry, but if their revolution requires women to be sacrificed in the ring to validate a man’s feelings, then… — Stephen DeCesare (@DeCesareStephen) June 3, 2025

It's not worth it.

It really doesn't seem right. Why are women voting for this? — Sardonic Hackamoto (@ianatmars) June 3, 2025

Excellent question.

My heart dropped watching Angela Carini last summer. How could that be happening? She represented a champion who went the distance. Choosing her life over a medal. Is she even mentioned by news outlets as a warrior queen...nope. Instead the press fawned over a man who beat a girl — Jacqueline Ann Sicherman (@EastsideChic721) June 3, 2025

And she was brow-beaten into apologizing.

My mother told me that there was a massive amount of misogyny among men and I didn't believe her. I believe her now. — Olive Oil (@sinton_alison) June 3, 2025

Specifically, the men who 'identify' as women.

transgenders are the real misogynists https://t.co/E95ltFuChJ — Nezar (@nezar_gatere) June 3, 2025

Advertisement

YUP.

The trans movement is blatantly anti-woman. https://t.co/QnSfxHl6GN — ~ JJ ~ (@jnicolem) June 3, 2025

It sure is.

I love her. And she’s 100% right. Worse, most of the sports media won’t even take ownership for being totally wrong on this issue. They are cowards. https://t.co/x8HMpM6jRa — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 3, 2025

Absolute cowards.

Exactly this, a million times this. https://t.co/DKElK0I6vK — Sakutan (@Sakutan) June 3, 2025

A billion times this.

True! This is the real war on women. https://t.co/1WdkLtfGKi — Cecilia Calabrese (@CeceCalabrese) June 3, 2025

It is.

Yes! Women always end up as the collateral, not just in the spectacle, but in the backlash too.

Everyone else gets a free pass. https://t.co/2bAub2xEaN — Sara (@SeeRedWoman1) June 3, 2025

It's time for the free passes to end.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.