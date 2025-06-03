NAKED MISOGYNY! J.K. Rowling Points Out Truth That Not ONE Imane Khelif Media Cheerleader Will Be Fired

Wife and Five Children of Boulder Terrorist in Federal Custody Pending Expedited Removal
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on June 03, 2025
AP Photo/Scott Garfitt

Imane Khelif is a man. This is something many of us knew ages ago, even when the media tried to cast doubts on the reality.

And, at the end of the day, the reality is this: Khelif beat up women in Olympic boxing. And the Left cheered him on.

Now that World Boxing is requiring a sex test for competitors, Khelif will not be able to box at the Eindhoven Box Cup. It's not a tragedy. It's fairness.

What's a tragedy is how many people applauded the abuse of women in the name of 'equity.'

And not one of them will face consequences for it:

Misogyny cheered on by the so-called 'party of women.'

They cheered him on.

Not one.

It's not worth it.

Excellent question.

And she was brow-beaten into apologizing.

Specifically, the men who 'identify' as women.

YUP.

It sure is.

Absolute cowards.

A billion times this.

It is.

It's time for the free passes to end.

