UNRWA Director Wants to Talk About Bags of Flour, Not Israeli Hostages

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, a UN agency for Palestine refugees, recently said that claims that Palestinian schools teach hatred of Jews are "false and insidious" and "only fuel a toxic and deeply polarized environment." He was hit with a Community Note reading, "…the new textbooks examined in this report indoctrinate for death and martyrdom. Jews and Israelis are portrayed as quintessentially evil, amid calls for jihad and martyrdom by Palestinian children.” There is no distinction made between Jews and Israelis.
Just last week, Israeli media reported that one of the children taken hostage by Hamas was held in the attic by a UNRWA teacher.
CNN asked UNRWA Director Thomas White about that, but he was more concerned with talking about flour.
CNN: A survivor of Hamas captivity said he was held hostage by an UNRWA teacher. What's UNRWA's response?— Daniel Rubenstein (@paulrubens) December 4, 2023
UNRWA: I can speak about the flour that UNRWA delivers.
CNN: Does it bother you that an UNRWA teacher held somebody hostage?
UNRWA: Every bag of flour is cross-referenced. pic.twitter.com/pN4MlIvJGF
He didn't deny it. He didn't answer it, but he didn't deny it either.
Unbelievable: UNRWA Gaza chief outright ignores questions about UNRWA teacher who reportedly held captive and starved an Israeli hostage. @biannagolodryga @cnn: “How is UNRWA investigating?”@TomWhiteGaza: Ignores.@biannagolodryga: “Does it bother you?”@TomWhiteGaza: Ignores. https://t.co/mzyAz2Mb6R— Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 5, 2023
@UNRWA is a branch of Hamas. We have known this for a long time. Now the whole world knows. @TomWhiteGaza, your secret is out— yifat yifat (@yifatyifat3394) December 5, 2023
If anyone doubted if the claims against UNWRA, its Gaza chief, by refusing to answer basic questions, confirms the claims are true.— Lisa (@YoungStreete) December 5, 2023
Recommended
Germany just pulled its funding of UNRWA over accusations like this.
And remember, we sponsor this "organisation" with our tax money.— Project Mayhem Lives! (@oblong_office) December 5, 2023
December 5, 2023
Unforunately there is nothing unbelievable about it.— Hayah Goldlist Eichler (@HayahGB) December 5, 2023
It is well past time to #defundUNRWA #DefundTheUN
How is this real.. the whole UN is a joke and rotten to its core.— A Nerdy Treasure (@usuallynerdy) December 4, 2023
Why does UNRWA exist? Why do Palestinian refugees get their own refugee agency and all other refugees share another?— RachelJNYC (@RachelJnyc) December 4, 2023
The @UNRWA should be shut down and defunded by America asap. The fact that our tax dollars are going to an organization that supports terrorism and looks the other way on a daily basis should be enough for Biden to immediately end all funds to the UN. Enough is enough.— Colby Cohen (@ColbyCohen36) December 4, 2023
holy sh*t, they really take the rest of the world for fools.— Richard Landes (@richard_landes) December 5, 2023
Very possibly you will find that bag of flour in a Gazan supermarket marked, in English.— Margie חמס נידונה (@MargieInTelAviv) December 5, 2023
UNRWA not to be sold pic.twitter.com/TSwETy2DLM
He wasn't even willing to deny the allegations knowing full well they are true or definitely could be true.— Sam Eisenberg (@Sam_Eisenberg_) December 5, 2023
Everything the UN touches is corrupt. It needs to be defunded and kicked out of the United States.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member