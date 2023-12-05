UNRWA Director Wants to Talk About Bags of Flour, Not Israeli Hostages

Ibram X. Kendi Says Whiteness 'Prevents White People From Connecting to Humanity'
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 05, 2023
Meme screenshot

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, a UN agency for Palestine refugees, recently said that claims that Palestinian schools teach hatred of Jews are "false and insidious" and "only fuel a toxic and deeply polarized environment." He was hit with a Community Note reading, "…the new textbooks examined in this report indoctrinate for death and martyrdom. Jews and Israelis are portrayed as quintessentially evil, amid calls for jihad and martyrdom by Palestinian children.” There is no distinction made between Jews and Israelis.

Advertisement

Just last week, Israeli media reported that one of the children taken hostage by Hamas was held in the attic by a UNRWA teacher.

CNN asked UNRWA Director Thomas White about that, but he was more concerned with talking about flour.

He didn't deny it. He didn't answer it, but he didn't deny it either.

Advertisement

Germany just pulled its funding of UNRWA over accusations like this.

Advertisement

Everything the UN touches is corrupt. It needs to be defunded and kicked out of the United States.

***

