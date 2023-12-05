UNRWA Director Wants to Talk About Bags of Flour, Not Israeli Hostages

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, a UN agency for Palestine refugees, recently said that claims that Palestinian schools teach hatred of Jews are "false and insidious" and "only fuel a toxic and deeply polarized environment." He was hit with a Community Note reading, "…the new textbooks examined in this report indoctrinate for death and martyrdom. Jews and Israelis are portrayed as quintessentially evil, amid calls for jihad and martyrdom by Palestinian children.” There is no distinction made between Jews and Israelis.

Advertisement

Just last week, Israeli media reported that one of the children taken hostage by Hamas was held in the attic by a UNRWA teacher.

CNN asked UNRWA Director Thomas White about that, but he was more concerned with talking about flour.

CNN: A survivor of Hamas captivity said he was held hostage by an UNRWA teacher. What's UNRWA's response?



UNRWA: I can speak about the flour that UNRWA delivers.



CNN: Does it bother you that an UNRWA teacher held somebody hostage?



UNRWA: Every bag of flour is cross-referenced. pic.twitter.com/pN4MlIvJGF — Daniel Rubenstein (@paulrubens) December 4, 2023

He didn't deny it. He didn't answer it, but he didn't deny it either.

Unbelievable: UNRWA Gaza chief outright ignores questions about UNRWA teacher who reportedly held captive and starved an Israeli hostage. @biannagolodryga @cnn: “How is UNRWA investigating?”@TomWhiteGaza: Ignores.@biannagolodryga: “Does it bother you?”@TomWhiteGaza: Ignores. https://t.co/mzyAz2Mb6R — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 5, 2023

@UNRWA is a branch of Hamas. We have known this for a long time. Now the whole world knows. @TomWhiteGaza, your secret is out — yifat yifat (@yifatyifat3394) December 5, 2023

If anyone doubted if the claims against UNWRA, its Gaza chief, by refusing to answer basic questions, confirms the claims are true. — Lisa (@YoungStreete) December 5, 2023

Germany just pulled its funding of UNRWA over accusations like this.

And remember, we sponsor this "organisation" with our tax money. — Project Mayhem Lives! (@oblong_office) December 5, 2023

Unforunately there is nothing unbelievable about it.

It is well past time to #defundUNRWA #DefundTheUN — Hayah Goldlist Eichler (@HayahGB) December 5, 2023

How is this real.. the whole UN is a joke and rotten to its core. — A Nerdy Treasure (@usuallynerdy) December 4, 2023

Why does UNRWA exist? Why do Palestinian refugees get their own refugee agency and all other refugees share another? — RachelJNYC (@RachelJnyc) December 4, 2023

The @UNRWA should be shut down and defunded by America asap. The fact that our tax dollars are going to an organization that supports terrorism and looks the other way on a daily basis should be enough for Biden to immediately end all funds to the UN. Enough is enough. — Colby Cohen (@ColbyCohen36) December 4, 2023

holy sh*t, they really take the rest of the world for fools. — Richard Landes (@richard_landes) December 5, 2023

Very possibly you will find that bag of flour in a Gazan supermarket marked, in English.

UNRWA not to be sold pic.twitter.com/TSwETy2DLM — Margie חמס נידונה (@MargieInTelAviv) December 5, 2023

Advertisement

He wasn't even willing to deny the allegations knowing full well they are true or definitely could be true. — Sam Eisenberg (@Sam_Eisenberg_) December 5, 2023

Everything the UN touches is corrupt. It needs to be defunded and kicked out of the United States.

***