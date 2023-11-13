Dana Loesch Answers A Fictional Place Question With an Unexpected Answer and We...
UN Lackey Shoots Down 'False & Insidious Claims' That Palestinian Schools Teach Hatred of Jews

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 13, 2023
Meme

Thanks mostly to MEMRI TV, we've seen some of the school pageants they've put on in Gaza, with little schoolchildren knifing Jews. Antisemitism is all over children's television, and in their school books too. Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, a UN agency for Palestine refugees, says that's a lie. Claims that Palestinian schools teach hatred of Jews are "false and insidious" and "only fuel a toxic and deeply polarized environment."

Lazzarini got hit with Community Notes for that one:

Readers added context

“...the new textbooks examined in this report indoctrinate for death and martyrdom. Jews and Israelis are portrayed as quintessentially evil, amid calls for jihad and martyrdom by Palestinian children.” There is no distinction made between Jews and Israelis..."

Again, we've seen videos of their school plays. As we reported back in 2019, it was only due to an '"oversight" that Muslim children in Philadelphia talked about chopping off heads at school pageant. "While we celebrate the coming together of different cultures and languages, not all songs were properly vetted,” the Muslim American Society, based in Washington, said in a statement."

That was Philadelphia. They had to have gotten the idea from somewhere.

How many billions of dollars have been funneled into UNRWA and nothing has changed for these "Palestinian refugees"? The whole UN is toxic and we'll vote for whoever promises to kick the UN out of the United States and turn the building into a homeless shelter for veterans.

***

