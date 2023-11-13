UN Lackey Shoots Down 'False & Insidious Claims' That Palestinian Schools Teach Hatred of Jews

Thanks mostly to MEMRI TV, we've seen some of the school pageants they've put on in Gaza, with little schoolchildren knifing Jews. Antisemitism is all over children's television, and in their school books too. Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, a UN agency for Palestine refugees, says that's a lie. Claims that Palestinian schools teach hatred of Jews are "false and insidious" and "only fuel a toxic and deeply polarized environment."

Advertisement

False & insidious claims that our schools teach hatred + that we have let the people of #Gaza down come from those who want @UNRWA to fail.



They only fuel a toxic & deeply polarized environment .https://t.co/oQSUeZhOOo — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) November 11, 2023

Lazzarini got hit with Community Notes for that one:

Readers added context “...the new textbooks examined in this report indoctrinate for death and martyrdom. Jews and Israelis are portrayed as quintessentially evil, amid calls for jihad and martyrdom by Palestinian children.” There is no distinction made between Jews and Israelis..."

Again, we've seen videos of their school plays. As we reported back in 2019, it was only due to an '"oversight" that Muslim children in Philadelphia talked about chopping off heads at school pageant. "While we celebrate the coming together of different cultures and languages, not all songs were properly vetted,” the Muslim American Society, based in Washington, said in a statement."

That was Philadelphia. They had to have gotten the idea from somewhere.

The community note is glorious. https://t.co/r5KqFVGcmP — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) November 13, 2023

But the text book needs context and “death to Jews” has many interpretations similar to “from the river to the sea” — Lewis (@lewis_does) November 13, 2023

not a good look to be fact-checked by your own staff.... @jconricus @LTCPeterLerner @IDF why don't we get some of the books out of the schools so we can show the nice man in the UN the bile that is taught in the UNRWA schools 🤔😁 — Aaron Yarm (@aaronyarm) November 13, 2023

Your gravy train is running out of gas. What a lie you’ve perpetrated on people of good conscience everywhere. #AbolishUNRWA — AdinaZ 🇺🇸🇮🇱🤌🏼 🪬⚖️ (@lackboys3) November 13, 2023

You and your corrupt organisation are going to be found out big time. Who knows what collaboration between #UNRWA and terrorist organisations will be discovered by the IDF. You will soon be changing your tune. — Belgian Friends of Israel (@BelgianFOI) November 13, 2023

#UNRWA is a fraud. It is an Islamist supporting scam. You have been exposed time and again for teaching and supporting hate. #DefundUNRWA it is corrupt to the core. https://t.co/wQ2TjTLJFp — Barry Tigay (@TigayBarry) November 13, 2023

No one lies except you supporters of terrorism https://t.co/pGTXmMkW6f — nezavisni analiticar (@jozo_j_) November 13, 2023

@UNRWA should be abolished. There is no room for antisemitism — PnL (@PnL63962200) November 13, 2023

He’s afraid that his corruption racket of money laundering for the Hamas Aristocracy is going to come to an end. UNRWA is one of the largest problems in finding peace. — RavenNole (@RavenNole) November 12, 2023

@UNRWA needs to be disbanded. It directly supports terror groups like Hamas. — Jim McCarthy (@jam3ohio) November 12, 2023

Documented, numerous proof and everybody knows — SaintAlice🎗️ (@ThroughtheG) November 13, 2023

Community notes always wins... you can't beat it and doesn't matter who you are.. if you lie you'll be roasted. — Ori (@OriZilbershtein) November 13, 2023

Advertisement

How many billions of dollars have been funneled into UNRWA and nothing has changed for these "Palestinian refugees"? The whole UN is toxic and we'll vote for whoever promises to kick the UN out of the United States and turn the building into a homeless shelter for veterans.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



