Discomfort and Joy: Christmas Pay Cut Arrives for MSNBC’s Ridiculous ReidOut Host

Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on December 21, 2024
Townhall Media

There will be less joy this Christmas for Joy Reid of MSNBC. She’s being told she has to take a pay cut as her flailing news network continues to hemorrhage viewers.

Continue laughing here. (READ)

Thank you for that awesome meme!

Of course, this cost-cutting shows MSNBC is not really serious about changing direction. If it was, they would be firing all of their failing lefty anchors outright.

Commenters know what really needs to happen.

Rachel Maddow recently took a $5 million pay cut on her $30 million a year salary. Reid reportedly makes $3 million a year.

Many posters believe MSNBC hosts should be paid according to how many viewers they actually bring in.

Yep, there’s not much joy in either Joy Behar or Joy Reid. Such miserable people.

But, Reid’s pay cut announcement is bringing Christmas joy to several posters.

The best gift would be MSNBC firing Reid and all its other unappealing hosts, but that would require lessons to have been learned. Instead, the network looks like it will manage its decline by cutting salaries until the studio lights permanently go dark.

