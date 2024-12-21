Discomfort and Joy: Christmas Pay Cut Arrives for MSNBC’s Ridiculous ReidOut Host

There will be less joy this Christmas for Joy Reid of MSNBC. She’s being told she has to take a pay cut as her flailing news network continues to hemorrhage viewers.

🚨 REPORT: MSNBC has told Joy Reid she must take a pay cut after viewership plummets - HuffPo pic.twitter.com/wKHSwePO2I — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 21, 2024

Joy Reid viewership plummets. MSNBC calling for pay cut. pic.twitter.com/z4AGJ5pjhC — Adam Collett (@AdamCollettX) December 21, 2024

Of course, this cost-cutting shows MSNBC is not really serious about changing direction. If it was, they would be firing all of their failing lefty anchors outright.

Commenters know what really needs to happen.

A pay cut? She needs to be gone. Anything less is not good enough. Americans are tired of the race hustle and shaming. Hope her viewership continues to plummet. — DeeLoo (@dgl0tt) December 21, 2024

They would fire her outright if they had a single clue. Viewership will continue decline. 🙄 — 𝕏 OREGON GROWN 𝕏 (@ShayzaShay) December 21, 2024

Lmao…They just couldn’t bring themselves to fire the racist black DEI hire because they don’t want the backlash of being called rAcISt…



DEI ruins society….😵‍💫 — Hey Boo Boo🗣🇺🇸 (@HeyBooBoo16) December 21, 2024

Rachel Maddow recently took a $5 million pay cut on her $30 million a year salary. Reid reportedly makes $3 million a year.

Many posters believe MSNBC hosts should be paid according to how many viewers they actually bring in.

Makes sense, doesn't it? You get paid according to the audience you bring in. — Michael Salvo 🇺🇲 (@salvo4tx) December 21, 2024

She doesn't have any other option. No one else is going to hire her — Grump (@Grumpzone88) December 21, 2024

Joy Reid taking a pay cut? Honestly, it’s fitting—she’s the only person named Joy who makes you feel worse after listening to her. It’s like she’s allergic to happiness, and now her ratings finally caught up with her attitude. Maybe the pay cut will cheer her up… but I wouldn’t… — Alithia Ergo (@alithiaergo) December 21, 2024

Yep, there’s not much joy in either Joy Behar or Joy Reid. Such miserable people.

But, Reid’s pay cut announcement is bringing Christmas joy to several posters.

Christmas has come early. She deserves the sack for all the lies she's propagated. — Bean (@SpicyBroadbean) December 21, 2024

This is such happy news!

It’s like getting a Christmas present every day! — MonkeyPoxxer(Audit/The/FED) ULTRA MAGA 🇺🇸 (@haasmhaas1) December 21, 2024

The best gift would be MSNBC firing Reid and all its other unappealing hosts, but that would require lessons to have been learned. Instead, the network looks like it will manage its decline by cutting salaries until the studio lights permanently go dark.