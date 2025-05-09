VIP
Tim Miller: America Has Become ‘An Oppressive Hell for Non-Citizens’
NYT: West Point Is to Educate, Not Indoctrinate, Says Professor Who's Quitting
Media Weeps for Granny's Deportation, Skips Her 20-Year Illegal Run and Military Base...
Minnesota Supreme Court Rules Topless Woman Is Not Guilty of Indecent Exposure
Gender-Swapping Dem Congress Critter Snarks at Gulf Rename, Ignores Own Name Change Hypocr...
Megyn Kelly Hopes 20-Year-Old Intern Was Running the Pope’s Twitter Account
VIP
Tim Walz: Give Me Liberty, or Give Me Dolls
Sen. John Fetterman Blows Up at Teachers' Union Representatives, Leaves Staffer in Tears
ABC News: Trump Administration 'Considering' Releasing the Robert Hur Tapes
BREAKING: Trump Taps Fox News ‘The Five’ Co-Host Jeanine Pirro for Interim U.S...
James Carville Says Rep. Ilhan Omar Needs to Learn to Shut Up
U.K. Police Report: Keir Starmer LIED, There Was No Right-Wing Connection to Last...
While Chicago Descends Further Into Chaos, Mayor Brandon Defends Removal of Columbus Statu...
Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report That DataRepublican Just WRECKED Tim Walz Over...

Military Transition: Pete Hegseth Sets June 6th for Transgender Service Members to Resign or Be Fired

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:13 AM on May 09, 2025
United States Army

It’s almost D-Day for most trans people in the U.S. Military. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is giving active transgender service members until June 6th to resign or they will be fired. You’ll recall that historic date also marks the 1944 Normandy beach invasion during World War II.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has just told active duty transgenders to resign from the military by June 6 or they will be FIRED

This comes after they received the green light from the Supreme Court

Wokeness in the U.S. military is being eradicated! 

Trans reservists and National Guard members must go by July 7

Many posters are excited to see the U.S. military shift away from wokeness and social experimentation and back to its primary mission.

Recommended

Megyn Kelly Hopes 20-Year-Old Intern Was Running the Pope’s Twitter Account
Brett T.
Advertisement

Several posters are worried that these trans soldiers will still keep getting paid.

Commenters say it was bad enough that taxpayers were on the hook for trans surgeries and meds while they were in uniform.

Advertisement

Posters say it was a bad policy to have transgender service members to begin with due to their drug regimen.

We agree. Any distractions that affect morale, readiness, and military efficiency need to be removed. Hegseth is making that happen.

Tags: MILITARY PENTAGON SECRETARY OF DEFENSE SOLDIERS TRANS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Megyn Kelly Hopes 20-Year-Old Intern Was Running the Pope’s Twitter Account
Brett T.
NYT: West Point Is to Educate, Not Indoctrinate, Says Professor Who's Quitting
Brett T.
Media Weeps for Granny's Deportation, Skips Her 20-Year Illegal Run and Military Base Fumble
justmindy
Sen. John Fetterman Blows Up at Teachers' Union Representatives, Leaves Staffer in Tears
Brett T.
Gender-Swapping Dem Congress Critter Snarks at Gulf Rename, Ignores Own Name Change Hypocrisy
justmindy
Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report That DataRepublican Just WRECKED Tim Walz Over the Trans Troop Issue
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Megyn Kelly Hopes 20-Year-Old Intern Was Running the Pope’s Twitter Account Brett T.
Advertisement