Military Transition: Pete Hegseth Sets June 6th for Transgender Service Members to Resign or Be Fired

It’s almost D-Day for most trans people in the U.S. Military. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is giving active transgender service members until June 6th to resign or they will be fired. You’ll recall that historic date also marks the 1944 Normandy beach invasion during World War II.

Here’s more. (READ)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has just told active duty transgenders to resign from the military by June 6 or they will be FIRED This comes after they received the green light from the Supreme Court Wokeness in the U.S. military is being eradicated! Trans reservists and National Guard members must go by July 7

🚨 #BREAKING: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has just told active duty transgenders to resign from the military by June 6 or they will be FIRED



This comes after they received the green light from the Supreme Court



Wokeness in the U.S. military is being eradicated! 🔥🇺🇸



Trans… pic.twitter.com/33Id5lH44K — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 8, 2025

Boom! The hammer is dropped. Our military is moving back to sanity and effectiveness at a fast pace. — Derek Schmitz (@DerekSchmitz22) May 9, 2025

Many posters are excited to see the U.S. military shift away from wokeness and social experimentation and back to its primary mission.

Amazing news. Let’s get back to making warfighters and leave the wokeness behind. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 8, 2025

Not sure why this is controversial. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 8, 2025

It's time for them to transition out of the military. — Mike Scott 🇺🇸 (@mscott_1) May 8, 2025

Hegseth should use that line in his official statement 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 8, 2025

Several posters are worried that these trans soldiers will still keep getting paid.

And watch them all get 100% service connection for their mental illness... paid for life. — Red🇺🇸 (@redontheright30) May 8, 2025

Now they’ll get a disability check for the rest of their lives. — Stephen Odell (@StM_1979) May 8, 2025

As long as it clearly states for mental illness. — MR sixtysix (@MisterSixtysix) May 9, 2025

Commenters say it was bad enough that taxpayers were on the hook for trans surgeries and meds while they were in uniform.

I’m tired of my tax dollars being used to fund these surgeries and hormone treatments. — Source of Grey Hair (@freechewy) May 8, 2025

No more hormone pills and operations at tax payer expense. — Johnny J (@JohnnieJ1971) May 8, 2025

This and and our tax dollars not paying for transgender surgeries while in the military are things we voted for. 👏👏👏 — DJTAlways (Cat J) (@DjtAlways) May 8, 2025

Posters say it was a bad policy to have transgender service members to begin with due to their drug regimen.

Good. It’s common sense. You can’t be deployed if you’re dependent on drugs, needing constant medical treatment or suffering from severe mental illness. The military is not a daycare, gender clinic or mental hospital. — PJ Paul (@RealPJPaul) May 8, 2025

You can't have a soldier missing required drugs in combat.



You put other soldiers at risk. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) May 8, 2025

Finally some sanity in the military, thanks Pete.. — Martin Morales (@sabaru350) May 9, 2025

We agree. Any distractions that affect morale, readiness, and military efficiency need to be removed. Hegseth is making that happen.