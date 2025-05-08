Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report That DataRepublican Just WRECKED Tim Walz Over the Trans Troop Issue

If there's one guy who should sit down and shut up about the military, it's Tim 'Stolen Valor' Walz. Earlier, he had the audacity to question the Supreme Court's ruling allowing the Trump administration to enforce its transgender ban in the military.

DataRepublican, a Twitchy favorite, absolutely bodied Walz by asking him a very simple question:

I'm deaf and I'm patriotic. Should I be allowed to serve in the military? I want to be a combat radio operator! — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 7, 2025

Answer her, Timmy.

🔥 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 7, 2025

Straight fire.

Could the military provide an accommodation? Like maybe someone else listens and signs what they hear to you, but then you make the decisions and issue the commands to someone else through sign, and that 3rd person works a second radio to send your message out. — Martin Lukas (@MartinLukasMD) May 7, 2025

We assume this is meant to demonstrate the absurdity of such accommodations. And it worked.

You will get heat for this but there a ton of conditions that make a person automatically ineligible to serve. https://t.co/pHshGbnuQm — Liquid Sunshine (@buckner_eric) May 7, 2025

Right. Because this puts that person, and their unit, at risk.

This isn't hard.

I was disqualified from serving in the Marines in the early 80's because I'd already broken my knees and been knocked out too many times.



Were the Marines right in saying "thanks but we'll have to decline"?



Because I think they were! I patriotically wanted to serve, BUT I… — Santa's Tavern (S0) (@SantasTavern) May 7, 2025

Yes, they were.

People with diabetes, controllable with insulin, are not allowed to join the military.

Why should people dependent on estrogen and hormones- let's leave it at that- be allowed to do so? — TheSussexBunion (@SussexBunion) May 7, 2025

Right. You may not get access to insulin in the field. You may not be able to refrigerate it.

Getting hormones are even harder.

I have epilepsy and I’m patriotic. Should I be allowed to be an Air Force pilot? — Renatta Michele Oxendine (@RenattaOxendine) May 7, 2025

Tim Walz would say yes.

being trans is not the same as being deaf https://t.co/0r7vb9GP8Y — McCain Girl 🇺🇸 🎖️ (@mccain_girl) May 8, 2025

Right. One is a choice a person makes, another is a physiological problem.

Both make them ineligible to serve.

One of the best follows on X.



This is such an amazing response from an amazing person.



She left out that she is autistic... I know, she's trans hearing. https://t.co/oyeUcV7TNO — Cubert Nine (@cubert9) May 7, 2025

Truth.

Send a WHAAA-mbulance for Timmy.

Tim Walz is actually getting stupider than before. How is that even possible? https://t.co/cFtBL5n0Xv pic.twitter.com/tA1tK0mALT — Brad Crawford (@provoter) May 7, 2025

He's devolving before our very eyes.

Throwback to when CNN interviewed Minnesota Rep. Leigh Finke—and pulled this quote from a Navy SEAL who had to de-transition:



“They’re 100% unfit for duty. They’re on pills and different surgeries.”



No, trans-identifying individuals cannot effectively serve in the military. https://t.co/TQzlpVy3Vg pic.twitter.com/ggsXfi0C2n — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 7, 2025

They cannot.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.