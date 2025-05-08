Worst Gender Reveal Party EVER: Feminists Release Pink Smoke to Demand Women's Ordination...
Leftist Playbook 101: Jasmine Crockett Plays the Victim After Pushing Violence In College...
A Career Path for Activists
VIP
VIP EARLY ACCESS: Townhall Media's Doc 'Trump's Triumph' Will Make You Even PROUDER...
Harry Sisson Informs JD Vance That the New Pope Hates Him (LOL)
'I Lived In Terror:' Israeli Hostage SHAMES Pulitzer Board for Awarding Anti-Israel Palest...
The Bidens Join 'The View' to Dump on Kamala and Deny Joe's Cognitive...
LAWLESS: King County Public Defender Among Those Arrested for Washington Antifa Riot
SURPRISE! Guess Who Trump Is Considering to Act As Interim U.S. Attorney for...
Pippin Hardest Hit: The Atlantic Laments the End of Breakfast Due to Trump...
Wow, He HATES Her ... LOL: Here's Why Joe Biden Really Thinks Kamala...
Box Office Beatings Will Continue Until Movies Improve: AMC Posts Eye-Watering $202M Loss...
VIP
WOOF! Watching Matt Walsh DEMOLISH Somali Troll Hating On America ... I'm Just...
Trump Secures Massive Trade Deal While Biden Flops on 'The View'

Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report That DataRepublican Just WRECKED Tim Walz Over the Trans Troop Issue

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 08, 2025
United States Army

If there's one guy who should sit down and shut up about the military, it's Tim 'Stolen Valor' Walz. Earlier, he had the audacity to question the Supreme Court's ruling allowing the Trump administration to enforce its transgender ban in the military.

Advertisement

DataRepublican, a Twitchy favorite, absolutely bodied Walz by asking him a very simple question:

Answer her, Timmy.

Straight fire.

We assume this is meant to demonstrate the absurdity of such accommodations. And it worked.

Right. Because this puts that person, and their unit, at risk.

This isn't hard.

Recommended

Leftist Playbook 101: Jasmine Crockett Plays the Victim After Pushing Violence In College Address
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yes, they were.

Right. You may not get access to insulin in the field. You may not be able to refrigerate it.

Getting hormones are even harder.

Tim Walz would say yes.

Right. One is a choice a person makes, another is a physiological problem.

Both make them ineligible to serve.

Truth.

Advertisement

Send a WHAAA-mbulance for Timmy.

He's devolving before our very eyes.

They cannot.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: DATA MILITARY REPUBLICAN TRANS TRANSGENDER TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftist Playbook 101: Jasmine Crockett Plays the Victim After Pushing Violence In College Address
Grateful Calvin
SURPRISE! Guess Who Trump Is Considering to Act As Interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. - CUE LEFTY FREAKOUT
Sam J.
Harry Sisson Informs JD Vance That the New Pope Hates Him (LOL)
Brett T.
Worst Gender Reveal Party EVER: Feminists Release Pink Smoke to Demand Women's Ordination (or Something)
Amy Curtis
Wow, He HATES Her ... LOL: Here's Why Joe Biden Really Thinks Kamala Harris Lost and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
The Bidens Join 'The View' to Dump on Kamala and Deny Joe's Cognitive Decline (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Leftist Playbook 101: Jasmine Crockett Plays the Victim After Pushing Violence In College Address Grateful Calvin
Advertisement