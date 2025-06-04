VIP
Flashback Video Shows Eric Swalwell in One of the Dumbest CNN Segments of the Russian Collusion Hoax

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:20 AM on June 04, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Six years ago, we were being bombarded with Russia, Russia, Russia! This wasn’t a ‘story we missed’ for CNN’s Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, and the other Democrats at the ‘news’ network; they were on top of this, urgently pushing every absurd lie one after the other. Of course, Democrat Eric Swalwell was there trying to make a name for himself and being as dense and dumb as ever.

Take a look. (WATCH)

You’ll never get an admission that they were wrong or get an apology of any kind.

Commenters can’t help but laugh that Swalwell demands evidence that President Donald Trump is NOT working with Putin.

He’s just missing a red nose.

CNN loved putting Swalwell on the air because they knew he would turn up the volume.

We have many contenders, and it changes depending on the day, but we’ll agree for the moment. Who knows what AOC or Jasmine Crockett will say next, though?

