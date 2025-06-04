Flashback Video Shows Eric Swalwell in One of the Dumbest CNN Segments of the Russian Collusion Hoax

Six years ago, we were being bombarded with Russia, Russia, Russia! This wasn’t a ‘story we missed’ for CNN’s Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, and the other Democrats at the ‘news’ network; they were on top of this, urgently pushing every absurd lie one after the other. Of course, Democrat Eric Swalwell was there trying to make a name for himself and being as dense and dumb as ever.

Advertisement

Take a look. (WATCH)

2019. Eric Swalwell with one of the dumbest TV segments during the entire Russia collusion hoax.



Just so unbelievably dumb.



Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper and all the rest of them promoted this nonsense for almost three years and ultimately destroyed CNN's reputation forever. pic.twitter.com/XhbubUIp92 — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 3, 2025

BTW, isn't it funny how these people spent four years claiming that Trump was an agent for Russia and now he's President again and they never mention it? Did Trump stop working for Putin? 🤪



No apologies. They just pretend like the entire Russia Collusion hoax never happened. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 3, 2025

They purposefully perpetuated a lie. — 🇺🇸webbdv🇺🇸 (@dena928588) June 3, 2025

You’ll never get an admission that they were wrong or get an apology of any kind.

Commenters can’t help but laugh that Swalwell demands evidence that President Donald Trump is NOT working with Putin.

"What evidence exists that the president is *not* working with the Russians?"



Incredibly stupid statement. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 3, 2025

How do you prove a negative? Most people do not go into something trying to prove a negative, because you won't have proof of something that's never been. These people completely intend on finding some bias confirmation and if not found they can always make it up. — Mrs.America (@NeoAndTrinity_) June 3, 2025

He's such a clown. 🤣 — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 3, 2025

He’s just missing a red nose.

CNN loved putting Swalwell on the air because they knew he would turn up the volume.

Swalwell was the poster boy for elite delusion loud, wrong, and completely shameless. No accountability then, and none now. — KARAN MCMXCII (@KaranMcmxcii) June 3, 2025

Look at them, crazy eyes, almost foaming at the mouth. Pure TDS. — Matty Mo (@MontyMatt) June 3, 2025

He is the most idiotic member of congress — Melvin (@Melvin25452545) June 3, 2025

We have many contenders, and it changes depending on the day, but we’ll agree for the moment. Who knows what AOC or Jasmine Crockett will say next, though?