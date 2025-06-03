VIP
Victim of Knife Attack Who Burned Koran Convicted in UK
Even Democrats Agree that the DNC's TACO Meme is Stale as Staged RNC...
FactPost Digs Into Transportation Secretary Saying Men Don't Look Good in Spandex
CBS News: Navy Is Considering Renaming Ship Named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
What Kind of Headline Is This in the New York Times? (They Changed...
Sen. Ted Cruz Re-Introducing Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act
Wife and Five Children of Boulder Terrorist in Federal Custody Pending Expedited Removal
NAKED MISOGYNY! J.K. Rowling Points Out Truth That Not ONE Imane Khelif Media...
Kash Patel: Chinese Nationals Charged with Smuggling 'Agroterrorism Agent' into the United...
WaPo Deletes Post on Gaza That 'Didn't Meet Post Fairness Standards' (and Was...
Elizabeth Warren Worries RFK Jr. Will 'Bankrupt' Big Pharma and No One Would...
When It Comes to LGBTQ Kids, Rich Celebs Won't Pay Their Fair Share
Kamala Harris Celebrates Pride Month by Bringing Her Famous Word Salad to the...
Just STOP: New Yorker Suggests Some 'Stealth' LGBTQ Books Leftists Can Use to...

NBC News: Some Trans People Are Leaving the US Amid Trump's Executive Orders

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on June 03, 2025

You'll notice that NBC News puts directly in its headlines that President Donald Trump's executive orders, such as establishing that there are two genders, are "against trans rights." That's like when they say states have introduced hundreds of "anti-trans" bills, most of which have to do with minors and "gender-affirming care." TIME Magazine even published a piece last year about how Florida's laws made it difficult for a man to get an abortion. We don't think you need laws to make that difficult.

This editor did a piece on CNN producing a video showing a family with a transgender teenager packing up and moving out of Florida because it was so hostile to transgender people, complete with a shot of the U-Haul pulling out of the driveway. "I never thought that I would have to flee a state," said one of the parents. Narrator: They did not, indeed, have to flee the state.

Now, NBC News is telling us that transgender people are actually leaving the country under the Trump administration. It's nice to know that people are following through on their threats of leaving the country if Donald Trump won, such as Rosie O'Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres.

Tell us more, NBC News:

Denver parents Brandon and Candace are spending tens of thousands of dollars to move to New Zealand in July. The reason, they said, is to protect their 9-year-old transgender daughter, Chase, from the effects of the Trump administration’s policies and an increasingly hostile climate for trans people in the United States.

“You’re taught to believe, or indoctrinated, I suppose, in America that this is the land of the free and promise and all of that, and for my child’s rights to be stripped away for just being herself is gross,” Candace said, adding that she and her family feel like they have “no control over” their future in the United States.

NBC News tracked down five families who have plans to leave the United States. "The families described fears of increased anti-trans violence and losing access to health care and identification documents that reflect their gender identities," NBC News reports. So you'd actually leave the country because your passport has your real gender on it? Are things that tough?

This piece is really, really long, sympathetically telling each of the families' stories. “Every time I look at my cat, I’m about to cry,” said a trans woman moving to Australia.

By the time they make all of the arrangements, Trump will be out of office.

For some parents, the "right" to infuse their prepubescent children with sterilizing hormones.

Australia and New Zealand were mentioned a couple of times.

They forget that other countries actually have borders that they enforce.

***

Tags: TRANSGENDER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION LGBTQ+

