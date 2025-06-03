NBC News: Some Trans People Are Leaving the US Amid Trump’s Executive Orders

You'll notice that NBC News puts directly in its headlines that President Donald Trump's executive orders, such as establishing that there are two genders, are "against trans rights." That's like when they say states have introduced hundreds of "anti-trans" bills, most of which have to do with minors and "gender-affirming care." TIME Magazine even published a piece last year about how Florida's laws made it difficult for a man to get an abortion. We don't think you need laws to make that difficult.

This editor did a piece on CNN producing a video showing a family with a transgender teenager packing up and moving out of Florida because it was so hostile to transgender people, complete with a shot of the U-Haul pulling out of the driveway. "I never thought that I would have to flee a state," said one of the parents. Narrator: They did not, indeed, have to flee the state.

Now, NBC News is telling us that transgender people are actually leaving the country under the Trump administration. It's nice to know that people are following through on their threats of leaving the country if Donald Trump won, such as Rosie O'Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres.

Amid President Trump’s several executive orders against trans rights, many trans people aren't just threatening to leave the U.S., they actually are. https://t.co/JwOMhN3ZIW — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 3, 2025

Tell us more, NBC News:

Denver parents Brandon and Candace are spending tens of thousands of dollars to move to New Zealand in July. The reason, they said, is to protect their 9-year-old transgender daughter, Chase, from the effects of the Trump administration’s policies and an increasingly hostile climate for trans people in the United States. “You’re taught to believe, or indoctrinated, I suppose, in America that this is the land of the free and promise and all of that, and for my child’s rights to be stripped away for just being herself is gross,” Candace said, adding that she and her family feel like they have “no control over” their future in the United States.

NBC News tracked down five families who have plans to leave the United States. "The families described fears of increased anti-trans violence and losing access to health care and identification documents that reflect their gender identities," NBC News reports. So you'd actually leave the country because your passport has your real gender on it? Are things that tough?

This piece is really, really long, sympathetically telling each of the families' stories. “Every time I look at my cat, I’m about to cry,” said a trans woman moving to Australia.

Bye bye — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) June 3, 2025

I never thought I’d see a pro-Trump headline from @NBCNews. — G. 𝕏. Rubicon (@gXrubicon) June 3, 2025

Remind them to renounce their citizenship. — Eden Traps (@ThatTimeYouSaw) June 3, 2025

By the time they make all of the arrangements, Trump will be out of office.

The LGB’s are silently celebrating. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) June 3, 2025

They’re free to. — Kevin Ricker (@Ricker1Kevin) June 3, 2025

There are no "trans rights": only rights pertaining to all Americans. — Steve Fowler (@SteveFo20620935) June 3, 2025

What rights have they lost? — Skeptical Tamara (@SkepticalTamara) June 3, 2025

For some parents, the "right" to infuse their prepubescent children with sterilizing hormones.

Good luck in other countries — Alex Ames (@therealalexames) June 3, 2025

Who’s the lucky country that gets them — Super-id (@weber_ryan311) June 3, 2025

Australia and New Zealand were mentioned a couple of times.

I thought I read NZ was one of the many countries that is rolling back medical intervention in children for gender dysphoria. — Corey (@CoreysName) June 3, 2025

The family in the article says they are moving to New Zealand. I highly doubt it. NZD is incredibly difficult to emigrate too. You have to posses a skill set they need, having a confused kid needing specialty medical services isn’t a special skill — David Dreiling (@DavidDreil26702) June 3, 2025

They forget that other countries actually have borders that they enforce.

There are no trans rights. Just rights. — slyventure (@slyventure771) June 3, 2025

