CNN posts heart-wrenching video of family fleeing Florida for the safety of their trans daughter

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on July 26, 2023

We've done several posts on people fleeing the state of Florida because they don't feel safe. Organizations have put out travel advisories for LGBTQ people warning them not to travel to Florida.

Some producer at CNN got the idea to find one of these families and do a mini-documentary showing them packing up their U-Haul, interspersed with footage of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who made their trans daughter cry. And then they find a sympathetic organization to fulfill the requirements of "journalism," never stopping to explain why Florida has passed the legislation it's passed. Tori isn't able to get her "lifesaving" medicine.

Seriously, do you think CNN has an agenda here? Watch the whole thing.

Tucker on Twitter Episode 11: Sitting down with Ice Cube
Aaron Walker


This really is straight-up trans propaganda. "Ron DeSantis made our daughter cry." I don't feel safe here. Boo hoo.

***

Tucker on Twitter Episode 11: Sitting down with Ice Cube
Aaron Walker
All Hail Casar! Twitter mocks Democrat congressman Greg Casar for bravely skipping lunch
FuzzyChimp
Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ... and it's bad
justmindy
Mehdi Hasan wants you to 'imagine' if the Democrats had a propaganda arm
Brett T.
FOX Soccer wants to send reminders to watch USWNT World Cup match and the replies are not going well
Amy
We get results! Two accounts have been restored! But we have more work to do (any help is appreciated)
Aaron Walker

