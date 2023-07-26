CNN posts heart-wrenching video of family fleeing Florida for the safety of their trans daughter

We've done several posts on people fleeing the state of Florida because they don't feel safe. Organizations have put out travel advisories for LGBTQ people warning them not to travel to Florida.

Some producer at CNN got the idea to find one of these families and do a mini-documentary showing them packing up their U-Haul, interspersed with footage of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who made their trans daughter cry. And then they find a sympathetic organization to fulfill the requirements of "journalism," never stopping to explain why Florida has passed the legislation it's passed. Tori isn't able to get her "lifesaving" medicine.

Seriously, do you think CNN has an agenda here? Watch the whole thing.

"I never thought that I would have to flee a state."



This family of four living in suburban Florida shares why they are packing up to leave. pic.twitter.com/JSnrzNjeCp — CNN (@CNN) July 26, 2023

It's not DeSantis' fault that these parents are monsters https://t.co/HWhDrdDPVW — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) July 26, 2023

They don’t have to flee. No one’s safety is compromised, unlike California — Scottergate (@Scottergate) July 26, 2023

"Moving" does not equal "fleeing". On a separate note, how old is their kid? — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) July 26, 2023

They can't legally castrate & mutilate minors anymore? The horror 😱 — Saul 🇺🇸 (@OldSchoolSaul) July 26, 2023

I’ve got a van if anyone needs a lift to the airport. — Steven Thomas (@cliffsdad) July 26, 2023

They’re literally admitting that the reason they left is because they didn’t like that Florida outlawed genital mutilation for children. Let that sink the fuck in. pic.twitter.com/UW7nA81hbs — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) July 26, 2023

Amen. This isn’t the sob story CNN had hoped it’d be. — James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) July 26, 2023

There is something fundamentally wrong with these parents. — Currermell (@currermell) July 26, 2023

Did @CNN find the one and only family wanting to leave Florida 😅 — Geraldine Simons (@BigBEEwithItch) July 26, 2023

Hey CNN come back and interview them again in five to ten years I'd love to see that one. — Jim Mason (@livefreejim) July 26, 2023

The dad is utterly defeated — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) July 26, 2023

These are families where the woman is in charge. The dad is defeated. — P.A.V (@ProcopioVera) July 26, 2023





Leftist mom is a toxic mom. — Fisher (@ryanfisher122) July 26, 2023

This has to be satire. No one can really be this big of a snowflake. — Craig Jenkins (@Kent_Stark) July 26, 2023

So you found the one family leaving, but ignore the hundreds of thousands moving there.



You’re a joke. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) July 26, 2023

This really is straight-up trans propaganda. "Ron DeSantis made our daughter cry." I don't feel safe here. Boo hoo.

***