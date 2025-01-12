Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch)

The more we see of Kash Patel the more we understand why Democrats are wetting themselves over his likely appointment as head of the FBI. He's already making noise about so many things that we have seen take place over the past four or even eight years that we can't wait to see what happens when he's officially in office.

Like, for example, his push to investigate Judge Merchan, his very openly anti-Trump daughter, and lawfare in general.

See for yourselves:

Kash Patel~ I'm calling on Congress to issue Subpoenas on Judge Merchan's daughter's company, who made $15M off this trial 🚨



America is calling for a full accounting of our judicial system... i want all the bank records



Worth noting; Pam Bondi listening closely 👍 pic.twitter.com/APQg0IfYJZ — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) January 11, 2025

And. Here. We. Go.

Retribution has to happen. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 12, 2025

Sounds like it's gonna.

Biden pardons coming. — QueenOfScott4.0 (@eburcham) January 12, 2025

Fair point. Biden still has eight days where he could royally screw things up.

The American people would like a full account of how much it cost the taxpayers for trumps golf trips to his resorts , how much secret service cost us to protect him during those trips and how much it cost taxpayers to protect Melania and barron . We would also like a fully 1/2 — Nikki Ham (@NikkiHam18) January 12, 2025

The American people would like a full account of many, many, MANY things ... and hopefully we are about to get that and so much more.

Pam Bondi is a legend. Her eyes, although she kept a very neutral face, spoke volumes. — 🕊🇦🇺Vicki Barker🇦🇺🕊 (@Vix2901) January 12, 2025

Let's hope so.

"Demanding transparency—this could spark serious questions about judicial impartiality and fairness. — 𝐁𝐊__♛ (@BasitKhxn01) January 12, 2025

Transparency.

What a novel concept.

Before I leave this planet, I want to see just one prominent Democrat face consequences. Just one: — 🇺🇸 UltraMAGA Hillbilly 🇺🇸 (@TruthingtonPost) January 11, 2025

Amen, brother.

