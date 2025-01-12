Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch)

California Policy DEEP DIVE Shows WHY Dems Are So DESPERATE to Blame Climate...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on January 12, 2025
AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File

The more we see of Kash Patel the more we understand why Democrats are wetting themselves over his likely appointment as head of the FBI. He's already making noise about so many things that we have seen take place over the past four or even eight years that we can't wait to see what happens when he's officially in office.

Like, for example, his push to investigate Judge Merchan, his very openly anti-Trump daughter, and lawfare in general.

See for yourselves:

And. Here. We. Go.

Sounds like it's gonna.

Fair point. Biden still has eight days where he could royally screw things up.

The American people would like a full account of many, many, MANY things ... and hopefully we are about to get that and so much more.

Let's hope so.

California Policy DEEP DIVE Shows WHY Dems Are So DESPERATE to Blame Climate Change for Fires and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Transparency.

What a novel concept.

Amen, brother.

