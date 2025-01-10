Mollie Hemingway Makes David Muir's Horrible, Terrible, Very Bad CLOTHESPINS Incident Even FUNNIER (Pic)

As Twitchy readers know, David Muir was more concerned about his svelte figure than he was about the fires he was reporting on in California and was caught using clothespins to make his fire fighter jacket appear more fitted.

Advertisement

Not even making this up.

We know, it sounds like something we would make up to embarrass someone in the mainstream media like Muir but nope, he managed to do this all on his own. Welp, sounds like he figured out everyone saw his clothespins because when he was reporting later in the day they were gone.

No really.

Yeah, we laughed ... hard.

And then we laughed even more when we saw Mollie Hemingway take and run with it:

That they are! EL OH EL.

He must have realized how much we were all pointing and laughing at him.

But still playing dress-up! — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 10, 2025

He's very serious and don't call him Shirley pic.twitter.com/Mib0C4fQio — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) January 10, 2025

Why is he wearing a fireman’s jacket anyway? — Laura Kaye 🇺🇸 (@NonsenseEnd) January 10, 2025

Because he's super important reporting on the fires, duh. Heck, our pals in the media have been comparing themselves to brave firefighters for years ... Muir is just now officially playing the part.

"Oh dear... Does this coat make me look fat?" — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) January 10, 2025

Without the clothespins? ABSOLUTELY.

Heh.

===========================================================================

Related:

DAMNING! Leaked Memo Shows Karen Bass Demanded Even MORE Cuts From Her Fire Dept. a WEEK Before the Fires

NBC Tool Celebrates Being Able to OFFICIALLY Call Trump a Convicted Felon and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb



BREAKING: Trump Sentenced With Unconditional Discharge PROVING the Whole Damn Thing Was POLITICAL

WE'VE DONE IT! We've Found the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump VERIFIED Account on X (Note, It's NOT the Actor)

WOW: Just When We Thought CA Democratic Leadership Couldn't Get ANY Worse They Did THIS (Screenshot)

===========================================================================