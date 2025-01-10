Mollie Hemingway Makes David Muir's Horrible, Terrible, Very Bad CLOTHESPINS Incident Even FUNNIER (Pic)

Politico Explores 'Troubling Precedent' Trump's Setting by NOT Sticking Taxpayers With Ina...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on January 10, 2025

As Twitchy readers know, David Muir was more concerned about his svelte figure than he was about the fires he was reporting on in California and was caught using clothespins to make his fire fighter jacket appear more fitted.

Not even making this up.

We know, it sounds like something we would make up to embarrass someone in the mainstream media like Muir but nope, he managed to do this all on his own. Welp, sounds like he figured out everyone saw his clothespins because when he was reporting later in the day they were gone.

No really.

Yeah, we laughed ... hard.

And then we laughed even more when we saw Mollie Hemingway take and run with it:

That they are! EL OH EL.

He must have realized how much we were all pointing and laughing at him.

Because he's super important reporting on the fires, duh. Heck, our pals in the media have been comparing themselves to brave firefighters for years ... Muir is just now officially playing the part.

Without the clothespins? ABSOLUTELY.

Heh.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

