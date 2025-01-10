DAMNING! Leaked Memo Shows Karen Bass Demanded Even MORE Cuts From Her Fire Dept. a WEEK Before the Fires

Just when you think Mayor Karen Bass can't suck ANY more something like this pops up on the radar and you learn that yes, she absolutely can and does suck even more. Remember that $17.6 million in cuts she made to the fire department? Welp, sounds like she demanded even MORE cuts just a week before the wildfires.

Tens of millions more in cuts.

No, really.

Wonder if she made these demands from Ghana?

Leaked memo reveals LA Mayor Karen Bass demanded her fire department cut an extra $49 million just ONE WEEK before wildfires broke out https://t.co/5oDDRgvhYg pic.twitter.com/bA3XruFyXJ — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 10, 2025

WOW-ZA.

From Daily Mail Online:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass demanded her Fire Department make an extra $49million of budget cuts last week, a leaked memo revealed. This cut is already on top of $17.6million of cuts in her latest budget. The extra cuts, requested just days before fires broke out and devastated swathes of Los Angeles, would have shut down 16 fire stations and crippled the department's ability to respond to emergencies, sources said. DailyMail.com interviewed current and former senior LAFD officers briefed on the shocking proposed cuts, and exclusively obtained the memo from an LA Fire Department (LAFD) whistleblower who posts on social media under the moniker 'LAFD Watchdog'. The memo is dated January 6, only a day before the devastating Palisades Fire started.

No words. She wanted to shut down 16 fire stations ... ARE YOU EFFING KIDDING US?!

ISn't she the best? — CalistaCapulet (@CalistaCapulet) January 10, 2025

Not exactly a word we would use but we get that this is sarcasm.

Criminal negligence. — Bill Adams (@wickedbilladams) January 10, 2025

Clearly her priorities have nothing to do with keeping her constituents safe.

This woman should be tossed out on her communist backside. — Queenbink (@Rotondo1Rotondo) January 10, 2025

Both she and Gavin should resign at this point.

Absolutley.

But we all know neither of them will ... let's just hope California's voters actually hold them accountable.

