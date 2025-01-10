DAMNING! Leaked Memo Shows Karen Bass Demanded Even MORE Cuts From Her Fire Dept. a WEEK Before the Fires

Mollie Hemingway Makes David Muir's Horrible, Terrible, Very Bad CLOTHESPINS Incident Even...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on January 10, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Just when you think Mayor Karen Bass can't suck ANY more something like this pops up on the radar and you learn that yes, she absolutely can and does suck even more. Remember that $17.6 million in cuts she made to the fire department? Welp, sounds like she demanded even MORE cuts just a week before the wildfires.

Tens of millions more in cuts.

No, really.

Wonder if she made these demands from Ghana?

WOW-ZA.

From Daily Mail Online:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass demanded her Fire Department make an extra $49million of budget cuts last week, a leaked memo revealed.

This cut is already on top of $17.6million of cuts in her latest budget.

The extra cuts, requested just days before fires broke out and devastated swathes of Los Angeles, would have shut down 16 fire stations and crippled the department's ability to respond to emergencies, sources said.

DailyMail.com interviewed current and former senior LAFD officers briefed on the shocking proposed cuts, and exclusively obtained the memo from an LA Fire Department (LAFD) whistleblower who posts on social media under the moniker 'LAFD Watchdog'.

The memo is dated January 6, only a day before the devastating Palisades Fire started.

No words. She wanted to shut down 16 fire stations ... ARE YOU EFFING KIDDING US?!

Not exactly a word we would use but we get that this is sarcasm.

Clearly her priorities have nothing to do with keeping her constituents safe.

Both she and Gavin should resign at this point.

Absolutley.

But we all know neither of them will ... let's just hope California's voters actually hold them accountable.

Tags: BUDGET CALIFORNIA KAREN BASS

