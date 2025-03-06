Gov. Kathy Hochul Will Show You What a Real Fight Looks Like If...
Pete Buttigieg Discovers Egg Prices, Pretends He Didn’t Help Scramble the Market

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:40 PM on March 06, 2025
The Buffalo Museum of Science via AP

Pete Buttigieg sounds like a Republican these days. Suddenly, he's worried about the working class and egg prices. Yes, those egg prices that skyrocketed while he was in Biden's Administration.

Why is he just now worried about it?

Didn't hear a peep from Pete.

That's an excellent question, but we all know President Biden has no answer. He has no idea what is going on.

He's a massive fake.

It's amazing what a few years in DC can do to a person's bottom line.

Massive eyeroll!

Honestly, it wasn't Biden because he could barely stay awake. It would be great to know who really was in charge.

Oop! This is a very underrated tweet. Maybe Pete and his husband bought the most expensive kinds of eggs ... the ones containing their adoptive children.

It's almost like some of them have figured out they have to start acting normal if they ever want to win a national election again.

He probably eats only the fancy brown organic ones.

Only from every Democrat to ever exist, ever?

Touche.

Tags: BIDEN ECONOMY WORK PETE BUTTIGIEG BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

