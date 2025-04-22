'Appalling'! Maryland Sheriff NUKES Sen. Van Hollen and Dems' Priorities (AND MS-13 Denial...
Dem Rep’s El Salvador Tantrum for Kilmar Abrego Garcia: Say Hola to Her...
Sen. John Kennedy Obliterates Dems' 'No Due Process' Talking Point About Abrego Garcia
Standing Up Against Anti-Semitism
Dem Trips to El Salvador Are Backfiring So Badly the NRCC's Offering to...
NPR Clings to Hegseth Hit Piece While Real Journalists Call It Hot Garbage
Bill Melugin Reminds Us How Interested Dems Were In Vetting Not That Long...
Who Wants to Tell Him? Elie 'Professor Klump' Mystal Won't Follow Laws of...
He's Gone Hogg Wild: DNC Vice Chair Doubles Down On Dissing Dems
Scott Jennings: The Modern Left Uses Threats and Shame to Keep Members Like...
Kaitlan Collins' Old Biden Debate Prep Story Shows Why One Should Always Ignore...
Elizabeth Warren’s Excruciatingly Awkward Minute of Denying Biden Was Cognitively-Impaired...
Permanent Vacation? New Republican-Made Ad Encourages Democrats to Relocate to El Salvador
VIP
Though I Am Not Catholic, the Love of Christ Inspires Me to Honor...

Al Gore 'Bravely' Rehashes Nazi Insult at Trump, Like Every Democrat Since Forever

justmindy
justmindy | 10:10 AM on April 22, 2025
South Park

Al Gore is wrong about everything so this tracks. Obviously, the brilliant readers of 'Twitchy' already know the Trump Administration is nothing like Nazi Germany, but now that Gore has made the claim, it's clear it's all a farce. 

Advertisement

Younger readers may not even know Al Gore. He was once a Vice President and since then, he's been Chicken Little, flapping around warning the world would end and clearly we are all still here. Nothing he says ever comes to fruition. 

Oh, he also claimed to invent the internet one time. The guy is a real weirdo.

The best thing he could do is stop talking.

Recommended

Dem Rep’s El Salvador Tantrum for Kilmar Abrego Garcia: Say Hola to Her New Home
justmindy
Advertisement

Gore is really going out on a limb, here. No one has ever said this before.

It's so disrespectful to those who actually did suffer and die in concentration camps. Yet, the Democrats continue. Kamala could not even pick Shapiro for her Vice Presidential candidate because he was Jewish and too many Democrats hate Jews, so maybe this is a pattern with them. 

That's what he claims, yet we are all still here in 2025 and still paying taxes to the IRS.

Advertisement

He's an expert on that. 

He's a real hero of history.

True, but how else can one describe a statement like this. Heh.

Oh, and vandalizing Teslas.

Honestly, thank goodness for Al Gore's internet because it's a great place to mock him.

Tags: AL GORE CLINTON HITLER INTERNET TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Rep’s El Salvador Tantrum for Kilmar Abrego Garcia: Say Hola to Her New Home
justmindy
Sen. John Kennedy Obliterates Dems' 'No Due Process' Talking Point About Abrego Garcia
Doug P.
'Appalling'! Maryland Sheriff NUKES Sen. Van Hollen and Dems' Priorities (AND MS-13 Denial)
Doug P.
Who Wants to Tell Him? Elie 'Professor Klump' Mystal Won't Follow Laws of Whites Who 'Stole His People'
Grateful Calvin
Dem Trips to El Salvador Are Backfiring So Badly the NRCC's Offering to Pay for Them (IF...)
Doug P.
NPR Clings to Hegseth Hit Piece While Real Journalists Call It Hot Garbage
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dem Rep’s El Salvador Tantrum for Kilmar Abrego Garcia: Say Hola to Her New Home justmindy
Advertisement