Al Gore 'Bravely' Rehashes Nazi Insult at Trump, Like Every Democrat Since Forever

Al Gore is wrong about everything so this tracks. Obviously, the brilliant readers of 'Twitchy' already know the Trump Administration is nothing like Nazi Germany, but now that Gore has made the claim, it's clear it's all a farce.

Advertisement

Really bold of him to go out on a limb like that. No one else has been willing to say it up to this point and I’m glad someone finally for the first time did. pic.twitter.com/IymRBpAZcV — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 22, 2025

Younger readers may not even know Al Gore. He was once a Vice President and since then, he's been Chicken Little, flapping around warning the world would end and clearly we are all still here. Nothing he says ever comes to fruition.

BREAKING: 'Inventor' of the internet shatters internets oldest law...Godwins Law — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 22, 2025

Oh, he also claimed to invent the internet one time. The guy is a real weirdo.

Be fair, he didn’t expect the planet to last this long so he didn’t think he’d have to chime in. — KlubberDLang (@klubberdamnlang) April 22, 2025

The best thing he could do is stop talking.

Gore is thuper thereal. pic.twitter.com/IOQcb26c15 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) April 22, 2025

Woah, this is shockingly shocking.



Pretty brave and shocking to say this shocking thing for everyone to hear. — Jacktogon (@jacktogon) April 22, 2025

Gore is really going out on a limb, here. No one has ever said this before.

This - and everyone else doing it - is just downright disrespectful, insulting, ignorant, intentionally hyperbolic, and dismissive of all victims of the Nazi regime and all of our soldiers who fought against them, a quarter of a million who died on the ground in Europe. — The Gunsmith's Wife (@Gunsmithswife) April 22, 2025

It's so disrespectful to those who actually did suffer and die in concentration camps. Yet, the Democrats continue. Kamala could not even pick Shapiro for her Vice Presidential candidate because he was Jewish and too many Democrats hate Jews, so maybe this is a pattern with them.

brave man, didn't he say the world ended back in 2020? — BuffaloRon (@BuffaloRon) April 22, 2025

That's what he claims, yet we are all still here in 2025 and still paying taxes to the IRS.

My semi annual reminder that Al Gore is alive. — Michelle Barrett (@muchtoocommon) April 22, 2025

Al’s never had an original thought in his life.

But, to be fair, he did figure out how to milk the public tit like a dairy. — Spudislander35 (@spudislander35) April 22, 2025

Advertisement

He's an expert on that.

Stunning and brave of him to speak the truth 🥴 — 🇺🇸 The Golden Age is Here (@x_comunicatd) April 22, 2025

He's a real hero of history.

How original... — The Politically Incorrect Gamer (@incorrect_gamer) April 22, 2025

"Brave" seems like such an inadequate term at this point. — Michael R (@McMountie) April 22, 2025

True, but how else can one describe a statement like this. Heh.

Legitimately all they have left is ad hom and violence. — Rogelio Habanero (@Roysedasixthree) April 22, 2025

Oh, and vandalizing Teslas.

Good thing Mr Gore invented the internet so I can look this up — Ol’ Toots McGee (@OnlyTootsMcGee) April 22, 2025

Honestly, thank goodness for Al Gore's internet because it's a great place to mock him.