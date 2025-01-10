NBC Tool Celebrates Being Able to OFFICIALLY Call Trump a Convicted Felon and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb

Remember earlier when Twitchy broke the news about Trump's sentencing and we pointed out it was all political and just being done so Lefties and media toads could call Trump a convicted felon?

Yeah.

This NBC lawn flamingo was more than happy to prove us right just minutes after:

NOW you can call him a convicted felon. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) January 10, 2025

NBC.

Of course.

Once again, our pals in the media like Ken have underestimated Trump's support (or overestimated theirs) and what they assumed would be a win for them, really isn't. Like, at all.

Celebrating a jump shot after time expires and you lost by 30 — Magills (@magills_) January 10, 2025

He's your daddy. He's your President.



Cope and seethe 😂 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 10, 2025

Maybe if he cried more?

This is a dry skin joke, right? *cough cough*

Nobody cares. It's all a sham and everyone knows it. God bless President Trump — Pray The Rosary (@PrayTheRosary12) January 10, 2025

I hope you all do. Often & loudly.



It worked so well during the campaign. pic.twitter.com/lflHlHfrfB — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) January 10, 2025

This is like bragging about being the World's tallest midget. pic.twitter.com/15GUaxc0qr — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) January 10, 2025

The walls are closing in!

The celebration seems appropriate for a "journalist" — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 10, 2025

He's really just proving a point about how this entire trial and case truly was lawfare and not about justice but about stopping Trump, and when they failed at that they decided to humiliate him.

And give media toads like this guy some red meat to write about for the next four years because as we all know, even if Trump is able to appeal, they'll insist on calling him a felon.

That being said ...

Don't care, still glad to have voted for the felon.

