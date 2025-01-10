VIP
Manhattan Asst. D.A.'s Claim About What Trump Did to the Justice System Is...
BREAKING: Trump Sentenced With Unconditional Discharge PROVING the Whole Damn Thing Was PO...
WE'VE DONE IT! We've Found the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump VERIFIED Account on X...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Reminds Media What They'd Be Reporting If Gavin Newsom Were...
WOW: Just When We Thought CA Democratic Leadership Couldn't Get ANY Worse They...
AWKWARD: LOOK on Kamala's Face AFTER Biden Makes REALLY Bad Joke During Fire...
Justine Bateman Proposes RADICAL Idea to Help Victims of California Wildfires
SCORCHING! AP Journo Claims 2024 Was Earth's 'Hottest Year EVER' (Yes, He Used...
When 'WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN' Amidst the California Wildfires Goes Shockingly Wrong
'Climate Change has a FACE' - James Woods OBLITERATES the Climate Change Cult...
Demented Democrat Pramila Jayapal Blames the Golden Arches for the Golden State’s Wildfire...
Greg Gutfeld to LA Mayor Karen Bass: ‘You Can’t Fight Fire with Platitudes,...
DEI Literally Dangerous! Female LA Firefighter Blames Victims if She Lacks Skills and...
CNN Analyst Thinks Trump's Comments on Wildfires 'Could Impede Effective Response'

NBC Tool Celebrates Being Able to OFFICIALLY Call Trump a Convicted Felon and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on January 10, 2025
Meme

Remember earlier when Twitchy broke the news about Trump's sentencing and we pointed out it was all political and just being done so Lefties and media toads could call Trump a convicted felon?

Advertisement

Yeah.

This NBC lawn flamingo was more than happy to prove us right just minutes after:

NBC.

Of course.

Once again, our pals in the media like Ken have underestimated Trump's support (or overestimated theirs) and what they assumed would be a win for them, really isn't. Like, at all.

Maybe if he cried more?

This is a dry skin joke, right? *cough cough*

The walls are closing in!

Recommended

WE'VE DONE IT! We've Found the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump VERIFIED Account on X (Note, It's NOT the Actor)
Sam J.
Advertisement

He's really just proving a point about how this entire trial and case truly was lawfare and not about justice but about stopping Trump, and when they failed at that they decided to humiliate him.

And give media toads like this guy some red meat to write about for the next four years because as we all know, even if Trump is able to appeal, they'll insist on calling him a felon.

That being said ... 

Don't care, still glad to have voted for the felon.

===========================================================================

Related:

BREAKING: Trump Sentenced With Unconditional Discharge PROVING the Whole Damn Thing Was POLITICAL

WE'VE DONE IT! We've Found the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump VERIFIED Account on X (Note, It's NOT the Actor)

WOW: Just When We Thought CA Democratic Leadership Couldn't Get ANY Worse They Did THIS (Screenshot)

WOOF! Check Out the LOOK Kamala Fired (PUN INTENDED) at Biden for Making Joke During Fire Presser (Video)

Trump Walks Back Into the Capitol and I Have ALL THE FEELS (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: NBC NYC TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WE'VE DONE IT! We've Found the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump VERIFIED Account on X (Note, It's NOT the Actor)
Sam J.
WOW: Just When We Thought CA Democratic Leadership Couldn't Get ANY Worse They Did THIS (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Reminds Media What They'd Be Reporting If Gavin Newsom Were Republican
Doug P.
BREAKING: Trump Sentenced With Unconditional Discharge PROVING the Whole Damn Thing Was POLITICAL
Sam J.
AWKWARD: LOOK on Kamala's Face AFTER Biden Makes REALLY Bad Joke During Fire Presser Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
SCORCHING! AP Journo Claims 2024 Was Earth's 'Hottest Year EVER' (Yes, He Used the Word 'Ever')
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WE'VE DONE IT! We've Found the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump VERIFIED Account on X (Note, It's NOT the Actor) Sam J.
Advertisement