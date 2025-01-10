Gov. Ron DeSantis Reminds Media What They'd Be Reporting If Gavin Newsom Were...
WOW: Just When We Thought CA Democratic Leadership Couldn't Get ANY Worse They...
Justine Bateman Proposes RADICAL Idea to Help Victims of California Wildfires
SCORCHING! AP Journo Claims 2024 Was Earth's 'Hottest Year EVER' (Yes, He Used...
When 'WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN' Amidst the California Wildfires Goes Shockingly Wrong
'Climate Change has a FACE' - James Woods OBLITERATES the Climate Change Cult...
Demented Democrat Pramila Jayapal Blames the Golden Arches for the Golden State’s Wildfire...
Greg Gutfeld to LA Mayor Karen Bass: ‘You Can’t Fight Fire with Platitudes,...
DEI Literally Dangerous! Female LA Firefighter Blames Victims if She Lacks Skills and...
CNN Analyst Thinks Trump's Comments on Wildfires 'Could Impede Effective Response'
Arson Arrest: Police Detain Man Suspected of Setting a Fire in the Kenneth...
Professor Finds in Wildfire Video a Metaphor for ‘Fossil Fuel Driven, Neoliberal Capitalis...
Sen. John Fetterman Accepts Trump’s Invitation to Meet at Mar-a-Lago
California Lawmakers Spend Day ‘Trump-Proofing’ State Against Litigation

AWKWARD: LOOK on Kamala's Face AFTER Biden Makes REALLY Bad Joke During Fire Presser Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on January 10, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Ten. More. Days.

That's all we have left of this disastrous, embarrassing, dangerous, divisive, hate-filled, terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad Biden/Harris administration and January 20 seriously can't get here fast enough. Biden was bad in 2020 when he was installed ... SORRY ... elected and has only gotten worse as the days, weeks, months, and years have gone by. We knew it was bad in June after the debate and even his handlers had to admit he was too far gone and tried to install another Democrats nobody had even voted for but wow. Honestly, we're shocked they're having him do anything because it's BAD.

Advertisement

Case in point:

Wow, right?

Welp, it got even worse:

A joke. For real? FIRE AWAY, no pun intended? What? Did he think this was charming and witty? Or perhaps he didn't think at all.

And you guys, did you see the face Kamala made after Biden told his tone-deaf, tasteless joke? Yeah.

You all can likely already guess how this went over:

Thank God.

Perhaps we should just lump all Democrats together and accept the fact none of them has any business leading anything.

Yeah, that works for us.

===========================================================================

Recommended

WOW: Just When We Thought CA Democratic Leadership Couldn't Get ANY Worse They Did THIS (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Related:

Trump Walks Back Into the Capitol and I Have ALL THE FEELS (Watch)

Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on CA Democrats in EPIC Throwdown

Read the ROOM! Adam Schiff Brags BIG-TIME About What He's Doing to Fight Fires and HOO BOY That Was Dumb

THIS! --> JD Vance Just Needs 1 SAVAGE Post to Put Snotty Anti-Trumper Tristan Snell IN HIS PLACE and LOL

WHOA: Lip Reader Reveals What Obama and Trump Were REALLY Talking About at Jimmy Carter's Funeral

===========================================================================

Tags: FIRE JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOW: Just When We Thought CA Democratic Leadership Couldn't Get ANY Worse They Did THIS (Screenshot)
Sam J.
SCORCHING! AP Journo Claims 2024 Was Earth's 'Hottest Year EVER' (Yes, He Used the Word 'Ever')
Grateful Calvin
When 'WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN' Amidst the California Wildfires Goes Shockingly Wrong
Laura W.
Justine Bateman Proposes RADICAL Idea to Help Victims of California Wildfires
Laura W.
'Climate Change has a FACE' - James Woods OBLITERATES the Climate Change Cult in Just Five Words
Laura W.
DEI Literally Dangerous! Female LA Firefighter Blames Victims if She Lacks Skills and Muscle to Save Them
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOW: Just When We Thought CA Democratic Leadership Couldn't Get ANY Worse They Did THIS (Screenshot) Sam J.
Advertisement