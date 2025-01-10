AWKWARD: LOOK on Kamala's Face AFTER Biden Makes REALLY Bad Joke During Fire Presser Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Ten. More. Days.

That's all we have left of this disastrous, embarrassing, dangerous, divisive, hate-filled, terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad Biden/Harris administration and January 20 seriously can't get here fast enough. Biden was bad in 2020 when he was installed ... SORRY ... elected and has only gotten worse as the days, weeks, months, and years have gone by. We knew it was bad in June after the debate and even his handlers had to admit he was too far gone and tried to install another Democrats nobody had even voted for but wow. Honestly, we're shocked they're having him do anything because it's BAD.

Case in point:

Biden can't even read a phone number from a script in front of him. pic.twitter.com/msfnARHaEc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 9, 2025

Wow, right?

Welp, it got even worse:

BIDEN: "Fire away. No pun intended."



Is there something funny about this? Absolutely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/3QQ4Zw1fUM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 9, 2025

A joke. For real? FIRE AWAY, no pun intended? What? Did he think this was charming and witty? Or perhaps he didn't think at all.

And you guys, did you see the face Kamala made after Biden told his tone-deaf, tasteless joke? Yeah.

You all can likely already guess how this went over:

People have lost their homes and some have even lost their lives and this guy has jokes 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Renatta Michele Oxendine (@RenattaOxendine) January 9, 2025

At least WE FIRED @JoeBiden. NO PUN INTENDED. — *****jerZboyMediaUSA**** (@jerZboyUSA) January 9, 2025

Thank God.

I’m not sure what’s worse.. that or Gavin Newsom faking a phone call with Biden to avoid talking to someone about the fires https://t.co/ng6GX9mqVR — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) January 9, 2025

Perhaps we should just lump all Democrats together and accept the fact none of them has any business leading anything.

Yeah, that works for us.

