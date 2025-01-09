THIS! --> JD Vance Just Needs 1 SAVAGE Post to Put Snotty Anti-Trumper Tristan Snell IN HIS PLACE and LOL

It's going to be a long four years for many people on the Left who remain broken by Trump's mere existence. And the more successful Trump is the unhappier they will be. Forget that when our president is successful so is our country, some people are just so warped and ridiculous they would rather the country suck than to admit Trump is a good president.

Take for example, Tristan Snell who we though made a big deal about leaving X and yet ... he's still there.

And he's still an annoying chode.

Case in point:

BREAKING: Justice Alito takes call from Trump, right as Trump's lawyers sought stay to stop Trump's criminal sentencing in NYC.



Alito claims it was to help a former clerk get a job.



Doesn't matter. Federal law requires Alito now be DISQUALIFIED from the Trump stay petition. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) January 9, 2025

Bro.

What?

Shut up.

Or as JD Vance said:

You guys are such insufferable dorks. https://t.co/rEfZYlgAiP — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 9, 2025

We once saw Insufferable Dorks open for Angry Beavers way back in 1998.

Hey, we're old.

Nope. No it doesn't.



YOU should be disqualified from ever posting, dicknipple. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchwe94560) January 9, 2025

Huh, that's a new one. Ahem.

You are a dweeb. Biden freed terrorist last week and pardoned his crackhead son and you said nothing. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 9, 2025

BUT TRUMP BAD ... Tristan says so.

You are excruciatingly st$pid. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) January 9, 2025

Excruciatingly.

Impressively.

Completely.

And on and on and on.

Snell; that won’t happen. Maybe lighten up a bit and show some sympathy to the people in CA suffering under Biden/Newsome/Bass. — 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) January 9, 2025

NEVER! All that matters to sad little Tristan is Trump Trump TRUMP. Like most of Trump's haters, he is more obsessed with him than his supporters. It's nutty.

People don’t even listen to you clowns anymore. Not even the Useful Idiots. pic.twitter.com/GFb862c64e — Emmy Wolfe (@emmywolfe) January 9, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

