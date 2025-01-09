THIS! --> JD Vance Just Needs 1 SAVAGE Post to Put Snotty Anti-Trumper Tristan Snell IN HIS PLACE and LOL

Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:20 PM on January 09, 2025
Twitchy

It's going to be a long four years for many people on the Left who remain broken by Trump's mere existence. And the more successful Trump is the unhappier they will be. Forget that when our president is successful so is our country, some people are just so warped and ridiculous they would rather the country suck than to admit Trump is a good president.

Take for example, Tristan Snell who we though made a big deal about leaving X and yet ... he's still there.

And he's still an annoying chode.

Case in point:

Bro.

What?

Shut up.

Or as JD Vance said:

We once saw Insufferable Dorks open for Angry Beavers way back in 1998.

Hey, we're old.

Huh, that's a new one. Ahem.

BUT TRUMP BAD ... Tristan says so.

Excruciatingly.

Impressively.

Completely.

And on and on and on.

NEVER! All that matters to sad little Tristan is Trump Trump TRUMP. Like most of Trump's haters, he is more obsessed with him than his supporters. It's nutty.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

===========================================================================

