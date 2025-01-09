So, How Was GHANA? Karen Bass's Old, NASTY Dig at Ted Cruz Comes Back to GLORIOUSLY BITE Her on the Arse

Lasting Legacy: Scott Jennings Lays Out the Case for Joe Biden Being a...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on January 09, 2025
Meme

Hello Karma our old friend, we've come to point and laugh with you again ... 

You'd think elected officials, especially on the Left, would know better than to try and troll anyone on X or any social media platform because somehow, someway the trolling always comes back to bite them and usually it's threefold. Take for example Mayor Karen Bass, who left her city to visit Ghana AFTER she had received a letter from Fire Chief Crowley warning of the dangerous possibility of wildfires since you know, she cut their budget by $17 MILLION dollars.

She really should just resign.

Because we don't see things getting any better for her any time soon.

For example, things she posted years ago coming back to bite her RIGHT on her backside:

OOF.

Yeah, that's gonna leave a mark.

HAAAAAAA. 

We see what they did there.

Always.

When you end up being the butt of your own joke ... that's never a good thing.

Well, unless you're one of the people around you pointing and laughing, then it's awesome.

Twitchy GOLD even.

