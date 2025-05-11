Demsurrection Bop! Parody Music Video Celebrates the Newark Democrats’ Love for Illegal Al...
TikTok Challenge Leaves One Teen Dead Another Wounded and the Target of the...
VIP
UK Woman Headed to Prison for Killing Man Who Was Sexually Assaulting Her
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tells Republicans 'You All Got the White Supremacists Galore'
Rep. Ilhan Omar Says JD Vance Doesn’t Really Have Anything to Do
Senior USAID Officer Charged With Pandemic Bailout Fraud
Black Lives Matter Protesters Demand Charges for Woman Who Used the N-Word
VIP
Thus Begins the Media's Papal Conflate
Senator Chris Murphy's Stammering Symphony: A Masterclass in Evasion on Transgender Athlet...
Country Singer John Rich Composed a Little Ditty for Sen. Thom Tillis
Mexico Takes on Google Over Gulf Name ... Guess Cartels Are Apparently Just...
Sen. Chris Van Hollen Blasts Trump’s ’Sick Global Apartheid Policy’ of Receiving White...
Congresswoman at Protest Tells CNN ICE Has Manufactured Bodycam Footage
VIP
David French’s Act is Nothing More Than Pandering to Dems While Pretending to...

‘Conservative’ David Brooks Wants Everyone to Know He Has Admired Joe Biden for a Long Time

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on May 11, 2025
Townhall Media

‘Conservative’ David Brooks (obviously not a conservative) continues his streak of aligning with the Democrat Party. You’ll recall he recently said NPR and PBS were ‘straight down the line’ and that the Wisconsin judge accused of helping a criminal illegal alien evade ICE was a hero. Now, he's sharing his longtime admiration for President Joe Biden, the man responsible for flooding our nation with illegal aliens.

Advertisement

Hear it from him for yourself. (WATCH)

Honestly, that requirement extends to all employees at The New York Times.

Posters correctly peg why Brooks is falsely labeled a ‘conservative.’

Commenters are at a loss as to why anyone (including fake ‘conservatives’) would admire former President Joe Biden.

Recommended

TikTok Challenge Leaves One Teen Dead Another Wounded and the Target of the Prank Charged With Murder
Eric V.
Advertisement

Maybe Brooks admires how Biden never let his history of lies stop him from advancing to the White House.

Biden’s swamping of our country with illegal aliens would be enough for any real conservative to refrain from praising him on any issue.

Well, that’s why he’s there after all.

Tags: CONSERVATIVE DAVID BROOKS ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TikTok Challenge Leaves One Teen Dead Another Wounded and the Target of the Prank Charged With Murder
Eric V.
Bet She's Spitting Mad NOW: Psycho Leftist Who Hocked a Loogie on Ed Martin Has Been Arrested
Grateful Calvin
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tells Republicans 'You All Got the White Supremacists Galore'
Brett T.
Demsurrection Bop! Parody Music Video Celebrates the Newark Democrats’ Love for Illegal Aliens and MS-13
Warren Squire
Congresswoman at Protest Tells CNN ICE Has Manufactured Bodycam Footage
Brett T.
Senior USAID Officer Charged With Pandemic Bailout Fraud
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
TikTok Challenge Leaves One Teen Dead Another Wounded and the Target of the Prank Charged With Murder Eric V.
Advertisement