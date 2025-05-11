‘Conservative’ David Brooks Wants Everyone to Know He Has Admired Joe Biden for a Long Time

‘Conservative’ David Brooks (obviously not a conservative) continues his streak of aligning with the Democrat Party. You’ll recall he recently said NPR and PBS were ‘straight down the line’ and that the Wisconsin judge accused of helping a criminal illegal alien evade ICE was a hero. Now, he's sharing his longtime admiration for President Joe Biden, the man responsible for flooding our nation with illegal aliens.

Hear it from him for yourself. (WATCH)

🚨PBS’ David Brooks: I’m a “long-time admirer of Joe Biden."



This is what passes for ‘conservative’ analysis on PBS. pic.twitter.com/tK6gReBOQw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 10, 2025

The price of working for the New York Times as a "conservative" is your honesty, your integrity and a piece of your soul. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 10, 2025

Honestly, that requirement extends to all employees at The New York Times.

Posters correctly peg why Brooks is falsely labeled a ‘conservative.’

David Brooks as in the token “conservative” NYT editorial board writer David Brooks?



There is nothing conservative about him. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) May 10, 2025

Another Democrat pretending to be a Republican, so that hyper-partisan outlets like @PBS can pretend to be balanced.



In their November election coverage, he did nothing but trash Trump, then melted down when Trump won. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 10, 2025

Same guy who thought Judge Dugan was “heroic." — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 10, 2025

Commenters are at a loss as to why anyone (including fake ‘conservatives’) would admire former President Joe Biden.

What would someone admire about Biden? I really don't know. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 10, 2025

I’m drawing a blank. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 10, 2025

My perception of him from the time I was a teenager was that he was a joke, especially after all his lying was exposed and he had to drop out of the presidential race in 1988. I was shocked Obama chose him. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 10, 2025

Maybe Brooks admires how Biden never let his history of lies stop him from advancing to the White House.

Biden’s swamping of our country with illegal aliens would be enough for any real conservative to refrain from praising him on any issue.

🎯



“long time admirer” of the guy who threw open the border to an invasion of millions of illegals. Can’t make this stuff up. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 10, 2025

and this is why they are defunded — UPSIDETRADER (@upsidetrader) May 10, 2025

Propaganda Broadcasting Service — Yeticus Maximus (@RalphChiaia) May 10, 2025

I’m sure he gets paid very well for disgracing himself. — N.S. Palmer (@0uBoosts) May 10, 2025

Well, that’s why he’s there after all.