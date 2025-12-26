'What a Monster'! NY Times Shredded Again for Spin on What Trump's Christmas Message Emphasized

ANOTHER Rhode Island Dem Tried Playing the 'Do You Know Who I Am'...
VIP
VIP
Doug P. | 1:29 PM on December 26, 2025
imgflip

Christmas was yesterday which meant it was again time for the lefty media and some Democrats to try and use conservative Christians' religion against them in order to try and force an anti-ICE talking point while proving that they're map-challenged

The New York Times got in on the action by trying to make Trump's religious Christmas message sound like some sort of controversial thing to do. This is a doozy of a headline and subhead: 

Where's our fainting couch!? 

Not only was the Times caught off guard by the emphasis on religion in Trump's Christmas messages, but they tried to turn it into some sort of breach of the Constitution. 

Just imagine making a Christmas message about religion (cue massive eye roll). 

Shocker!

This was another example of a media outlet trying to stir up a controversy when there was nothing to actually base it on. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats. 

