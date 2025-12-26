'What a Monster'! NY Times Shredded Again for Spin on What Trump's Christmas Message Emphasized

Christmas was yesterday which meant it was again time for the lefty media and some Democrats to try and use conservative Christians' religion against them in order to try and force an anti-ICE talking point while proving that they're map-challenged.

The New York Times got in on the action by trying to make Trump's religious Christmas message sound like some sort of controversial thing to do. This is a doozy of a headline and subhead:

America’s paper of record doesn’t appear to know the ‘reason for the season’…? pic.twitter.com/OOpE9j9AM1 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 26, 2025

Where's our fainting couch!?

Not only was the Times caught off guard by the emphasis on religion in Trump's Christmas messages, but they tried to turn it into some sort of breach of the Constitution.

What a monster. Who would do such a thing? pic.twitter.com/39JEXjsM0Y — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 26, 2025

Just imagine making a Christmas message about religion (cue massive eye roll).

And here I thought this was just a period of heightened consumerism. You mean there's a religious context? — Lloyd (@Lloyd69689578) December 26, 2025

Shocker!

America's paper of record also has no idea what "establishment of an official state religion" means. — DDeardorff (@USADeardorff) December 26, 2025

Subhed contains an amazing incorrect/non-sequitur combo. The truest sign of having absolutely no idea what you’re talking about. https://t.co/qqVDjQjkmw — Tal Fortgang (@tal_fortgang) December 26, 2025

Wild.



“Government officials have traditionally steered clear of such overtly religious language..” is just patently false.



Both Democrat and Republican presidents have emphasized religion if their official Christmas messages. https://t.co/rk2Z1eGjvY — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) December 26, 2025

This was another example of a media outlet trying to stir up a controversy when there was nothing to actually base it on.

