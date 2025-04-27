NYT’s David Brooks Doesn’t Have the Details but Is Sure Judges Who Obstruct ICE Arrests are Heroes

It’s pretty accepted that if you don’t know the details about something, you should keep your mouth shut. Well, David Brooks of The New York Times doesn’t practice that common-sense principle. On Sunday, he was blabbing about the Wisconsin judge who is in legal hot water over allegedly helping an illegal alien evade ICE in her courthouse. He self-admits he doesn’t know the details of the story but claims Judge Hannah Dugan is a ‘hero.’

Start here. (READ)

NYT’s David Brooks doesn’t "know the specific details" of the Judge Dugan case — but says she was “heroic." “If the federal enforcement agencies come to your courtroom and you help a guy escape, that is two things..." “One, it strikes me as maybe something illegal, but it also strikes me as something heroic." Un. Freaking. Real.

Hear Brooks say it. (WATCH)

I don’t know the detail…. But I’ll offer my-



Stop right there. If you don’t know the details, why are you even on television bloviating about it? — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) April 27, 2025

To bash Trump and deportations of illegals. “Predatory enforcement agency" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

A simple ‘I’m sorry, I don’t know the details of that case, and it would be highly inappropriate for me to comment on it’ would have sufficed. Show some ethical restraint, David.

Commenters noticed that missing from these uninformed discussions are the two people who were in court for allegedly being assaulted by the illegal alien, the ‘heroic’ judge was also allegedly sneaking out.

Heroic?



No one seems to be talking about the two witnesses who came forward, at great personal risk, to testify against this violent illegal.



They were left sitting in the court room, wondering if they were safe to leave.



Who cares about them? Certainly, not judge Dugan. — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) April 27, 2025

The victims of these crimes matter not a whit to these people.



They aren’t politically useful. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

Illegal aliens always take precedence over American citizens, per the legacy media and the Democrat Party.

Some posters say the crazy narrative shifts are too much for them to handle.

From “No one is above the law” to “It’s heroic to break the law” so fast we all have whiplash. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 27, 2025

Yep. Their standards are always wildly flexible. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

That would assume they have standards to begin with. Which, imo, is highly dubious. XD — Talsheir K'aleth (@Ye_Old_Fart) April 27, 2025

It’s always about power, standards have nothing to do with it. They just get in the way.