‘Conservative’ David Brooks Says Activist Judges are Heroic and PBS is Straight Down the Line

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on May 03, 2025
New York Times

David Brooks is a ‘conservative’ who works for PBS. No self-respecting person believes he’s a genuine conservative because his words and actions betray him. Believing that PBS is ‘straight down the line’ is a huge red flag. Believing that judges are ‘heroic’ for helping criminal illegal aliens escape ICE is a Democrat/leftist position.

Check out this clip. (WATCH)

Yep, not a conservative.

Posters agree that we have to be vigilant in showing the public who Brooks and others like him truly are.

There’s no introspection. Brooks is either a liar or truly believes the delusional nonsense he’s spewing.

That pic is left and further left.

Commenters notice that Brooks lets his elitism shine through as well.

That’s how they operate. Laws only apply to us, average Americans.

