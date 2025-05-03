‘Conservative’ David Brooks Says Activist Judges are Heroic and PBS is Straight Down the Line

David Brooks is a ‘conservative’ who works for PBS. No self-respecting person believes he’s a genuine conservative because his words and actions betray him. Believing that PBS is ‘straight down the line’ is a huge red flag. Believing that judges are ‘heroic’ for helping criminal illegal aliens escape ICE is a Democrat/leftist position.

Advertisement

Check out this clip. (WATCH)

PBS’ “Conservative” David Brooks responds to Trump EO defunding NPR and PBS:



"Who's more straight down the line than we are?"



Brooks, one week ago:



Judge Dugan is “heroic” for trying to help an illegal evade federal law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/64bGdxasB5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 3, 2025

ANYONE advocating for NPR/PBS is NOT conservative. — Holland Branch Glen (@HBG_Dani) May 3, 2025

Brooks is not a Conservative! — Joni Hagler (@hagler_jon12126) May 3, 2025

Thus the quote marks. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 3, 2025

Not even close — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) May 3, 2025

Yep, not a conservative.

Posters agree that we have to be vigilant in showing the public who Brooks and others like him truly are.

Keep exposing how fake these activist are. They have zero influence left — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) May 3, 2025

Brooks of NYT lecturing about unbiased media is really something — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 3, 2025

Thats a different level of liberal elitism — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) May 3, 2025

There’s no introspection. Brooks is either a liar or truly believes the delusional nonsense he’s spewing.

Zero self-awareness. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 3, 2025

“Straight down the line"



Might be the funniest line I’ve heard all week. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 3, 2025

"Who's more straight down the line than we are?"

Proves how delusional they are. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 3, 2025

great example of a delusional persona! — Gail (@gailalfaratx) May 3, 2025

These are the two guys that are supposed to represent conservatives and liberals. This is what passes for balance on PBS. pic.twitter.com/vPI69Brp6b — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 3, 2025

🤦🏼‍♀️ exactly, they must think their fans/listeners are idiots — Gail (@gailalfaratx) May 3, 2025

That pic is left and further left.

Commenters notice that Brooks lets his elitism shine through as well.

Brooks, like all hyper liberals, reserves the right to flaut the laws you little people have to observe on pain of many years in prison. This is fairness to the left. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) May 3, 2025

😂😂🤣🤣 did he just say heroic?!?! 🤣🤣😂😂 it's straight up CRIMINAL! — pebbles (@jbamban) May 3, 2025

They are above the law — Bolt (@BoltCarriers) May 3, 2025y

That’s how they operate. Laws only apply to us, average Americans.