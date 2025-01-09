PRIDE Celebrating L.A.'s 1st LGBTQ+ Fire Chief Claiming Lesbians GET IT DONE As L.A. BURNS Goes SO Wrong

James Woods Calls Down the THUNDER on L.A.'s Failed, Democrat, DEI-Focused Leaders and...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on January 09, 2025
Meme

When we first saw this screenshot from PRIDE celebrating Los Angeles's first LGBTQFHIJKLMNOP fire chief claiming lesbians 'get it done' we thought someone was being funny. Surely, not even PRIDE would be this tone-deaf and stupid.

And yet ... they are.

Forget that it's bizarre to care who a fire chief has sex with, but to claim what we're seeing in L.A. proves lesbians get things done while the fire is 0% contained is quite honestly hilarious.

Maybe that's what they were going for.

Then again, probably not as we all know none of them have any sense of humor. That being said, X found it to be as funny as we did.

Take a look:

And Crowley is DEFEATING HOMOPHOBIA.

Ha ha ha ha ha ha

Oh man.

There definitely is but since we've matured so much we won't make it.

Oops, we just did.

Our bad.

Not even a little bit.

Right? If she was straight the fire would be worse? Maybe?

You know what, as this brilliant gal who looks a lot like this editor said, we've got nothin'.

