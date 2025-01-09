PRIDE Celebrating L.A.'s 1st LGBTQ+ Fire Chief Claiming Lesbians GET IT DONE As L.A. BURNS Goes SO Wrong

When we first saw this screenshot from PRIDE celebrating Los Angeles's first LGBTQFHIJKLMNOP fire chief claiming lesbians 'get it done' we thought someone was being funny. Surely, not even PRIDE would be this tone-deaf and stupid.

Advertisement

And yet ... they are.

Forget that it's bizarre to care who a fire chief has sex with, but to claim what we're seeing in L.A. proves lesbians get things done while the fire is 0% contained is quite honestly hilarious.

Maybe that's what they were going for.

Then again, probably not as we all know none of them have any sense of humor. That being said, X found it to be as funny as we did.

Take a look:

Clearly this wild fire is homophobic. pic.twitter.com/Ag6jCjRC3q — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) January 9, 2025

And Crowley is DEFEATING HOMOPHOBIA.

Ha ha ha ha ha ha

Oh man.

I know there's a "flaming homosexual" joke in there somewhere. — Itchy Wombat (@itchywombat9) January 9, 2025

There definitely is but since we've matured so much we won't make it.

Oops, we just did.

Our bad.

LA looks like a nuclear wasteland. Do these propaganda puppets have no shame? pic.twitter.com/0SgCyrPKo5 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 9, 2025

Not even a little bit.

I've got nothin'. What, are they saying if she was straight the fire would be less than 0% contained? lol pic.twitter.com/xYu4p1qcqS — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 9, 2025

Right? If she was straight the fire would be worse? Maybe?

You know what, as this brilliant gal who looks a lot like this editor said, we've got nothin'.

===========================================================================

Related:

James Woods Calls Down the THUNDER on L.A.'s Failed, Democrat, DEI-Focused Leaders and DAMN Son (Watch)

Gavin Newsom Quick to Point Out HE'S the ACTUAL Victim of the Fires Because Trump Is a Big MEANIE (Watch)

WOW: Leaked Letter from Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Makes Mayor Karen Bass Look Even WORSE (Screenshot)

OMG-LOL! David Muir REKT by Jack Osbourne (and ALL of X) for Being SVELTE While Reporting on Fires -Watch

Conservative Media SLAM DUNK! Salem Media Announces Brad Parscale As New Chief of Strategy Officer

===========================================================================