James Woods Calls Down the THUNDER on L.A.'s Failed, Democrat, DEI-Focused Leaders and DAMN Son (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on January 09, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

James Woods and his lovely wife Sarah have lost their home to the California fires, like thousands of other Californians. What we are watching in real-time is absolutely terrifying and heartbreaking all in one. Not to mention infuriating because so many bad decisions were made by Mayor Karen Bass, Fire Chief Crowley, and Governor Gavin Newsom before any of this ever happened ...

They pulled a Democrat and put all their eggs in the equity basket.

And now thousands of Californians are paying the price for it.

Woods was on with Laura Ingraham to speak about what is happening there, watch:

Post continues:

... truck parked in front of my house. But they couldn't pump any water because there was none, because they didn't put them in the reservoirs."

How can there be no water in the reservoirs? Especially since we all know Fire Chief Crowley wrote to Karen Bass JUST LAST MONTH about the dangers of wildfires. How is this possible? Ok, so we totally know how this is possible and we get that Bass is useless as mayor because her priorities apparently do not include keeping her constituents or their property safe but still.

Damn. Son.

No city in America should ever have a point when their fire hydrants are empty and their fireman can't save a home because the reservoir is empty. Especially when we know Newsom has been dumping billions of gallons of water into the ocean. Oh, and did we mention L.A. sent a bunch of donations to Ukraine? 

Yeah.

Meanwhile, Californians like Woods and his family, suffer.

It's past time.





