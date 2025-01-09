James Woods Calls Down the THUNDER on L.A.'s Failed, Democrat, DEI-Focused Leaders and DAMN Son (Watch)

James Woods and his lovely wife Sarah have lost their home to the California fires, like thousands of other Californians. What we are watching in real-time is absolutely terrifying and heartbreaking all in one. Not to mention infuriating because so many bad decisions were made by Mayor Karen Bass, Fire Chief Crowley, and Governor Gavin Newsom before any of this ever happened ...

Advertisement

They pulled a Democrat and put all their eggs in the equity basket.

And now thousands of Californians are paying the price for it.

Woods was on with Laura Ingraham to speak about what is happening there, watch:

🚨After losing his home to the LA fires, @RealJamesWoods says about LAFD’s DEI-focused Chief:



“Our new Fire Chief, she put on her bio that her priority, my highest priority is inclusion, diversity and equity."



"And somebody forgot to fill all the reservoirs."



“There was a fire… pic.twitter.com/mop2qbguk5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2025

Post continues:

... truck parked in front of my house. But they couldn't pump any water because there was none, because they didn't put them in the reservoirs."

How can there be no water in the reservoirs? Especially since we all know Fire Chief Crowley wrote to Karen Bass JUST LAST MONTH about the dangers of wildfires. How is this possible? Ok, so we totally know how this is possible and we get that Bass is useless as mayor because her priorities apparently do not include keeping her constituents or their property safe but still.

Woods: "This isn't a wake-up call. This is the kind of thing they have tribunals for."https://t.co/DVE7LY7zJx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2025

Damn. Son.

No city in America should ever have a point when their fire hydrants are empty and their fireman can't save a home because the reservoir is empty. Especially when we know Newsom has been dumping billions of gallons of water into the ocean. Oh, and did we mention L.A. sent a bunch of donations to Ukraine?

Yeah.

Meanwhile, Californians like Woods and his family, suffer.

It’s time to put an end to DEI practices,

and start putting public safety first. pic.twitter.com/r9Jyv71KJH — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) January 9, 2025

It's past time.

===========================================================================

Related:

Gavin Newsom Quick to Point Out HE'S the ACTUAL Victim of the Fires Because Trump Is a Big MEANIE (Watch)

WOW: Leaked Letter from Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Makes Mayor Karen Bass Look Even WORSE (Screenshot)

OMG-LOL! David Muir REKT by Jack Osbourne (and ALL of X) for Being SVELTE While Reporting on Fires -Watch

Conservative Media SLAM DUNK! Salem Media Announces Brad Parscale As New Chief of Strategy Officer

Young Man Who Overcame ALL the Odds Because of School Choice Shares His EPIC Story in Powerful Thread

===========================================================================