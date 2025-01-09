PRIDE Celebrating L.A.'s 1st LGBTQ+ Fire Chief Claiming Lesbians GET IT DONE As...
OOF! Gavin Newsom TORCHED for Claiming He's the REAL Victim of the Fires Because Orange Man BAD (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on January 09, 2025
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Poor Gavin Newsom. He's really having a tough week what with the fires in his state and Trump PICKING ON HIM for not doing a better job of managing his state and preventing fires of this magnitude. And of course, ol' Gav is far more worried about himself than he is you know, the people actually losing everything in the fires.

No, really.

He's far more concerned about playing the victim than he is about being an actual leader and helping his constiuents.

As you can see here:

Awww, poor baby.

HE KNEW TRUMP WOULD BLAME HIM! 

Post continues:

... "This guy wanted to politicize it. I, I, I, I, I have a lot of thoughts and I know what I want to say. I won't.”

Total clown. California is in flames, largely thanks to him, and he is crying that someone criticized him. Zero shame or accountability.

Calling Gavin Newsom a clown is an insult to clowns everywhere.

Of course not. Even though Trump hasn't been in office in four years it's still somehow his fault for pointing out Newsom is a sucky governor. Maybe instead of whining about how mean Trump is Gavin should spend more time being an actual leader of his state and for his constituents.

And maybe also a little less time putting so much freakin' gel in his hair. It looks like his coif doesn't even move ... even with the fires.

But we digress.

Tags: CALIFORNIA FIRE GAVIN NEWSOM TRUMP KAREN BASS

