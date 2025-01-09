OOF! Gavin Newsom TORCHED for Claiming He's the REAL Victim of the Fires Because Orange Man BAD (Watch)

Poor Gavin Newsom. He's really having a tough week what with the fires in his state and Trump PICKING ON HIM for not doing a better job of managing his state and preventing fires of this magnitude. And of course, ol' Gav is far more worried about himself than he is you know, the people actually losing everything in the fires.

No, really.

He's far more concerned about playing the victim than he is about being an actual leader and helping his constiuents.

As you can see here:

Gavin Newscum speaks with a forked tongue as he accuses President Trump of "policizing" the wildfire for pointing out that he has spent years doing a horrible job at forest management. pic.twitter.com/ARiws5XFqv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 9, 2025

Awww, poor baby.

HE KNEW TRUMP WOULD BLAME HIM!

NEW: CA Governor Gavin Newsom says he is so furious at Trump for blaming him for the California fires that he won’t even respond.



Newsom, who has directed billions of gallons of water into the Pacific Ocean, fumed that Trump would blame him.



“One can't even respond to it… This… pic.twitter.com/scQo7BGi9v — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 9, 2025

Post continues:

... "This guy wanted to politicize it. I, I, I, I, I have a lot of thoughts and I know what I want to say. I won't.” Total clown. California is in flames, largely thanks to him, and he is crying that someone criticized him. Zero shame or accountability.

Calling Gavin Newsom a clown is an insult to clowns everywhere.

He can’t take any accountability at all. Disgusting. — Barbara (@BMT094) January 9, 2025

Of course not. Even though Trump hasn't been in office in four years it's still somehow his fault for pointing out Newsom is a sucky governor. Maybe instead of whining about how mean Trump is Gavin should spend more time being an actual leader of his state and for his constituents.

And maybe also a little less time putting so much freakin' gel in his hair. It looks like his coif doesn't even move ... even with the fires.

But we digress.

