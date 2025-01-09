There Was an Attempt! David Axelrod Tries and FAILS to Blame Trump for CA Wildfires

Ah, we see the narrative surrounding the awful LA wildfires has entered the 'blame Republicans' phase. Politico kicked things off by noting Republicans are blaming Democrats for the fires, which only seems outrageous if you forget California is run by Democrats.

But there's no one who is more to blame for these fires than Donald Trump. Indeed, the Left acts like Trump dropped a few molotov cocktails in the Hollywood Hills to kick things off, and blame his 'denial' of climate change for the catastrophe:

What caused the cataclysmic LA fires?

Read this story and consider the fact that Trump has called climate change a "hoax," and plans to scrap efforts to slow it's progress. https://t.co/z1AByjEq1p pic.twitter.com/ZYfOvfDPno — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 9, 2025

Here's what the AP writes:

Southern California is experiencing its most devastating winter fires in more than four decades. Fires don’t usually blaze at this time of year, but specific ingredients have come together to defy the calendar in a fast and deadly manner. Start with supersized Santa Ana winds whipping flames and embers at 100 mph — much faster than normal — and cross that with the return of extreme drought. Add on weather whiplash that grew tons of plants in downpours then record high temperatures that dried them out to make easy-to-burn fuel. Then there’s a plunging and unusual jet stream, and lots of power lines flapping in those powerful gusts.

All things that have precisely zero to do with Trump and everything to do with a) living in California and b) having a government that won't engage in proper forestry management or water storage.

This is pyshotic, David.



Climate change did not cause the infrastructure or leadership issues that helped exacerbate this situation. Climate change also did not start these fires.



You are excusing the failures of Democrat leadership and spitting on the victims for political… — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 9, 2025

All of this.

Hey David, what caused the LA fires is almost certainly arson, just like 85-95% of the cases. What caused it to spread as fast as it did is the Santa Ana winds which, as is mentioned in this article, are not he driven by climate change. They are not a new phenomena. Additionally,… — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 9, 2025

This entire post reads:

Additionally, uncleared brush and cancelled prescribed burns by the Biden administration in October primed the conditions for wildfires to wreak havoc, while rendering prescribed burns done by state officials and private organizations as virtually useless. It is true that there are ‘moderate drought conditions’ in Southern California right now, but what they don’t tell you is that as recently as 8 months ago, the region was seeing above average rainfall, with no way to collect or store it into reservoirs. California has been in and out of drought seasons constantly, so to claim that his is a direct link to climate change is preposterous. David, it’s not that the climate isn’t shifting or changing in different ways. It’s that the agenda that you are trying to enact and the conclusions that you are drawing are not science, they are much closer to dogma. Apathetic leadership and policy decisions is what is causing this failure David. Democrats are the ones who are denying reality, not Trump.

Correct.

Climate change appointed a DEI hire to run the Fire Department, stopped critical controlled burns, cut the Fire Department budget, refused to build more dams, canceled fire insurance, gave away fire equipment to Ukraine, mismanaged forests and brush, and fired firefighters for… — Tom (@BoreGuru) January 9, 2025

Climate change is really branching out.

David, did Climate Change™️ refuse to build reservoirs?

Allow record rainfall to uselessly drain into the Pacific?

Slash the LAFD budget?

Refuse to clean the forests of dead tinder?

Send firefighting equipment to Ukraine?

Fail to negotiate w/insurers prompting dropped policies? pic.twitter.com/eAxR2dGkWT — SoylentGreenisPeople (@Rarely_Wrong) January 9, 2025

'Trump did that!' -- David, probably.

Yeah, the Santa Ana winds and California fires have only been around for centuries, must be Trump.



Don’t ever blame the Democrat governing California or the Democrat partying in Africa governing LA or the Democrat in the White House drooling on his tie.



Hack. — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) January 9, 2025

Democrats are never held responsible for their failed policies.

Democrats left literal wildfire kindling on the ground in a wildfire prone area for 30 years and failed to store the water to put out the fires… but you guys want to blame climate change?!



Pathetic honestly. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 9, 2025

Pathetic is David's brand.

Southern California was never a lush garden, it took enormous human effort to divert major rivers and build massive reservoirs to support it. The fact that Democrats neglected that infrastructure and common sense fire prevention is not the fault of the climate or Donald Trump. https://t.co/o3DEUGUaM5 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 9, 2025

Exactly this.

But these fires weren’t caused by climate change. https://t.co/cRez1JYNrj — RBe (@RBPundit) January 9, 2025

They so desperately want them to be caused by climate change, though.

And just like that, they say what we all predicted they would. https://t.co/aazt5Daa5g — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 9, 2025

As predictable as the sun rising in the east.

Even as an environmentalist, this seems…irrelevant? Like, it’s the most climate-conscious state in the country, run almost exclusively by Democrats, and environmental regs can be loosened heavily on a state level. https://t.co/qDzUUEGx1B — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) January 9, 2025

They don't care that it's irrelevant. They just care they can use it to smear Trump.