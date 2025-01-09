Mayor Karen Bass Says Now Is Not the Time to Discuss Who's Responsible
Something Doesn't Add Up: Program for Jimmy Carter's Funeral Shows a GLARING Contradiction
RISKY Business: CA Wouldn't Let Insurers Raise Rates, So State Farm Canceled LOTS...
WTF?! Thanks to Dem Incompetence, Check Out What L.A. Firefighters Are Forced to...
VIP
Trump Walks Back Into the Capitol and I Have ALL THE FEELS (Watch)
WATCH: U.K. Dad Says Police Threatened to Arrest HIM When He Reported Daughter's...
Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on...
In HUGE Win for Women and Girls, Federal Court Ruling Vacates Biden's Title...
Read the ROOM! Adam Schiff Brags BIG-TIME About What He's Doing to Fight...
'The Pain You Have Caused!' Henry Winkler Calls Down THUNDER on Arsonists He...
Eric Swalwell Showing Signs of MASSIVE, Infectious, Spreading, Incurable Butt-Hurt Over Fo...
Kamala Humiliated by Ex-Presidents! Obama Loves Trump?
THIS! --> JD Vance Just Needs 1 SAVAGE Post to Put Snotty Anti-Trumper...
Lasting Legacy: Scott Jennings Lays Out the Case for Joe Biden Being a...

There Was an Attempt! David Axelrod Tries and FAILS to Blame Trump for CA Wildfires

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 09, 2025
ImgFlip

Ah, we see the narrative surrounding the awful LA wildfires has entered the 'blame Republicans' phase. Politico kicked things off by noting Republicans are blaming Democrats for the fires, which only seems outrageous if you forget California is run by Democrats.

Advertisement

But there's no one who is more to blame for these fires than Donald Trump. Indeed, the Left acts like Trump dropped a few molotov cocktails in the Hollywood Hills to kick things off, and blame his 'denial' of climate change for the catastrophe:

Here's what the AP writes:

Southern California is experiencing its most devastating winter fires in more than four decades. Fires don’t usually blaze at this time of year, but specific ingredients have come together to defy the calendar in a fast and deadly manner.

Start with supersized Santa Ana winds whipping flames and embers at 100 mph — much faster than normal — and cross that with the return of extreme drought. Add on weather whiplash that grew tons of plants in downpours then record high temperatures that dried them out to make easy-to-burn fuel. Then there’s a plunging and unusual jet stream, and lots of power lines flapping in those powerful gusts.

All things that have precisely zero to do with Trump and everything to do with a) living in California and b) having a government that won't engage in proper forestry management or water storage.

Recommended

Something Doesn't Add Up: Program for Jimmy Carter's Funeral Shows a GLARING Contradiction
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

All of this.

This entire post reads:

Additionally, uncleared brush and cancelled prescribed burns by the Biden administration in October primed the conditions for wildfires to wreak havoc, while rendering prescribed burns done by state officials and private organizations as virtually useless. It is true that there are ‘moderate drought conditions’ in Southern California right now, but what they don’t tell you is that as recently as 8 months ago, the region was seeing above average rainfall, with no way to collect or store it into reservoirs. California has been in and out of drought seasons constantly, so to claim that his is a direct link to climate change is preposterous. David, it’s not that the climate isn’t shifting or changing in different ways. It’s that the agenda that you are trying to enact and the conclusions that you are drawing are not science, they are much closer to dogma. Apathetic leadership and policy decisions is what is causing this failure David. Democrats are the ones who are denying reality, not Trump.

Correct.

Advertisement

Climate change is really branching out.

'Trump did that!' -- David, probably.

Democrats are never held responsible for their failed policies.

Pathetic is David's brand.

Exactly this.

Advertisement

They so desperately want them to be caused by climate change, though.

As predictable as the sun rising in the east.

They don't care that it's irrelevant. They just care they can use it to smear Trump.

Tags: AP ASSOCIATED PRESS CALIFORNIA CLIMATE CHANGE DAVID AXELROD DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Something Doesn't Add Up: Program for Jimmy Carter's Funeral Shows a GLARING Contradiction
Grateful Calvin
RISKY Business: CA Wouldn't Let Insurers Raise Rates, So State Farm Canceled LOTS of Policies
Amy Curtis
Mayor Karen Bass Says Now Is Not the Time to Discuss Who's Responsible
Brett T.
WTF?! Thanks to Dem Incompetence, Check Out What L.A. Firefighters Are Forced to Use to Combat Wildfires
Amy Curtis
Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on CA Democrats in EPIC Throwdown
Sam J.
'The Pain You Have Caused!' Henry Winkler Calls Down THUNDER on Arsonists He Thinks Started LA Wildfires
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Something Doesn't Add Up: Program for Jimmy Carter's Funeral Shows a GLARING Contradiction Grateful Calvin
Advertisement