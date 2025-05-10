Black Lives Matter Protesters Demand Charges for Woman Who Used the N-Word

A video recently went viral of a Rochester, Minnesota woman calling a 5-year-old Somali child the N-word at a park. Police completed their investigation last week, and prosecutors were working to determine if charges will be pressed. In the meantime, there were competing GoFundMe campaigns. The woman, Shiloh Hendrix, raised over $600,000, citing the need to move after online threats. Meanwhile, the GoFundMe page for the victim has raised more than $340,000. That's not a bad chunk of change for being called a bad word.

Somali and Black Lives Matter activists gathered at Rochester City Hall to demand that charges be pressed.

Somali and BLM activists protest in front of city hall to demand charges against Shiloh over her usage of the n-word pic.twitter.com/YLknj5fS5c — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 9, 2025

BLM activists demand the white woman who called a 5 year old black boy the N-word to be charged and arrested in Rochester, Minnesota.



“We are looking for the woman in question to be charged.”



The woman raised $600k+ to ‘relocate’ after going viral.



pic.twitter.com/eHsOM7TbkP — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 10, 2025

We're not sure what they would charge her with, except a "hate crime."

Charge her with what, exactly? — WeaponizedSmirk 🇺🇸 (@WeaponizedSmirk) May 9, 2025

Going viral.

I wouldn’t be surprised if they charge her for using free speech. It’s tampon Tim’s Minnesota after all! — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) May 9, 2025

Gov. Tim Walz has said that the First Amendment is no guarantee of free speech if it's disinformation of hate speech.

I'm really curious what crime they want her charged with...has anyone heard that? — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) May 10, 2025

It's a good thing we're in the United States not Somalia so people can not be charged merely for using a word someone else dislikes. — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) May 9, 2025

It's not illegal to say the N-word, no matter how repugnant it is. Free speech protections under the First Amendment shield such expressions, even when deeply offensive. — Grass💚 (@DewyGrassBlades) May 9, 2025

Even if you disagree with her saying that, it’s protected speech under the first amendment. Feelings don’t matter when it comes to words. — Gen Z Crusader (@GenZCrusaders) May 9, 2025

I wonder how much money BLM is going to make off of this grift? — William Mycroft Buckmaster (@MycroftWm) May 10, 2025

I've seen worse done to nearly every other race, with no charges. So why is she the one getting charged? What makes her special? — Andrew Hart (@realahart) May 10, 2025

As we said, it was caught on video and went viral, like George Floyd.

While I don’t find the word she used acceptable, charging her would be a violation of her 1A right, just as me not finding it acceptable is my right. “Hurt feelings” aren’t grounds for dismissing someone’s 1A right. — MaybeTinfoilHat (@MaybeTinfoilHat) May 10, 2025

What happens if she's not charged? Is this a riot-worthy incident or not?

***