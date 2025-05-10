VIP
Thus Begins the Media's Papal Conflate
Black Lives Matter Protesters Demand Charges for Woman Who Used the N-Word

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 10, 2025
The Simpsons

A video recently went viral of a Rochester, Minnesota woman calling a 5-year-old Somali child the N-word at a park. Police completed their investigation last week, and prosecutors were working to determine if charges will be pressed. In the meantime, there were competing GoFundMe campaigns. The woman, Shiloh Hendrix, raised over $600,000, citing the need to move after online threats. Meanwhile, the GoFundMe page for the victim has raised more than $340,000. That's not a bad chunk of change for being called a bad word.

Somali and Black Lives Matter activists gathered at Rochester City Hall to demand that charges be pressed.

We're not sure what they would charge her with, except a "hate crime."

Going viral.

Gov. Tim Walz has said that the First Amendment is no guarantee of free speech if it's disinformation of hate speech.

As we said, it was caught on video and went viral, like George Floyd.

What happens if she's not charged? Is this a riot-worthy incident or not?

***

Tags: BLACK LIVES MATTER MINNESOTA N-WORD VIRAL VIDEO

