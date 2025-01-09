Something Doesn't Add Up: Program for Jimmy Carter's Funeral Shows a GLARING Contradiction

The state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter today at the National Cathedral in Washington has seen some crazy moments. We saw Barack Obama yukking it up with Donald Trump, even though Obama has been one of many to say that Trump wants to be 'Hitler.' (And whoo, boy, did that moment of laughter make Kamala Harris BIG mad.)

Of course, there was also the look of utter hatred between Harris and Jill Biden when they had to sit next to each other. George W. Bush -- in true W fashion -- entered his pew with a friendly slap of Obama's gut. And Joe Biden looked so cadaverous, we thought he might have been about ready to crawl into the coffin with Carter.

And where the heck was Michelle Obama? The former First Lady was noticeably absent, kind of like Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass had been when her city started to burn.

That wasn't all though.

One sharp-eyed Twitter account got a hold of the bulletin for the funeral program and noticed a pretty wild inconsistency in the program for the ceremony.

Shot/Chaser - Jimmy Carter’s funeral bulletin at the National Cathedral tomorrow pic.twitter.com/xNpcJkrCWB — Observant Ape (@observer1534) January 9, 2025

Umm ... WUT?

Democrats just LOVE that song, don't they?

But maybe a state funeral wasn't the time to play it, given the lyrics. Especially when the program also called for all in attendance to recite the Lord's Prayer.

Not to mention, the song sucks as well — The Perro Roboto 🍌 (@85percentweare) January 9, 2025

It's a pretty enough melody, but the lyrics to the song are an atheistic, socialist nightmare, which is probably why the left adores it so much.

We remember four years ago when Gal Gadot and a bunch of other celebrities got together to sing it in an internet video because ... COVID. Or something. We're really not sure why. But it went about as horribly as you could 'imagine.'

If you guys play Imagine at my funeral I’m getting out the casket and doing a mass shooting https://t.co/D21jDWSm30 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 9, 2025

We cannot think of a WORSE song to play at someone's funeral. Especially someone of faith. For all of Carter's faults (and there are multitudes of those), he was a born-again Christian and we don't think that he'd like to 'imagine there's no Heaven.'

On the other hand, he was a progressive, so maybe he'd be OK with the 'imagine no possessions' lyric.

Inserting Marxist drivel into a funeral service is like saying, "Our dear friend is now dead and gone and will have no part in the utopia to come. Too bad for him." https://t.co/w6g4GIkogo — Aaron O'Kelley (@AaronOKelley) January 9, 2025

'Imagine there's no countries' is exactly what the globalist agenda preaches.

Obama probably sang that line the loudest of all.

We had the same reaction.

The prayer contradicts the song.

I'll stick with the prayer, written by a power much higher than John Lennon. — WD67LVis (@Wd67LVis) January 9, 2025

Good choice.

“Imagine” is the worst pop song ever and completely inappropriate for Carter, a man of deep faith who believed in heaven.



Who is the idiot who picked this song? https://t.co/LSpk2Qj7vv — Anthony 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@AnthonyCalabr12) January 9, 2025

We can't believe that Carter picked it, but who knows?

Maybe Biden SAID that Carter picked it, now that there's no way to confirm that. Kind of like he did when he told everyone that Carter chose him to deliver his eulogy.

We can't be sure, but we're betting that never happened.

This is an irregular reminder that there is a provision in my will that calls for the shooting of anyone who even *suggests* playing "Imagine" at my funeral. https://t.co/9xZg3vceq2 — James McQuaid (@James_J_McQuaid) January 9, 2025

If people sang "imagine" at my funeral I would haunt every last one of them. — Duke of Trads (@DukeOfTrads) January 9, 2025

This was a common theme on Twitter.

I would have gone another route and asked Weird Al Yankovic to write a song commemorating the Camp David accords, titled, "Hey Jews." — Big Pepe (@MofoG75) January 9, 2025

HA.

OK, maybe an inappropriate joke, but it made us laugh. Plus, who doesn't love Weird Al?

Jimmy Carter’s funeral playing Imagine with the Lord’s Prayer immediately following. Peak National Cathedral move



I hope Project 2025 mandates the total erasure of Imagine from the timeline. https://t.co/WWkC62HM28 — No one special (@fenriswolfkpc) January 9, 2025

We would be TOTALLY on board with that. What page of Project 2025 is that on?

“Imagine” needs to be purged from every cultural ritual, including the Times Square New Year ball drop and absolutely including funerals. https://t.co/qH01KcvzBj — Nicole (@nstallworth) January 9, 2025

We're going to make that happen right after we buy Greenland, annex Canada, and rename the Panama Canal and the Gulf of Mexico.

Playing IMAGINE at a funeral is tied with public gangbang necrophilia in the big list of ways to disrespect a corpse. https://t.co/Ki7C5w5RBD — Mechanism_Eight (@mechanism__8) January 9, 2025

Yikes. Please ... do NOT give them any ideas.

Unintentionally, yes. The left, as usual, is not in on the joke, so they don't get it.

There are two kinds of people in the world: those who like John Lennon's Imagine and those who aren't childish imps in love with a garbage leftist wet dream written by a tax-avoiding, wife beating, child abandoning hypocrite. https://t.co/MB1UVXo1S1 — ColdCathodeMan (@ColdCathodeMan) January 9, 2025

Wow. Don't hold back. Tell us how you REALLY feel about John Lennon and that song.

You either disappear into nothingness or you stand before your Creator. What an unfathomably silly thing to placate both. https://t.co/k5uMFN1DO5 — Cams Cream Cheese (@CamsCreamCheese) January 9, 2025

Boomer democrats described in two highlighted sentences. https://t.co/Ecwmk1uMNW — maple(🇺🇸)🇹🇼🇭🇰🇲🇴 (@grapesmuffins) January 9, 2025

LOL. Yep, that pretty much sums it up.

It's kind of perfect in a way, though. The left in America are nothing if not hypocrites.

What bigger way can you show your hypocrisy than by praying to God out of one side of your mouth while singing that He does not exist out of the other?

Regardless of what people may think of Jimmy Carter the man, he was a horrible President. Fitting that his funeral would feature one of the most horrible songs in history.