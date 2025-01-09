Mayor Karen Bass Says Now Is Not the Time to Discuss Who's Responsible
There Was an Attempt! David Axelrod Tries and FAILS to Blame Trump for...
RISKY Business: CA Wouldn't Let Insurers Raise Rates, So State Farm Canceled LOTS...
WTF?! Thanks to Dem Incompetence, Check Out What L.A. Firefighters Are Forced to...
VIP
Trump Walks Back Into the Capitol and I Have ALL THE FEELS (Watch)
WATCH: U.K. Dad Says Police Threatened to Arrest HIM When He Reported Daughter's...
Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on...
In HUGE Win for Women and Girls, Federal Court Ruling Vacates Biden's Title...
Read the ROOM! Adam Schiff Brags BIG-TIME About What He's Doing to Fight...
'The Pain You Have Caused!' Henry Winkler Calls Down THUNDER on Arsonists He...
Eric Swalwell Showing Signs of MASSIVE, Infectious, Spreading, Incurable Butt-Hurt Over Fo...
Kamala Humiliated by Ex-Presidents! Obama Loves Trump?
THIS! --> JD Vance Just Needs 1 SAVAGE Post to Put Snotty Anti-Trumper...
Lasting Legacy: Scott Jennings Lays Out the Case for Joe Biden Being a...

Something Doesn't Add Up: Program for Jimmy Carter's Funeral Shows a GLARING Contradiction

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:30 PM on January 09, 2025
AngieArtist

The state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter today at the National Cathedral in Washington has seen some crazy moments. We saw Barack Obama yukking it up with Donald Trump, even though Obama has been one of many to say that Trump wants to be 'Hitler.' (And whoo, boy, did that moment of laughter make Kamala Harris BIG mad.) 

Advertisement

Of course, there was also the look of utter hatred between Harris and Jill Biden when they had to sit next to each other. George W. Bush -- in true W fashion -- entered his pew with a friendly slap of Obama's gut. And Joe Biden looked so cadaverous, we thought he might have been about ready to crawl into the coffin with Carter. 

And where the heck was Michelle Obama? The former First Lady was noticeably absent, kind of like Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass had been when her city started to burn

That wasn't all though.

One sharp-eyed Twitter account got a hold of the bulletin for the funeral program and noticed a pretty wild inconsistency in the program for the ceremony. 

Umm ... WUT? 

Democrats just LOVE that song, don't they? 

But maybe a state funeral wasn't the time to play it, given the lyrics. Especially when the program also called for all in attendance to recite the Lord's Prayer. 

It's a pretty enough melody, but the lyrics to the song are an atheistic, socialist nightmare, which is probably why the left adores it so much. 

We remember four years ago when Gal Gadot and a bunch of other celebrities got together to sing it in an internet video because ... COVID. Or something. We're really not sure why. But it went about as horribly as you could 'imagine.'

Recommended

There Was an Attempt! David Axelrod Tries and FAILS to Blame Trump for CA Wildfires
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We cannot think of a WORSE song to play at someone's funeral. Especially someone of faith. For all of Carter's faults (and there are multitudes of those), he was a born-again Christian and we don't think that he'd like to 'imagine there's no Heaven.'

On the other hand, he was a progressive, so maybe he'd be OK with the 'imagine no possessions' lyric.

'Imagine there's no countries' is exactly what the globalist agenda preaches. 

Obama probably sang that line the loudest of all. 

We had the same reaction. 

Good choice. 

Advertisement

We can't believe that Carter picked it, but who knows? 

Maybe Biden SAID that Carter picked it, now that there's no way to confirm that. Kind of like he did when he told everyone that Carter chose him to deliver his eulogy. 

We can't be sure, but we're betting that never happened. 

This was a common theme on Twitter. 

HA. 

OK, maybe an inappropriate joke, but it made us laugh. Plus, who doesn't love Weird Al? 

We would be TOTALLY on board with that. What page of Project 2025 is that on? 

Advertisement

We're going to make that happen right after we buy Greenland, annex Canada, and rename the Panama Canal and the Gulf of Mexico. 

Yikes. Please ... do NOT give them any ideas. 

Unintentionally, yes. The left, as usual, is not in on the joke, so they don't get it. 

Wow. Don't hold back. Tell us how you REALLY feel about John Lennon and that song. 

Advertisement

LOL. Yep, that pretty much sums it up. 

It's kind of perfect in a way, though. The left in America are nothing if not hypocrites. 

What bigger way can you show your hypocrisy than by praying to God out of one side of your mouth while singing that He does not exist out of the other? 

Regardless of what people may think of Jimmy Carter the man, he was a horrible President. Fitting that his funeral would feature one of the most horrible songs in history. 

Tags: FUNERAL FUNNY JIMMY CARTER RELIGION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There Was an Attempt! David Axelrod Tries and FAILS to Blame Trump for CA Wildfires
Amy Curtis
RISKY Business: CA Wouldn't Let Insurers Raise Rates, So State Farm Canceled LOTS of Policies
Amy Curtis
Mayor Karen Bass Says Now Is Not the Time to Discuss Who's Responsible
Brett T.
WTF?! Thanks to Dem Incompetence, Check Out What L.A. Firefighters Are Forced to Use to Combat Wildfires
Amy Curtis
Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on CA Democrats in EPIC Throwdown
Sam J.
'The Pain You Have Caused!' Henry Winkler Calls Down THUNDER on Arsonists He Thinks Started LA Wildfires
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
There Was an Attempt! David Axelrod Tries and FAILS to Blame Trump for CA Wildfires Amy Curtis
Advertisement