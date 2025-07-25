Decline Is a Choice: Los Angeles Tunnel Tagged by Graffiti Less Than a...
Florida Mouse? Chuck E Cheese Busted in Tallahassee
Started Caring Five Minutes Ago: Scott Jennings SLAMS Jemele Hill Over 'Delicious' Epstein...
WTF: U.K. Trans Activist Launches 'Safe With Me' Program to Make Kids Bathroom...
Trump's Executive Order Shakes Up College Athletics: Clarifying NIL and Employment Status
Obama's Presidential Library Is the PERFECT Symbol for His Corrupt, Ruinous Presidency
'Didn't Pay Any Taxes on Her 'Tax the Rich' Dress'? House Ethics Committee...
WTAF? Rashida Tlaib Goes Full Ruprecht by Banging a Pot With a Spoon...
President Trump Minces No Words About Hamas Refusing ANOTHER Ceasefire (WATCH)
Weapons-Grade Stupid: Illogical New Republic Doubles Down on Anti-Trump Colbert Cancellati...
Revenge of the Janitors: Columbia’s Woke Meltdown Ends in Humiliating Settlement
Unhinged Leftists on Reddit Have Resorted to 'Reality Shifting' to Escape the Fact...
Amy Klobuchar Fact-NUKED from Orbit for Spinning Lies About Trump Admin's EPIC Changes...
John Brennan Tells an Agreeable Jen Psaki That Tulsi Gabbard's Lying, and You...

J.K. Rowling Has Some Helpful Advice for BBC Regaining Credibility: Stop Calling Delusional Men Women

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on July 25, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

It's a cold comfort to know that British media is just as partisan and propagandized as American media, and that trust in British journalism is also waning.

And, like the American media, British outlets seem incapable of learning how to rebuild that trust.

Advertisement

J.K. Rowling helpfully gave them some advice, though:

'Joanna Rowland-Stuart' is a man who killed another man with a samurai sword, stabbing his victim more than 50 times.

Rowland-Stuard is not a woman.

But keep damaging your credibility, BBC.

In their arrogance, they think they know better than us.

Recommended

Started Caring Five Minutes Ago: Scott Jennings SLAMS Jemele Hill Over 'Delicious' Epstein Remark (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

They don't care about women until they need our votes.

No. He's a man, regardless of your delusions and lies. And he always will be a man.

Rowland-Stuart attacked a man, but everything else is correct. HE will be placed in a women's prison.

Not a huge stress at all.

Advertisement

He's a man cosplaying as a woman.

And we don't trust the media in Colorado, either.

That's exactly what it is -- state-enforced delusion.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME J.K ROWLING MEDIA BIAS TRANSGENDER UNITED KINGDOM WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Started Caring Five Minutes Ago: Scott Jennings SLAMS Jemele Hill Over 'Delicious' Epstein Remark (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Decline Is a Choice: Los Angeles Tunnel Tagged by Graffiti Less Than a DAY After It Was Repainted
Amy Curtis
Obama's Presidential Library Is the PERFECT Symbol for His Corrupt, Ruinous Presidency
Amy Curtis
Florida Mouse? Chuck E Cheese Busted in Tallahassee
Eric V.
WTF: U.K. Trans Activist Launches 'Safe With Me' Program to Make Kids Bathroom 'Allies' for Trans Adults
Amy Curtis
Trump's Executive Order Shakes Up College Athletics: Clarifying NIL and Employment Status
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Started Caring Five Minutes Ago: Scott Jennings SLAMS Jemele Hill Over 'Delicious' Epstein Remark (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement