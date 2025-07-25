J.K. Rowling Has Some Helpful Advice for BBC Regaining Credibility: Stop Calling Delusional Men Women

It's a cold comfort to know that British media is just as partisan and propagandized as American media, and that trust in British journalism is also waning.

And, like the American media, British outlets seem incapable of learning how to rebuild that trust.

J.K. Rowling helpfully gave them some advice, though:

Trust in mainstream media has never been lower, but the management class has decreed that violent and sexual crimes committed by men must be reported as female crimes if that's how the perpetrators identify. A strategy that's sure to rebuild credibility.https://t.co/c5IFLAEJpj — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 25, 2025

'Joanna Rowland-Stuart' is a man who killed another man with a samurai sword, stabbing his victim more than 50 times.

Rowland-Stuard is not a woman.

But keep damaging your credibility, BBC.

We can't trust the media, politicians, the police, public figures, business leaders, the head of MI5 to tell the truth about one of the most basic elements of reality...and these same people wring their hands wondering why the working classes are increasingly telling them to FO. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) July 25, 2025

In their arrogance, they think they know better than us.

I find it astonishing that this is offensive misinformation to every female I know but that doesn’t seem to bother the media particularly the bbc — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) July 25, 2025

They don't care about women until they need our votes.

She is a woman regardless of your attacks and the crimes she has committed. — Dr Rachel Saunders (@rejserin) July 25, 2025

No. He's a man, regardless of your delusions and lies. And he always will be a man.

Hard for me to think of a more blatant evil than a man assaulting a woman, then identifying as a woman so he can be locked in prison with women.



Abject lunacy. — Jolly Roger (@JollyRogX) July 25, 2025

Rowland-Stuart attacked a man, but everything else is correct. HE will be placed in a women's prison.

The murderer: if I can pretend I’m a woman for years and years and people just nod along with affirmation, then I bet I can also pretend slicing up my lover was self defense and people will also just nod along with affirmation.



Not a huge stretch. — Jason Sanders (@UtahSanders) July 25, 2025

Not a huge stress at all.

Oh yes because real women always go around killing their husbands with samurai swords and stabbing them over 50 times. NO! This was a MAN masquerading as a woman who killed his gay lover violently. https://t.co/RUwx0IoPCJ — Maria (@MariaO342) July 25, 2025

He's a man cosplaying as a woman.

In Colorado the media regularly refer to men pretending to be women as 'women' particularly when they are reporting crimes. https://t.co/k0WgbUFuvr — Keith (@KeithinRockies) July 25, 2025

And we don't trust the media in Colorado, either.

A man murders his husband with a samurai sword.

The media headlines: “wife kills husband.”



This isn’t a typo.

This is state-enforced delusion pushed by a media terrified of offending the cult of gender identity.



J.K. Rowling is absolutely right:

Violent male crimes are now… https://t.co/KcheCXDUxd — A Crowded World 🌎 Talks™ (@JohnBap38) July 25, 2025

That's exactly what it is -- state-enforced delusion.

