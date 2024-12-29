What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? CBS Reminds Us Jimmy Carter Asked Joe Biden to Deliver Eulogy at Funeral

Back in March 2023 Joe Biden said Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver the eulogy at Carter's funeral. Now, it's completely possible that was Joe 'embellishing' things as he's wont to do, but what if it's not?

Advertisement

What if that's what Jimmy Carter wanted and asked of Biden?

What does the Carter family do, knowing Joe is not all there mentally?

Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy https://t.co/VpqGJbwp8F — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 29, 2024

More from CBS News:

President Biden said in March 2023 that former President Jimmy Carter had asked him to deliver the eulogy at his funeral. Carter, the 39th president and the longest-living president in U.S. history, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, after entering hospice care at his home in Georgia since deciding to forgo further medical treatment on Feb. 18, 2023. "He asked me to do his eulogy — excuse me, I shouldn't say that," Mr. Biden said after a March 2023 fundraiser in California. Mr. Biden said he had "spent time" with Carter and said cancer had "finally caught up with him." Mr. Biden, whose son Beau died from brain cancer in 2015, spoke about cancer at Monday's fundraiser and referred to Carter's earlier bout with the disease, saying doctors had "found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough."

What could possibly go wrong?

I don’t think that is a good idea. 😳 — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) December 29, 2024

Neither does this writer.

Not at all.

Oh now that’s going to be entertaining. — Stand & Speak (@LadDilgard) December 29, 2024

Or embarrassing as hell.

Biden was one of the first senators to endorse him for the Presidency. They were good friends for decades.....makes sense. Rest In Peace Mr. President. — Vijetha (@VijethaYeruva) December 29, 2024

Right. But Joe Biden 2024 is not Joe Biden from the 1970s.

Joe may think it's still the 1970s, as a matter of fact.

Holy f**k would that ever be a s**t show. He's so far gone there aren't enough drugs to pump into him to keep him semi-coherent for delivering a eulogy. — OutdoorsWI (@outdoorswi1) December 29, 2024

No, there aren't.

Will he whisper and then yell? — St Elizabeth Ann Seton 🙏🏼🇺🇸 (@VotingForTheMan) December 29, 2024

Probably.

Amen, sister.

"Where's Jimmy? Jimmy, are you out there? Stand up, Jimmy!" https://t.co/L4TG0sFQXz — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 29, 2024

Sigh.

This is not going to go well. At all. ☠️ https://t.co/1gIwrXyqgf — 𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖓𝖆 𝖙𝖜𝖊𝖊𝖙𝖘 🇺🇸🇩🇪 (@sweetari47) December 29, 2024

Nope. Not at all.