What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? CBS Reminds Us Jimmy Carter Asked Joe Biden to Deliver Eulogy at Funeral

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on December 29, 2024
AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File

Back in March 2023 Joe Biden said Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver the eulogy at Carter's funeral. Now, it's completely possible that was Joe 'embellishing' things as he's wont to do, but what if it's not?

What if that's what Jimmy Carter wanted and asked of Biden?

What does the Carter family do, knowing Joe is not all there mentally?

More from CBS News:

President Biden said in March 2023 that former President Jimmy Carter had asked him to deliver the eulogy at his funeral. Carter, the 39th president and the longest-living president in U.S. history, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, after entering hospice care at his home in Georgia since deciding to forgo further medical treatment on Feb. 18, 2023.

"He asked me to do his eulogy — excuse me, I shouldn't say that," Mr. Biden said after a March 2023 fundraiser in California. 

Mr. Biden said he had "spent time" with Carter and said cancer had "finally caught up with him." Mr. Biden, whose son Beau died from brain cancer in 2015, spoke about cancer at Monday's fundraiser and referred to Carter's earlier bout with the disease, saying doctors had "found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough."

What could possibly go wrong?

Neither does this writer.

Not at all.

Heroism Is Hierarchical: Critical Drinker Leads the Charge Against Woke Translation of 'The Odyssey'
Or embarrassing as hell.

Right. But Joe Biden 2024 is not Joe Biden from the 1970s.

Joe may think it's still the 1970s, as a matter of fact.

No, there aren't.

Probably.

Amen, sister.

Sigh.

Nope. Not at all.

