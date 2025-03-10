Pin the Nom on the Donkey: The Washington Post Announces Its Top Ten...
Sen. Josh Hawley Reposts Washington Post Headline: 'Meta Went to Extreme Lengths'

Political Partners: A Smiling Howard Lutnick Explains Elon Musk’s Role to Kristen Welker of NBC News

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on March 10, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

The legacy media and their fellow Democrats keep trying to drive wedges between President Donald Trump’s Cabinet and Elon Musk. They’re trying to create division and jealousy by pushing fake stories. Funniest of all, it’s not working but they will not be deterred. Kristen Welker tried to pull that nonsense on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Sunday and he just laughed and smiled.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

@howardlutnick SHUTS DOWN NBC’s Kristen Welker on Elon Musk and DOGE:
WELKER: “Who’s in charge of your agency, you or Elon Musk!?"
LUTNICK: "What President Trump made clear is that Elon is your partner, and that is what we'd like. You have the greatest businessman and greatest technologist in the world as my partner. You got to ask me, what do I think?"
"Thank God I would have Elon Musk come and help me."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

It’s pretty clear that Elon Musk is working in tandem with the members of Trump’s Cabinet but ‘journalists’ keep trying to make these ‘partnerships’ nefarious or wrong.

Posters said Lutnick explained it to Welker like she was a child and he did it with a smile.

Commenters say he’s the definition of a happy warrior.

Posters were laughing at Welker’s inability to get under Lutnick’s skin.

Let the legacy media stay mad for the next four years. We have more important things to worry about than explaining leadership dynamics to hardheaded ‘journalists.’

