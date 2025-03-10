Political Partners: A Smiling Howard Lutnick Explains Elon Musk’s Role to Kristen Welker of NBC News

The legacy media and their fellow Democrats keep trying to drive wedges between President Donald Trump’s Cabinet and Elon Musk. They’re trying to create division and jealousy by pushing fake stories. Funniest of all, it’s not working but they will not be deterred. Kristen Welker tried to pull that nonsense on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Sunday and he just laughed and smiled.

Advertisement

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

@howardlutnick SHUTS DOWN NBC’s Kristen Welker on Elon Musk and DOGE:

WELKER: “Who’s in charge of your agency, you or Elon Musk!?"

LUTNICK: "What President Trump made clear is that Elon is your partner, and that is what we'd like. You have the greatest businessman and greatest technologist in the world as my partner. You got to ask me, what do I think?"

"Thank God I would have Elon Musk come and help me."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

🚨@howardlutnick SHUTS DOWN NBC’s Kristen Welker on Elon Musk and DOGE:



WELKER: “Who’s in charge of your agency, you or Elon Musk!?"



LUTNICK: "What President Trump made clear is that Elon is your partner, and that is what we'd like. You have the greatest businessman and… pic.twitter.com/FBuujcxuqz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 9, 2025

It’s pretty clear that Elon Musk is working in tandem with the members of Trump’s Cabinet but ‘journalists’ keep trying to make these ‘partnerships’ nefarious or wrong.

Posters said Lutnick explained it to Welker like she was a child and he did it with a smile.

Elon Musk is quite literally the perfect individual for the DOGE mission.

Seriously - doubt there is ANYONE more capable or knows what needs to happen.



But this is why the left hates him - he is exposing their waste and fraud faster than they even imagined. — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) March 9, 2025

Lutnick is so good at this. Cheerfully and methodically explained it to Welker like she was 5. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 9, 2025

"...like she was 5."



She talks like she's 5. She reasons like she's 5. A 5 year old who has learned to nag parents until they give her what she wants. — John Joseph Bonforte (@BonforteJohn) March 9, 2025

Commenters say he’s the definition of a happy warrior.

Is there any guy in the Trump administration friendlier than Lutnick?



Even Welker smiled talking to him.



He’s always happy! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 9, 2025

Just went ahead and cheerfully destroyed her 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 9, 2025

Posters were laughing at Welker’s inability to get under Lutnick’s skin.

Lutnick is a rockstar and so is Elon Musk. There is so much she could learn from both of them but she never will because these men don’t serve her purposes. You have to ask yourself, what is her purpose? To see America fail? — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) March 9, 2025

Welker hyperventilating with her DNC propaganda per usual. Lutnick was tremendous here. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 9, 2025

Advertisement

She is seething. Look at her expressions.... — Linda Barrett (@HonoraBarrett) March 9, 2025

She's seething in every clip I've seen of her. Perpetual hyperventilation. Wound up tight. Not good for the blood pressure. — Dave Groom (@realdavegroom) March 9, 2025

Let the legacy media stay mad for the next four years. We have more important things to worry about than explaining leadership dynamics to hardheaded ‘journalists.’