Peak Mansplaining! Watch As a Man Tells Women What It Means to Be Female on International Women's Day

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on March 09, 2025
Twitchy

Yesterday was 'International Women's Day,' and while Leftists paid lip-service to women (a word they can magically define again for 24 hours), we cannot forget who they really are and what they really stand for.

Because THIS is what Democrats have gone all-in on supporting, while making women second-class citizens.

WATCH:

It boggles this writer's mind that this is the hill Democrats have chosen to die on, because the issue is at least 80/20 with the voting public and yet they keep doubling down on it.

This is toxic femininity.

It is truly unreal.

All of this.

This is so insulting to women. How do Democrats not see that?

International Women's Day was always a socialist political movement, and this is its inevitable evolution, because this is the current political cause du jour.

That would suck.

That would not be tolerated.

Why should women have to tolerate it?

