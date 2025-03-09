Peak Mansplaining! Watch As a Man Tells Women What It Means to Be Female on International Women's Day

Yesterday was 'International Women's Day,' and while Leftists paid lip-service to women (a word they can magically define again for 24 hours), we cannot forget who they really are and what they really stand for.

Because THIS is what Democrats have gone all-in on supporting, while making women second-class citizens.

WATCH:

A man pretending to be a woman preaches to women about what it means to be a woman during a women’s march on International Women’s Day.



Beyond parody — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 9, 2025

It boggles this writer's mind that this is the hill Democrats have chosen to die on, because the issue is at least 80/20 with the voting public and yet they keep doubling down on it.

Feminism has lost its way.



Women need to shut this down. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 9, 2025

This is toxic femininity.

So we’ve reached the point where biological women are being lectured—on their own identity—by a man pretending to be one… at a women’s march.



You couldn’t make this up if you tried.



At what point do women say enough and take back their movement? Or is that not allowed anymore?… — Rican Menace (@Frankieusn1987) March 9, 2025

It is truly unreal.

Dude look I am going through menopause right now. Do not mess with me. I am a woman biologically born. That way. Nothing I ever do will make me a man just like nothing you'll ever do will make you a female you can play dress up all you want, but I promise you, you will never deal… — Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) March 9, 2025

All of this.

Just ask me, A Real Woman™. I can tell you exactly what it's like to be a real woman from decades of real-world experience. — Red Floridian (@aykmwt) March 9, 2025

This is so insulting to women. How do Democrats not see that?

Women’s Day used to be about celebrating women



Now it’s a stage for men to lecture them about their own identity.



Unreal. — FatherForge (@FatherForge1776) March 9, 2025

International Women's Day was always a socialist political movement, and this is its inevitable evolution, because this is the current political cause du jour.

I almost moved into that big blue glass building behind them in Union Square a handful of years ago. I'm so glad I didn't, can you imagine having these annoying cretins outside with their megaphones every day? 🤮 — P👁‍🗨NY (@PONY_Official) March 9, 2025

That would suck.

Imagine a white man painted his skin black and told us all what it is to be black.



Imagine the justified outrage.



Mate, you don’t know what it is to be a woman any more than you know what it is to be black.



I know what it is to be both but I don't have to shout about it🙄 — Katharine Birbalsingh (@Miss_Snuffy) March 9, 2025

That would not be tolerated.

Why should women have to tolerate it?