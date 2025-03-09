Credit Check: Reps. AOC and Anna Paulina Luna Team Up on Misguided Idea...
Kamala Harris Magically Knows What a Woman Is As She Celebrates International Women's Day

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on March 09, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Yesterday was International Women's Day, which means there's a treasure trove of hot takes from a variety of Leftists about women.

It also means those Leftists can magically define 'women' again for the sake of political ideology. Tomorrow, they'll go back to calling women 'inseminated persons' so as not to offend 'trans women.'

One of those Lefties who suddenly remembered words mean things is failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris:

Where was she when the rest of her party voted unanimously to keep women down for the sake of a minority of men who 'identify' as women?

They can. Only when convienent.

It'll end when women stop voting for them.

We are so fed up with this.

The only 'women's rights' Democrats care about is abortion.

Democrats have a very strange way of showing support.

Just for a day.

This will never not be funny.

In the game of intersectionality bingo, women lose out to 'trans women' and Democrats voted accordingly.

