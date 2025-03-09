Kamala Harris Magically Knows What a Woman Is As She Celebrates International Women's Day

Yesterday was International Women's Day, which means there's a treasure trove of hot takes from a variety of Leftists about women.

It also means those Leftists can magically define 'women' again for the sake of political ideology. Tomorrow, they'll go back to calling women 'inseminated persons' so as not to offend 'trans women.'

One of those Lefties who suddenly remembered words mean things is failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris:

On International Women’s Day, we celebrate sisters, friends, aunties, coworkers, and all the women who bring joy to our lives.



Let us remember and live the words of my mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris: While we may be the first to do many things, we must make sure we are not… pic.twitter.com/NLVVTvKwCF — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 9, 2025

Where was she when the rest of her party voted unanimously to keep women down for the sake of a minority of men who 'identify' as women?

You can’t even define a woman. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 9, 2025

They can. Only when convienent.

This is what the Democrats celebrate on International Women's Day a dude taking away a spot from women.



When will the Democrats War on Women end? pic.twitter.com/otzyMqWy7C — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) March 9, 2025

It'll end when women stop voting for them.

you celebrate men playing women’s sports. America has had enough of you and your party’s nonsense pic.twitter.com/Vzrhu4FQ74 — TazTears💦 (@TazTears) March 9, 2025

We are so fed up with this.

It's too bad that you wouldn't come out against trans women competing against real women in sports or cohabitating in prisons during the campaign. Do so would have been something that showed that you really gave a damn about women's rights. — Cardio NP (@CardioNP) March 9, 2025

The only 'women's rights' Democrats care about is abortion.

You and your party sure have a strange way of showing your support. — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) March 9, 2025

Democrats have a very strange way of showing support.

So now Kamala Harris knows what a woman is? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 9, 2025

Just for a day.

This will never not be funny.

If this is true, why did all democrats vote against women!?????? https://t.co/GzQFTyfk11 — SallyanneMae (@sallyanne_mae) March 9, 2025

In the game of intersectionality bingo, women lose out to 'trans women' and Democrats voted accordingly.