New Joyful JD Vance Meme Montage Video Featuring ELO’s 'Mr. Blue Sky' Has Dropped (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:45 AM on March 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

It was bound to happen - the marriage of joyful Vice President JD Vance memes and the uplifting 1970s bounce of Electric Light Orchestra’s ‘Mr. Blue Sky.’ Folks, we got ourselves the ultimate musical meme montage!

Turn it up! (WATCH)

Now that’s funny!

Some commenters are perplexed by the elusive origins of these Vance memes.

The Anunnaki, you say? Many ancient JD theorists believe the Vance memes originated in ancient Mesopotamia, thousands of years before the vice president was even born.

Here are a few the montage missed.

Many commenters are grateful for the memetastic montage.

He really is. Keep spreading the joy!

Tags: FUNNY MEME MEMES VICE PRESIDENT VIDEO VIRAL VIDEO

