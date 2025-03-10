New Joyful JD Vance Meme Montage Video Featuring ELO’s 'Mr. Blue Sky' Has Dropped (WATCH)

It was bound to happen - the marriage of joyful Vice President JD Vance memes and the uplifting 1970s bounce of Electric Light Orchestra’s ‘Mr. Blue Sky.’ Folks, we got ourselves the ultimate musical meme montage!

This sparked so much joy 😂pic.twitter.com/0NwxdBBqH1 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) March 10, 2025

“The Marines. Dude, that was the original Ozempic.” 🤣 — Arrie Frakes (@arriefrakes) March 10, 2025

👌Then he said “Bro-zempic” 😂 — Al Terego - America First (@terego_allen) March 10, 2025

Now that’s funny!

Some commenters are perplexed by the elusive origins of these Vance memes.

I don’t even know how the whole JD Vance meme thing started — Chuck (@Chuckykickass) March 10, 2025

Nobody knows. Some say it was the Anunnaki. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) March 10, 2025

What a wild ride! 🔥



Proud that all the X patriot memers banded together and made JD Vance a meme legend! 🇺🇸



The lefty media will never understand this either pic.twitter.com/exqpwkxewe — Grokstar (@Grokstar_1) March 10, 2025

The Anunnaki, you say? Many ancient JD theorists believe the Vance memes originated in ancient Mesopotamia, thousands of years before the vice president was even born.

Here are a few the montage missed.

Here's a few more pic.twitter.com/ONcLP50g85 — Post Millone (@PostMillone) March 10, 2025

I'm shocked you missed all of mine, especially these dingers... pic.twitter.com/rQEyGamLWO — Samuel Culper (@SamlCulper1776) March 10, 2025

How did i miss Melania Vance pic.twitter.com/TWy48bI8nr — Jayroo (@jayroo69) March 10, 2025

Maybe Vogue will finally choose the most beautiful. Much better than Michele. — Peter Woods (@PgwoodsWoods) March 10, 2025

Many commenters are grateful for the memetastic montage.

I'm crying right now. Thank you so much. — Salty Medic (@MedicNamedHope) March 10, 2025

We love JD — Degan (@dwritez) March 10, 2025

That video montage is excellent 👍 — Joshua Derby (@DerbyJoshua) March 10, 2025

The most joy inducing VP ever — Dust in the wind🇺🇸 (@FOACAD) March 10, 2025

He really is. Keep spreading the joy!