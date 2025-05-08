LAWLESS: King County Public Defender Among Those Arrested for Washington Antifa Riot

Some people find it mind-boggling and incomprehensible that Leftists seem to get away with criminal acts that would land any non-Leftist in prison for a long time.

But this sheds some light on why that happens;

On Monday, authorities arrested more than 30 individuals who seized and occupied the Interdisciplinary Engineering Building at the University of Washington to protest Israel and its war against Hamas terrorists. Among those arrested was a King County public defender and several affiliates of the left-wing extremist group Antifa. All of them were booked into local jails on criminal trespassing charges, with a bail set at $1,000, according to records.



It's unclear if the apprehended individuals were students and/or outside agitators. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said in a statement that more than two dozen protesters have been charged with gross misdemeanor offenses, and several of them have had initial court appearances. The majority of the protesters have already been released from custody, jail records show.

When those tasked with upholding the law are aiding and abetting lawbreakers, we have a problem.

And not just an 'idea' like Joe Biden claimed.

One of the reasons you see the left obsessively warn of hidden rightwing extremists at all levels of society waiting for the signal to attack is because that's exactly what they do themselves.



