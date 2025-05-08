SURPRISE! Guess Who Trump Is Considering to Act As Interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. - CUE LEFTY FREAKOUT

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on May 08, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Full disclosure, when this editor first saw that Trump had pulled his nomination for Ed Martin she was a little ticked off considering how hard grassroots came out in support of Martin and holding Sen. Thom Tillis accountable. 

That being said, this could be a lot of fun, even if it's just interim.

Then again, a lot of 'interims' become the actual appointee, so ... cue the shrieking.

They're going to lose their minds.

From ABC News:

President Donald Trump is strongly considering installing Fox News host and former prosecutor Jeanine Pirro as interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The potential selection comes as Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday that Ed Martin, who is currently serving as D.C.'s interim top prosecutor, would not be taking the position permanently after losing support among top Republicans in the Senate.

An announcement about a new interim U.S. attorney could come as soon as today, sources said. Sources caution that plans could always change and a decision is never final until publicly announced by the president.

This would be pretty damn cool.

The freakout on the Left would be enough to make this more than a worthwhile pick, plus the fact that Pirro has been a loyal Trump supporter from the very beginning. Some would say she has earned it.

We'll keep an eye on this ... stay tuned!

============================================================

