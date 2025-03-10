Pin the Nom on the Donkey: The Washington Post Announces Its Top Ten...
Political Partners: A Smiling Howard Lutnick Explains Elon Musk’s Role to Kristen Welker...
Palate Cleanse: Paws and Enjoy Video of AI Cats Taking Over a McDonald's...
Dem Ro Khanna Calls Out Governor Gavin Newsom for Flip-Flopping on Transgender Athlete...
CBS News Affirms President Trump Has the Southern Border Under Control Despite Biden’s...
VIP
Review: 'Mickey 17' Fails to Deliver on a Promising Sci-Fi Premise
Peak Mansplaining! Watch As a Man Tells Women What It Means to Be...
Lefty UCLA Professor Calls for Military Coup Against Trump (to Defend Our Democracy,...
Kamala Harris Magically Knows What a Woman Is As She Celebrates International Women's...
Credit Check: Reps. AOC and Anna Paulina Luna Team Up on Misguided Idea...
VIP
The New Yorker's President Kamala Harris Cover Reminds Us We Are Unburdened by...
It's (D)ifferent When THEY Do It: Bernie Is BIG MAD About Musk's Involvement...
Feel the Tolerance! Unhinged Lefty Attacks Cybertruck in Bryant Park Area of NYC...
Sen. Josh Hawley Reposts Washington Post Headline: 'Meta Went to Extreme Lengths'

Former Republican Joe Walsh Runs to MSNBC to Ridiculously Rant Trump’s Shutting Down Midterms

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on March 10, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Former Republican Joe Walsh went on a crazy rant on MSNBC Sunday. He claims that President Donald Trump is going to shut down midterm elections. The TDS is strong with this one.

Advertisement

Here you go. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

One of Twitchy’s own couldn’t help but respond to Walsh’s craziness. More commenters joined in.

It’s interesting that all the things Walsh claims Trump is going to do have already been done by one of his biggest heroes.

Recommended

Pin the Nom on the Donkey: The Washington Post Announces Its Top Ten 2028 Dem Presidential Choices
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Yes, we have to suspend democracy to save democracy. It all makes sense in Walsh's head.

The legacy media is focused on fake stuff when they could be saving themselves by covering actual news.

The legacy media cannot maintain this level of hysteria for Trump’s entire presidency. We can already see they are exhausted and we’re not even a full two months in yet. Ranting is all they have left and even that’s weak. They're all 'Walshed' up.

Tags: CRAZY DONALD TRUMP JEN PSAKI JOE WALSH MENTAL ILLNESS MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pin the Nom on the Donkey: The Washington Post Announces Its Top Ten 2028 Dem Presidential Choices
Warren Squire
Political Partners: A Smiling Howard Lutnick Explains Elon Musk’s Role to Kristen Welker of NBC News
Warren Squire
Peak Mansplaining! Watch As a Man Tells Women What It Means to Be Female on International Women's Day
Amy Curtis
Palate Cleanse: Paws and Enjoy Video of AI Cats Taking Over a McDonald's That Looks Totally Fur Real
Warren Squire
Dan Bongino Responds to Media Harassing Him About His FBI Transition with One Perfectly BRUTAL Letter
Sam J.
Lefty UCLA Professor Calls for Military Coup Against Trump (to Defend Our Democracy, of Course)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pin the Nom on the Donkey: The Washington Post Announces Its Top Ten 2028 Dem Presidential Choices Warren Squire
Advertisement