Former Republican Joe Walsh Runs to MSNBC to Ridiculously Rant Trump’s Shutting Down Midterms

Former Republican Joe Walsh went on a crazy rant on MSNBC Sunday. He claims that President Donald Trump is going to shut down midterm elections. The TDS is strong with this one.
Here you go. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)
🚨Extreme TDS-sufferer Joe Walsh hyperventilates that Trump may try to shut down the mid-term elections:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 9, 2025
“This is scary sh*t!" pic.twitter.com/zcGWZCPrTy
One of Twitchy’s own couldn’t help but respond to Walsh’s craziness. More commenters joined in.
Keep in mind this is the same Joe Wash who said he'd take up arms if Trump didn't win in 2016. He was also the pundit who lost his job for dropping slurs on the air.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 9, 2025
He's a mess.
Also a deadbeat dad and named one of the most corrupt members of congress during his single term.— mallen2024 (@mallen20243) March 9, 2025
He will say whatever the people paying him want him to say.— Shane Carlson (@doublenymphrig) March 9, 2025
Perfect DNC spokes-hole. More Walsh!— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 9, 2025
It’s interesting that all the things Walsh claims Trump is going to do have already been done by one of his biggest heroes.
They always project what THEY wish they could do in power. President Trump is not gonna suspend elections in America Walsh you clown.— Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) March 9, 2025
Zelensky did though because ya know it’s written into their “parliamentary rules”
LOL FTP
I wonder if this guy supports Zelensky.— Ryan Tyre 🇺🇸 (@ryantyre) March 9, 2025
And if he does I wonder if he realizes that he actually did cancel elections.
Recommended
They spend all their time making up fantasies in their heads, all the while oblivious to the actual reality of the world they live in.— Kelly (@Kelly412229091) March 9, 2025
When Z suspends elections = Democracy!— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 9, 2025
Yes, we have to suspend democracy to save democracy. It all makes sense in Walsh's head.
The legacy media is focused on fake stuff when they could be saving themselves by covering actual news.
Wasting millions of dollars on these segments and shows about Trump's trolling.— Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 9, 2025
And in the meantime, DOGE and Trump are systematically accessing every department and opening up their books. The amount of fraud discovered is shocking.
Can they maintain this level of hysteria for 3.5 more years? Their circuits have to melt down at some point— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 9, 2025
The legacy media cannot maintain this level of hysteria for Trump’s entire presidency. We can already see they are exhausted and we’re not even a full two months in yet. Ranting is all they have left and even that’s weak. They're all 'Walshed' up.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member