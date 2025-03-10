Former Republican Joe Walsh Runs to MSNBC to Ridiculously Rant Trump’s Shutting Down Midterms

Former Republican Joe Walsh went on a crazy rant on MSNBC Sunday. He claims that President Donald Trump is going to shut down midterm elections. The TDS is strong with this one.

Advertisement

Here you go. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

🚨Extreme TDS-sufferer Joe Walsh hyperventilates that Trump may try to shut down the mid-term elections:



“This is scary sh*t!" pic.twitter.com/zcGWZCPrTy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 9, 2025

One of Twitchy’s own couldn’t help but respond to Walsh’s craziness. More commenters joined in.

Keep in mind this is the same Joe Wash who said he'd take up arms if Trump didn't win in 2016. He was also the pundit who lost his job for dropping slurs on the air.



He's a mess. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 9, 2025

Also a deadbeat dad and named one of the most corrupt members of congress during his single term. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) March 9, 2025

He will say whatever the people paying him want him to say. — Shane Carlson (@doublenymphrig) March 9, 2025

Perfect DNC spokes-hole. More Walsh! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 9, 2025

It’s interesting that all the things Walsh claims Trump is going to do have already been done by one of his biggest heroes.

They always project what THEY wish they could do in power. President Trump is not gonna suspend elections in America Walsh you clown.

Zelensky did though because ya know it’s written into their “parliamentary rules”

LOL FTP — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) March 9, 2025

I wonder if this guy supports Zelensky.



And if he does I wonder if he realizes that he actually did cancel elections. — Ryan Tyre 🇺🇸 (@ryantyre) March 9, 2025

They spend all their time making up fantasies in their heads, all the while oblivious to the actual reality of the world they live in. — Kelly (@Kelly412229091) March 9, 2025

When Z suspends elections = Democracy! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 9, 2025

Yes, we have to suspend democracy to save democracy. It all makes sense in Walsh's head.

The legacy media is focused on fake stuff when they could be saving themselves by covering actual news.

Wasting millions of dollars on these segments and shows about Trump's trolling.



And in the meantime, DOGE and Trump are systematically accessing every department and opening up their books. The amount of fraud discovered is shocking. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 9, 2025

Can they maintain this level of hysteria for 3.5 more years? Their circuits have to melt down at some point — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 9, 2025

The legacy media cannot maintain this level of hysteria for Trump’s entire presidency. We can already see they are exhausted and we’re not even a full two months in yet. Ranting is all they have left and even that’s weak. They're all 'Walshed' up.