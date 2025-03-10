New Joyful JD Vance Meme Montage Video Featuring ELO’s 'Mr. Blue Sky'...
Sex Change the Subject: Dems Parrot New Talking Points on Transgender Athletes in Media Appearances

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:30 AM on March 10, 2025
Meme screenshot

Make no mistake, the Democrat Party still believes in reality-denying transgender madness. They still want women and girls sharing showers and locker rooms with naked men. They still want males in female sports. But, they know that’s a political loser for their Democrat Party. It’s obvious that a new talking point memo has been distributed within the party. We started hearing it on all the Sunday shows.

Have a listen (WATCH)

No, it’s not. The Dems simply want to change the subject.

Posters say their scripted talking points aren’t going to work even if each Dem puts their own spin on it.

Commenters are laughing at this latest Democrat deflection because they’re trying to say they suddenly favor small government.

