Sex Change the Subject: Dems Parrot New Talking Points on Transgender Athletes in Media Appearances

Make no mistake, the Democrat Party still believes in reality-denying transgender madness. They still want women and girls sharing showers and locker rooms with naked men. They still want males in female sports. But, they know that’s a political loser for their Democrat Party. It’s obvious that a new talking point memo has been distributed within the party. We started hearing it on all the Sunday shows.

Talking points went out. pic.twitter.com/s3uYWtuCw8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 10, 2025

New democrat script just dropped! — TanksToTweets (@TanksToTweets) March 10, 2025

Near complete pivot not because they believe it but because they know that it’s a losing issue. — Lady Liberty (@WeDidItOnce) March 10, 2025

The attempt to punt on this isn’t going to work. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 10, 2025

No, it’s not. The Dems simply want to change the subject.

Posters say their scripted talking points aren’t going to work even if each Dem puts their own spin on it.

Lmao.



The dems really are struggling to realize that their obvious scripted messaging is very easy to pick up on without censorship. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 10, 2025

The problem with their echo chamber is nothing from the outside ever gets in. — The Sorry Frog (@D94314John) March 10, 2025

They tried to personalize it a bit this time at least 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 10, 2025

They’ll never wiggle out of this one — Harry (@harrytpk) March 10, 2025

Commenters are laughing at this latest Democrat deflection because they’re trying to say they suddenly favor small government.

Especially hilarious when you consider democrats are pro big federal government and don’t believe in state’s rights. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) March 10, 2025

Aww. The Dems are all for local controls now. Hell hath frozen over. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 10, 2025

Oh. So small fed gov now???? Got it. — monticellos child (@otherguy0911) March 10, 2025

Dems suddenly for less fed gov — incredible change of heart. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 10, 2025

This is their new talking point because they know it's an 80/20 issue but they don't want to anger the extremists in their party. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 10, 2025

The Democrat Party is the transgender party. They can try to hide or downplay it with their scripted deflections but it won’t change who they are or what they truly believe. You can be sure the most devout transgender believers within the party are going to remind their fellow Democrats who they are. Trans activists Dem voters aren’t going to let them forget either.