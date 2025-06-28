Lefty Songwriter Blames American Sanctions for Communist Cuba's Lack of EVERYTHING
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 28, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

ABC News had the scoop in May, when the Trump administration was getting ready to begin the collections process on student loans in default. ABC News warned that defaulting on their loans "could harm the credit scores of millions of borrowers." It turns out, they were right. The Washington Post reported later that month that "credit scores are plunging for millions now that the Trump admin has resumed collection on defaulted student-loan payments."

Now, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that as many as 2 million people with student loans were set to have their wages garnished starting this summer.

And?

Which is as many as 2 million borrowers?

The IRS would have no problem garnishing your wages if you fell short on your taxes. We're not sure how this is any different.

***

