WSJ: Nearly 2 Million People With Student Loans Expected to Have Their Wages Garnished

ABC News had the scoop in May, when the Trump administration was getting ready to begin the collections process on student loans in default. ABC News warned that defaulting on their loans "could harm the credit scores of millions of borrowers." It turns out, they were right. The Washington Post reported later that month that "credit scores are plunging for millions now that the Trump admin has resumed collection on defaulted student-loan payments."

Now, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that as many as 2 million people with student loans were set to have their wages garnished starting this summer.

BREAKING: Nearly two million student loan borrowers are set to have their wages garnished for repayment this summer, per WSJ. — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) June 28, 2025

And?

GOOD! They borrowed the money, now PAY IT BACK. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 28, 2025

Two million students don't think their fellow citizens need to be paid back. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) June 28, 2025

Studying Lesbian Art and Basket Weaving does have a downside. #StudentLoans — 🍊Orwell Was Right🍊 (@PMgeezer) June 28, 2025

Perhaps I’m too black/white in my thinking here….but if students signed documents accepting a loan, with agreement to pay it back, they should, in fact, pay it back. Personal sense of responsibility. — Thinker (@bebesunshine) June 28, 2025

Time to pay it back, all of it. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 28, 2025

Folks are acting like these are kids, sorry to break it to you, but these are mid to late thirties millennials who have been skating by — Ancient Hypotheses (@AncientEpoch) June 28, 2025

Good they had at least 4 years of deferment, where every other person with bills didn’t — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) June 28, 2025

Only those who have been delinquent in their payments and have not made other arrangements with the lender. — QuestionEverything (@skeptic_ape) June 28, 2025

Which is as many as 2 million borrowers?

I voted for this. — kevin crawley (@kvncrw) June 28, 2025

Outstanding! — Don Carpenter (@DonCarpenter14) June 28, 2025

That's how a loan payment works when you don't pay it. — ToddIsCool (@IH8UrCause) June 28, 2025

Life has consequences. We’ve raised generations that do not understand this. — Jack Burton (@Prkchopexpres) June 28, 2025

Nice! I joined the Army to pay off my college loans. And at one time was working four part time jobs. We do what we have to do in order to pay our debts. — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) June 28, 2025

Great! If they need a side job to earn extra money, consider checking out local construction sites. — Dania Golze (@DaniaGolze) June 28, 2025

The IRS would have no problem garnishing your wages if you fell short on your taxes. We're not sure how this is any different.

