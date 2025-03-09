Dem Ro Khanna Calls Out Governor Gavin Newsom for Flip-Flopping on Transgender Athlete Support

The Democrat Party is the transgender party. They can deny it or try to change their messaging around the issue but at the end of the day, the truth remains. Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom is trying to downplay his support for males in female sports and spaces. Democrat Representative Ro Khanna is not having any of it.

Start here.

DEM INFIGHTING: Rep Ro Khanna Calls Out Gavin Newsom for Men in Women’s Sports Flip Flop: "I was perplexed by the governor because he supported a law in California in 2013….that trans kids do get to participate in sports K through 12." “So I guess I didn't understand what the governor was saying. And for a decade, he's supported this law is still the law on the books. Is he saying we need to repeal that law? Let them fight.

Here's the full exchange.

🚨DEM INFIGHTING: Rep Ro Khanna Calls Out Gavin Newsom for Men in Women’s Sports Flip Flop:



"I was perplexed by the governor because he supported a law in California in 2013….that trans kids do get to participate in sports K through 12."



“So I guess I didn't understand what… pic.twitter.com/blluFGtxZk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 9, 2025

Newsom is trying to distance himself from Democrats and Democrats are tying him to his own policies.



This is beautiful. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) March 9, 2025

Democrats are not going to let him forget he owes allegiance to transgenderism.

Observers on X can only watch and laugh as this issue rips the Dem Party apart even though all involved still support transgenderism.

Incredible to see the vast majority of democrats double down on this insanity. It’s like they never want to win again. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 9, 2025

Or they're confident that they'll succeed at cheating again. — Cat who knows there's only 2 genders 🐾🇺🇲 (@catahouligan_) March 9, 2025

They can act however they want in CA. They perfected the steal there. You'll never convince me people vote for Schiff, Pelosi, Waters, Newsome, and Swalwell. There's just no way. — Scottlaw43 (@scNme43) March 9, 2025

That may be the case in California but not all the other states.

This is quickly turning into a ‘you made your transgender bed, now lie in it’ situation. There’s one solution but you can rest assured Democrats can’t and won’t take it - fully reject transgenderism.

This is such a strange hill to die on for Democrats. But I’m thankful they haven’t learned a thing. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) March 9, 2025

It’s a 80/20 issue that they’re on the wrong side of. Their lunatic base will turn on them if they renounce it. They are trapped. It’s glorious. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 9, 2025

And Bernie is out rousting the Socialists. He'll be 87 next election. The Dem party is disassembling into waring factions. — Charlie Hub (@TravelsCharlie) March 9, 2025

Newsom is playing for the camera. Some posters say he’s waking up but he’s not.

Yes let them fight. This isn’t popular with the public. 75/25 or lower even. It should not even be a debate. Protect women. Maybe Gavin is waking up, but most likely he knows that he is or was in the losing side. — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) March 9, 2025

He calculated his words. Never said it was wrong or it needs to be reversed. His statement is that it’s an unfair advantage.

He is still gov. And could reverse it today — Corn pop 🫡🇺🇸 (@Cornpop690U812) March 9, 2025

Maybe Gavin is waking up,



Yes. He is waking up to the fact that if he wants to be successful in his 2028 bid for POTUS, he has to change his stance on dudes in female sports/bathrooms. — Jerry Joseph (@Jerry_Joseph) March 9, 2025

Newsom wants to run for president in 2028. Make no mistake, he’s not going to do anything that negatively impacts the Democrat Party’s transgender base and the ones who support them. He’s going to say whatever is needed to secure his party’s nomination to pursue and capture the presidency.