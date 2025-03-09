Dem Ro Khanna Calls Out Governor Gavin Newsom for Flip-Flopping on Transgender Athlete Support

Palate Cleanse: Paws and Enjoy Video of AI Cats Taking Over a McDonald's...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on March 09, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

The Democrat Party is the transgender party. They can deny it or try to change their messaging around the issue but at the end of the day, the truth remains. Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom is trying to downplay his support for males in female sports and spaces. Democrat Representative Ro Khanna is not having any of it. 

Start here. (READ)

DEM INFIGHTING: Rep Ro Khanna Calls Out Gavin Newsom for Men in Women’s Sports Flip Flop:

"I was perplexed by the governor because he supported a law in California in 2013….that trans kids do get to participate in sports K through 12."

“So I guess I didn't understand what the governor was saying. And for a decade, he's supported this law is still the law on the books. Is he saying we need to repeal that law?

Let them fight.

Here's the full exchange. (WATCH)

Democrats are not going to let him forget he owes allegiance to transgenderism.

Observers on X can only watch and laugh as this issue rips the Dem Party apart even though all involved still support transgenderism.

That may be the case in California but not all the other states.

This is quickly turning into a ‘you made your transgender bed, now lie in it’ situation. There’s one solution but you can rest assured Democrats can’t and won’t take it - fully reject transgenderism.

Newsom is playing for the camera. Some posters say he’s waking up but he’s not.

Newsom wants to run for president in 2028. Make no mistake, he’s not going to do anything that negatively impacts the Democrat Party’s transgender base and the ones who support them. He’s going to say whatever is needed to secure his party’s nomination to pursue and capture the presidency. 

Tags: CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP ELECTION GAVIN NEWSOM GOVERNOR PRESIDENT

