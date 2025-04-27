VIP
Staying on Script: The Legacy Media Coordinates Messaging with the DNC and Here’s...
Chuck Schumer Was Threatening Supreme Court Justices Before Accusing Trump of Going After...
Democrat Who Abandoned Deported Illegal Alien in El Salvador Says Wisconsin Judge's Case...
Shedeur Sanders Draft Prank Culprit Uncovered and One NFL Team is Forced to...
Kim Jong Un Announces Hundreds of North Korean Troops to Fuel Russia’s Ukraine...
Eagles Superstar Saquon Barkley Tees Off with Trump in Epic New Jersey Golf...
DEA Crashes the Party: 100 Illegals Nabbed in Nightclub Raid, Uncovering a Sizzling...
Rowling’s Generous Gesture: A Gift for a Woman Ostracized from Lit Festivals for...
VIP
White House Correspondents' Dinner: A Shameless Gala of Self-Praise and It Is Infuriating
Trump-Voting Traitors? Hakeem Jeffries Makes Uncivil Comment During Capitol Civil War Hist...
Pencil Neck and the Autopen: Trump Signals that Adam Schiff’s Presidential Pardon Could...
‘OLLA-GAWKY on STEROIDS!’ Bernie Sanders Warns of New, More Muscular Strain of Oligarchy
Deportation Reports Go Rogue: News Parrots Activists, Hides Truth and Flat Out Lies...
Speedboat Takes to the Air at Lake Havasu Event - Crazy Multi-Angle Video...

Dems Booker and Jeffries End Their Ingratiating Capitol Steps Sit-along with a Cringe Sing-along

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on April 27, 2025
Twitchy

Representative Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Cory Booker celebrated themselves for sitting on their butts for several hours and accomplishing nothing. That sounds like every day. But this was special - they accomplished nothing while sitting on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building. Did we mention they sang?

Advertisement

Yes, it’s horrible. (WATCH)

There is no shortage of clowns.

Some posters say they felt something watching Booker, Jeffries, and the whole comical crew of Dems.

You know it had to be Booker. He’s the Communications Director of the party after all.

One commenter says Democrats do this to present a false impression of who they are to the public. These clowns do magic!

Recommended

Democrat Who Abandoned Deported Illegal Alien in El Salvador Says Wisconsin Judge's Case Lacks ‘Clarity’
Warren Squire
Advertisement

If you add Booker’s recent speaking marathon in the Senate, he's now up to 36 hours of accomplishing nothing with these stunts. Well, except lots of cringe.

Tags: CAPITOL CORY BOOKER DEMOCRATS HAKEEM JEFFRIES PROTEST SENATOR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Who Abandoned Deported Illegal Alien in El Salvador Says Wisconsin Judge's Case Lacks ‘Clarity’
Warren Squire
Rowling’s Generous Gesture: A Gift for a Woman Ostracized from Lit Festivals for Opposing the Trans Mafia
justmindy
DEA Crashes the Party: 100 Illegals Nabbed in Nightclub Raid, Uncovering a Sizzling Den of Crime
justmindy
Shedeur Sanders Draft Prank Culprit Uncovered and One NFL Team is Forced to Apologize
justmindy
Eagles Superstar Saquon Barkley Tees Off with Trump in Epic New Jersey Golf Showdown
justmindy
Jessica Tarlov Tries SHAMING MAGA Over Deported Illegal Kids, Gets BUSTED Pushing False Narrative Instead
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat Who Abandoned Deported Illegal Alien in El Salvador Says Wisconsin Judge's Case Lacks ‘Clarity’ Warren Squire
Advertisement