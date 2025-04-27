Dems Booker and Jeffries End Their Ingratiating Capitol Steps Sit-along with a Cringe Sing-along

Representative Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Cory Booker celebrated themselves for sitting on their butts for several hours and accomplishing nothing. That sounds like every day. But this was special - they accomplished nothing while sitting on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building. Did we mention they sang?

Yes, it’s horrible. (WATCH)

🚨 NOW: I regret to inform you, that after TWELVE HOURS of them spewing lies, Hakeem Jeffries and Cory Booker are now SINGING on the Capitol steps



Democrats are not serious people 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gYRgPNcpqR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 27, 2025

A bunch of clowns who wasted a full day. Idiots. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 27, 2025

They don’t do anything substantive anyway. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 27, 2025

The Dems are now a collection of carnival side shows — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 27, 2025

All theatrics, welcome to the circus. — jchanks (@jchanks190776) April 27, 2025

There is no shortage of clowns.

Some posters say they felt something watching Booker, Jeffries, and the whole comical crew of Dems.

What a sad existence. — Jack (@jackunheard) April 27, 2025

I almost feel bad for them 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 27, 2025

Maybe for a quick half second! — Jcash321xo (@xojc1219) April 27, 2025

Who has the idiotic idea to invite that guy to sing!!!

HOW EMBARRASSING! — Rachel Stewart (@rachstew13) April 27, 2025

You know it had to be Booker. He’s the Communications Director of the party after all.

One commenter says Democrats do this to present a false impression of who they are to the public. These clowns do magic!

Once Republicans understand that Democrats often create narratives and stage photo opportunities primarily for visual impact, they will see that these actions are aimed at crafting a positive public image and giving the illusion of taking action. — TRUTH SEEKERS (@TRUTHSEEKERS111) April 28, 2025

What did Booker and Jeffries accomplish that was positive for their constituents? — Marcia A Reinardy (@JohnsonReinardy) April 27, 2025

They are doing nothing important or noteworthy — rebecca reilly (@Beckalynn111) April 27, 2025

Inspiration not to be a Democrat builds every day. 🥴🤡 — Curious Kris🌿 (@kls2020) April 27, 2025

The word 'cringe' is overused, in my opinion...



...but this is super cringe. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) April 27, 2025

If you add Booker’s recent speaking marathon in the Senate, he's now up to 36 hours of accomplishing nothing with these stunts. Well, except lots of cringe.