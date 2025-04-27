Rowling’s Generous Gesture: A Gift for a Woman Ostracized from Lit Festivals for Opposing the Trans Mafia

JK Rowling is just such a lovely human being. It's so great to have her on the side of sanity. She did another random act of kindness and Twitter loves to see it.

I am NEVER leaving this app. I live to see things like this happen!



Here you go. A story in 5 parts: — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 27, 2025

Part one. A sweet little post. pic.twitter.com/VkhfdtJknJ — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 27, 2025

2. And then JKR does it again!!! pic.twitter.com/LTd4ay1heu — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 27, 2025

5. I mean come on! Does it get any better than this? pic.twitter.com/CE2ttT2nMm — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 27, 2025

That's quite a nice tote. Much better than the ones you get at a conference.This dear lady is no longer invited to literature conferences because she stood up for the rights of women to have their own sports and their own intimate spaces. JK Rowling ensured she still received a bit of swag anyway.

There’s almost nothing I miss about nursing, but I adored going to conferences and piling my arms high with drug company-branded tote bags, pens and other paraphernalia. Post-its! Once some small Yankee candle jars! Mouses and mouse mats! Digital thermometers! — Maris McMort (@MavisM54295) April 27, 2025

I love conferences! Post its. Yes! Tshirts. Great for sleeping in! Pens! My house is filled with them. Magnetic clips! My fridge is full of them. USB drives. I grab them and never use them. Little notebooks! Love em!

But my all time favorite: chapsticks!!



You got… — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 27, 2025

In this world where nothing is free anymore, it feels like a treat.

It's so rare these days to find a genuinely kind human being like JKR! It's so delightful to enjoy her books and the universe she created, while knowing the author stands up for women and is making the world a little bit brighter. — 🇮🇱 Mrs. Sunrise 💚🤍💜 (@DaunenJ) April 27, 2025

Rowling is an example of doing rich right.

This whole trans things would be a lot greyer without JKR. Not to say that there aren’t thousands of utterly brilliant women fighting everyday but she really brings the magic. — Slarty Bartfast (@Poppy_yyyyyyyy) April 27, 2025

Rowling protected the rights of so many women by speaking up. Like it or not, the voice of beloved famous people matters.

I love this. Also I need a house … 🤔😆 pic.twitter.com/quKa8sceht — Dame Jane 🧡 (@Dame__Jane) April 27, 2025

Also, a car would be great.

JK Rowling is such a ray of sunshine! I love seeing things like this 🩵🩵 — Kate Crosby (@KatieCrosb35163) April 27, 2025

She’s so sweet. And that is a beautiful bag! — mná_mná (@dootdootootdoot) April 27, 2025

Fabulous! Sometimes, stuff works out, and we get to live the dream. — Crispolata (@crispolata) April 27, 2025

Rowling is living the dream, but it's very kind of her to share it with others.

This is a great app, especially since the gag on truths was lifted. — Brian from Pennsylvania (@AmericasCousin) April 27, 2025

Thank goodness for Elon and Rowling.