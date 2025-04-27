DEA Crashes the Party: 100 Illegals Nabbed in Nightclub Raid, Uncovering a Sizzling...
Rowling’s Generous Gesture: A Gift for a Woman Ostracized from Lit Festivals for Opposing the Trans Mafia

justmindy
justmindy | 7:15 PM on April 27, 2025
AP Photo/Scott Garfitt

JK Rowling is just such a lovely human being. It's so great to have her on the side of sanity. She did another random act of kindness and Twitter loves to see it.

That's quite a nice tote. Much better than the ones you get at a conference.This dear lady is no longer invited to literature conferences because she stood up for the rights of women to have their own sports and their own intimate spaces. JK Rowling ensured she still received a bit of swag anyway. 

In this world where nothing is free anymore, it feels like a treat.

Rowling is an example of doing rich right.

Rowling protected the rights of so many women by speaking up. Like it or not, the voice of beloved famous people matters.

Also, a car would be great.

Rowling is living the dream, but it's very kind of her to share it with others.

Thank goodness for Elon and Rowling.

