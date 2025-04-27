Democrat Who Abandoned Deported Illegal Alien in El Salvador Says Wisconsin Judge's Case Lacks ‘Clarity’

Sometimes it’s hard to tell if Democrats are playing dumb or if they are dumb. On Sunday, Democrat Representative Maxine Dexter said the charges against Judge Hannah Dugan lacked ‘clarity.’ The judge faces charges of obstruction and concealing someone from arrest. You’ll recall Dugan was arrested for allegedly helping an illegal alien evade ICE. None of this is difficult to find online or understand.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

The El Salvador Four's Maxine Dexter claims there is no “clarity” on the charges against Judge Dugan: “A federal judge being taken into custody without clarity of what the charges are, or why?" “The people who are willing to protect immigrants from being deported without due process are the target here." In fact, the charges are very clear. No one is above the law.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

🚨The El Salvador Four's Maxine Dexter claims there is no “clarity” on the charges against Judge Dugan:



“A federal judge being taken into custody without clarity of what the charges are, or why?"



“The people who are willing to protect immigrants from being deported without due… pic.twitter.com/9KfGACFpmZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

Perhaps Maxine Dexter simply doesn't understand what obstruction of justice is. — JP (@J_P1776) April 27, 2025

or, she’s just lying. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

like a rug — JP (@J_P1776) April 27, 2025

Idiot or liar? Let’s just say both.

Democrats have been instructed to lie to the public to make it look like the judge was arrested because Trump’s a big meanie.

The propaganda machine is out in full swing, that is for sure. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) April 27, 2025

They will say anything, no matter how outlandish or fact-free, to defend keeping illegals in this country. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

I think they actually believe their crap though. We're not dealing with the smartest group — Illinois girl Desi (@d_ewinger) April 27, 2025

You’ll also recall Dexter promised to stay in El Salvador until illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia was released.

Commenters noticed she’s back in America, and Garcia’s still languishing in his native El Salvador.

I thought Maxine was staying in El Salvador until Kilmar Garcia is released? It sure looks like she's in an MSNBC studio.



Did they ship the studio to El Salvador? I didn't think so.



Just another Dem spouting off to trigger feelings on the Left. Leftists lie. — Anita (@LAdair_SD) April 27, 2025

Wait, I thought she promised to Stay in El Salvador until Abrago-Garcia is free? — MNPoliticalVIkesFan (@VikesRock23) April 27, 2025

Oopsie, she lied. Democrats do that a lot.

Dexter is an elected official, but average Americans have a better grasp of this judge’s case than she does.

The Federal District Court judge that signed the warrant for her arrest certainly had an understanding of the charges. — Daniel Mahoney (@danwentfishing) April 27, 2025

Advertisement

What clarity? When she is arraigned, the charges will be read to her and the presiding judge will ask how she pleads. No need for lip flapping. That's how it works. — BoVodio Toad (@BovodioToad) April 27, 2025

She was arrested. She will be charged (if not already) and she will get a trial. She will get her due process. — Richard Moreland (@rhmoreland) April 27, 2025

It’s really that simple. But, Democrats will do and say anything to protect both an illegal alien and whoever is accused of breaking the law to help one or more of them. We don't lack clarity on that, Democrats tell us it's true through their words and actions every day.