Democrat Who Abandoned Deported Illegal Alien in El Salvador Says Wisconsin Judge's Case Lacks ‘Clarity’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:15 PM on April 27, 2025
Congress

Sometimes it’s hard to tell if Democrats are playing dumb or if they are dumb. On Sunday, Democrat Representative Maxine Dexter said the charges against Judge Hannah Dugan lacked ‘clarity.’ The judge faces charges of obstruction and concealing someone from arrest. You’ll recall Dugan was arrested for allegedly helping an illegal alien evade ICE. None of this is difficult to find online or understand.

Start here. (READ)

The El Salvador Four's Maxine Dexter claims there is no “clarity” on the charges against Judge Dugan:

“A federal judge being taken into custody without clarity of what the charges are, or why?"

“The people who are willing to protect immigrants from being deported without due process are the target here."

In fact, the charges are very clear.

No one is above the law.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Idiot or liar? Let’s just say both.

Democrats have been instructed to lie to the public to make it look like the judge was arrested because Trump’s a big meanie.

You’ll also recall Dexter promised to stay in El Salvador until illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia was released.

Commenters noticed she’s back in America, and Garcia’s still languishing in his native El Salvador.

Oopsie, she lied. Democrats do that a lot.

Dexter is an elected official, but average Americans have a better grasp of this judge’s case than she does.

It’s really that simple. But, Democrats will do and say anything to protect both an illegal alien and whoever is accused of breaking the law to help one or more of them. We don't lack clarity on that, Democrats tell us it's true through their words and actions every day.

