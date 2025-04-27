DEA Crashes the Party: 100 Illegals Nabbed in Nightclub Raid, Uncovering a Sizzling Den of Crime

This looks really bad and every active military member in the place should be examined very carefully before they are allowed to continue on in the military. Particularly, the ones employed by the nightclub.

BREAKING: Over 100 illegals arrested in a DEA sting operation targeting an illegal, underground nightclub in Colorado Springs, CO.



The DEA says there was drug trafficking, pr0stitution, crimes of violence, and weapons seized.



Over a dozen active duty military members were…

Colorado Democrats want to protect these illegals. It's nuts.

More footage: Over 100 illegals arrested in an early morning raid at an illegal, underground nightclub in CO.



Patrons include MS-13 and Tren de Aragua gang members.



They are now in ICE custody

This is a horrible threat to American communities.

INSANE. Over a dozen ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY members were working as security or attending the illegal, underground nightclub with MS-13 and Tren de Aragua gang members in CO.

A dozen 1st Sgts are having the most terrible Sunday morning.

As they should.

This seems really real.

🚨Leaders: ENOUGH!🚨



This is NOT a one off. This is a pattern. And it’s killing the force.



Soldiers joining gangs. Soldiers drifting into crime. Soldiers choking the system with endless lawfare. It’s not because they’re broken. It’s because too many leaders are.



The truth is… https://t.co/dFUgqizdqf — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) April 27, 2025

This is a huge problem if this is truly infiltrating our military.

The reality of illegal immigration is not for the faint of heart.



The reality of illegal immigration is not for the faint of heart.

So many suffer while criminal activity thrives.

So much for being an "isolated incident" contained to "only a handful of apartment complexes" in Aurora... and "largely a feature of my imagination."

It's hardly isolated. It's clearly pervasive.

I'm sorry, what? Over a dozen active duty mil persons helping the gangs?

This is outrageous and I would like to know the address of this place immediately. Just so I know to avoid it.

I would say if the active members of the military knew what was going on at this club their better be a ton of military tribunals coming.

There absolutely should be.

If illegal aliens aren't engaging in illegal behavior and sex trafficking who is going to pick our crops?!

This is exactly what I voted for.

Amen.