Dem de Aragua: Colorado Senate Passes Bill to Make the State Safer for Illegal Alien Criminals

Governor Jared Polis has categorically denied that Colorado is a sanctuary state. They're like any other state; they just happen to love sanctuary policies.

He's also categorically denied that Colorado has ever had a problem with the notorious gang Tren de Aragua.

Advertisement

Those poor kids just needed a place to stay, so they took over a few apartment buildings. Really, where's the problem with that?

As we like to say, Polis is like an outhouse at a chili cook-off. Completely full of crap.

Of course, Colorado is a sanctuary state. Officially or not, they have done everything they can to hamper the efforts of ICE and to protect the illegal alien criminals that have been terrorizing the state.

A bill is currently working its way through the state legislature that will go even further to protect illegal aliens and interfere with the federal agencies trying to deport them.

The bill has already passed the State Senate.

Colorado Senate Democrats Pass Sweeping Immigration Bill Protecting Illegal Migrants from Deportation https://t.co/Uk4NwgR0NV — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) April 23, 2025

The bill would provide sweeping protections for illegal aliens if passed into law. Especially those that break the law.

Among its key provisions, the bill would: Bar jail officials from delaying the release of immigrants who have posted bond due to ICE detainers or enforcement operations;

Extend a legal pathway for noncitizens to vacate guilty pleas for class-three misdemeanors, potentially easing future efforts to secure legal immigration status;

Prevent out-of-state military or National Guard forces from operating in Colorado without explicit authorization from the governor, unless under federal orders;

Repeal requirements that undocumented immigrants file affidavits affirming their intent to seek legal status in order to qualify for in-state tuition or a driver’s license.

The bill would expand on existing sanctuary laws in Colorado, which is totally not a sanctuary state.

SB 276 builds on existing state laws that already restrict state agencies from disclosing sensitive personal information—such as immigration status, addresses, and birthdays—to ICE. Under the new proposal, similar rules would extend to local governments and public service providers.

Republicans have vocally opposed the bill but are powerless to do much else.

Republican lawmakers have voiced strong opposition to the bill, questioning both its legality and its impact on immigration enforcement. “The bill restricts cooperation between state, local entities and federal immigration authorities, potentially obstructing that of which is the province of the federal government — immigration laws,” said Republican Minority Leader Paul Lundeen, as quoted by the Newsline.

Meanwhile, Democrats claim they are only trying to protect innocent TdA members and other illegal aliens from the big, mean Trump Administration.

“We’re in unprecedented times where people are being unjustly targeted, incarcerated, removed, and deported, and we sit in a position where we might be able to push back and help out,” said state Senator Jessie Danielson, a Democrat, in remarks reported by the Colorado Newsline.

Tell us again, how, by any metric, Colorado is not a sanctuary state?

Colorado Dems are full on commies and don’t give a flying fig about what the populace wants. 🚨911 https://t.co/AinWLlZWdN — Moose (@MOOSE5754) April 23, 2025

Advertisement

Astounding they put criminals before citizens. — PJJ (@p_jaynes) April 23, 2025

Astounding, but not surprising. They are Democrats after all.

No state receiving federal funds should be able harbor illegals on the federal tax payers dime. — Mike Reininger (@MikeReininger12) April 23, 2025

Colorado wants to be another California ???? — GI Wilson (@GIWilson) April 23, 2025

Defund Colorado. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 23, 2025

Defunding seems like an appropriate response, should this bill become law.

Colorado is lost. This “immigration” bill codifies more horrible open-border, abolish ICE craziness. Illegal aliens and criminals are the true constituents of the Democrat Party. https://t.co/dcgE7nyJ2d — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) April 22, 2025

Not that they're a sanctuary state or anything, but it's no wonder Tren de Aragua has been so comfortable in Colorado.

The Dem de Aragua caccus is going out of their way to protect them.