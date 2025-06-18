USA TODAY: Trump Lied About the LA Riots So You Couldn't See What...
Singer Says Trump Voters Are Not Allowed to Come to His Band’s Shows

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on June 18, 2025
Twitchy

This editor remembers there being a band called Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and he knows he heard one of their songs once on alternative radio. Is he going to Google it? No. 

What's the point? The lead singer says that Christians and Trump voters aren't allowed at his shows.

Oh man, first our tickets to vacation in Iran are no good, and now we can't go see Red Jumpsuit Apparatus? We'll have to settle for videos of protesters being squished by cars and rioters getting shot in the testicles with rubber bullets for entertainment.

He's got punier noodle arms than David Hogg.

At least Bruce Springsteen lets Trump voters into his shows in Europe so he can go off on leftist political rants about tyranny.

