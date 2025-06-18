Singer Says Trump Voters Are Not Allowed to Come to His Band’s Shows

This editor remembers there being a band called Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and he knows he heard one of their songs once on alternative radio. Is he going to Google it? No.

What's the point? The lead singer says that Christians and Trump voters aren't allowed at his shows.

NEW: Ronnie Winter, lead singer of the rock band “The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus”, says Trump voters are not allowed at his shows



“If you’re Christian and you voted for Donald Trump, shame on you. You are not allowed to come to my shows. I don’t want you there… If you voted for… pic.twitter.com/iAG6wjs8AN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 18, 2025

Oh man, first our tickets to vacation in Iran are no good, and now we can't go see Red Jumpsuit Apparatus? We'll have to settle for videos of protesters being squished by cars and rioters getting shot in the testicles with rubber bullets for entertainment.

I accept these terms. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 18, 2025

Who's this emaciated meth head? — JWF (@JammieWF) June 18, 2025

He's got punier noodle arms than David Hogg.

No problem. And just so Ronnie Winter’s knows, I’ve never, ever heard of his rock band. — Ben Owen (@hrkbenowen) June 18, 2025

Not a joke -- I've never heard of this guy or his band.



Only reason I mention this is because -- he made this video thinking it would somehow have an effect on us.



It doesn't. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) June 18, 2025

I’ve never heard of this person. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) June 18, 2025

I literally had to look up who “The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus” is and I am a musician that listens to nearly every genre of music. — GatorSteveO 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@GatorSteveO) June 18, 2025

pic.twitter.com/jxyOqITLCA — Lord Brian Urso, Lead Guitarist of Gideons Mob (@TheMobRules73) June 18, 2025

Oh no! Now I’ll never get to see them perform their one song from 2006. This is devastating. — Zach 🌵 (@yourfavezach) June 18, 2025

At least Bruce Springsteen lets Trump voters into his shows in Europe so he can go off on leftist political rants about tyranny.

